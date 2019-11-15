Bank of Jamaica : Press Release - Monetary Policy Announcement Schedule 2020

15 November 2019

Bank of Jamaica Monetary Policy 2020 Schedule

for Policy Interest Rate Announcements

Bank of Jamaica today publishes the schedule of announcements of monetary policy decisions for 2020 and reconfirms the scheduled announcements dates for the remainder of 2019, which were previously published on 18 December 2018.

The scheduled dates for monetary policy announcements for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 are as follows:

Tuesday, 19 November 2019

Friday, 20 December 2019

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Friday, 27 March 2020

Monday, 18 May 2020

Monday, 29 June 2020

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Friday, 18 December 2020

Announcements will at minimum be in the form of a press release, which will indicate the decision on the policy interest rate (the interest rate paid by Bank of Jamaica on overnight deposits by deposit‐taking institutions) and the rationale for the decision.

The Bank will continue to host quarterly press conferences to discuss the rationale for its decisions and the economic outlook for Jamaica.

