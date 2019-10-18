Bank of Jamaica : Press Release Bank of Jamaica Intervenes in the FX Market - Results - 18 October 2019

18 October 2019

BOJ INTERVENES IN THE FX MARKET

Bank of Jamaica intervened in the foreign exchange market this morning, 18 October 2019, and sold US$30 million at a weighted average rate of $138.87 to authorized dealers and large cambios by means of Bank of Jamaica's Foreign Exchange Intervention and Trading Tool (B-FXITT).

This intervention is intended to address temporary demand and supply imbalances in the market.