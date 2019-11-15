Bank of Jamaica : Press Release - Monetary Policy Announcement Schedule 2020

15 November 2019
Bank of Jamaica Monetary Policy 2020 Schedule
for Policy Interest Rate Announcements
Bank of Jamaica today publishes the schedule of announcements of monetary policy decisions for 2020 and reconfirms the scheduled announcements dates for the remainder of 2019, which were previously published on 18 December 2018.
The scheduled dates for monetary policy announcements for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 are as follows:
-
Tuesday, 19 November 2019
-
Friday, 20 December 2019
-
Wednesday, 19 February 2020
-
Friday, 27 March 2020
-
Monday, 18 May 2020
-
Monday, 29 June 2020
-
Tuesday, 18 August 2020
-
Wednesday, 30 September 2020
-
Tuesday, 17 November 2020
-
Friday, 18 December 2020
Announcements will at minimum be in the form of a press release, which will indicate the decision on the policy interest rate (the interest rate paid by Bank of Jamaica on overnight deposits by deposit‐taking institutions) and the rationale for the decision.
The Bank will continue to host quarterly press conferences to discuss the rationale for its decisions and the economic outlook for Jamaica.
1
Background
This public commitment to a schedule for announcing monetary policy decisions is intended to improve the transparency of Bank of Jamaica's monetary policy framework. The objective of monetary policy conducted by Bank of Jamaica is to ensure that the inflation target set by the Government is met. Changes in the Bank's policy interest rate influence the spending and saving decisions of businesses and households, thereby influencing financial markets, the level of economic activity and consequently inflation.
In making a decision on interest rates, the Bank undertakes a comprehensive assessment of economic conditions and inflation. This assessment is done eight times during the year. At the end of each quarter, when most data on the key macroeconomic variables are available and current, the Bank prepares a comprehensive macroeconomic forecast at least eight quarters ahead, covering the international economy, the fiscal accounts, the balance of payments, money, credit, interest rates, output (GDP) and prices (inflation). Another assessment is made halfway through each quarter which primarily analyses the balance of risks to the most recent quarterly forecast.
Bank of Jamaica is committed to transparency in its policies and will continue to take steps to improve the communication of monetary policy.
-30-
2
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 23:29:09 UTC