Bank of Jamaica : Public Advisory - Authorised Payment Service Providers - 9 June 2020

06/09/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Public Advisory

Authorised Electronic Retail Payment Service Providers

Bank of Jamaica is aware of electronic retail payment services being offered to the public by unauthorised providers. Electronic retail payment services are those relating to the use of an electronic retail payment instrument, such as a prepaid card or mobile wallet.

The public is hereby advised that Bank of Jamaica to date, has authorised only three (3) Payment Service Providers, to offer electronic retail payment services to the public.

The entities currently authorised to provide the services are:

  1. Sagicor Bank (My Cash);
  2. National Commercial Bank (Quisk); and
  3. Alliance Financial Services Limited (EPay).

Persons are advised not to conduct business with unauthorised entities seeking to offer these services, as these entities are not authorised by the Central Bank. In addition, transactions of this nature, in the absence of regulatory oversight, could negatively impact the safety and integrity of the National Payment System.

Please visit the Bank's website for a listing of the authorised electronic retail payment providers and authorised agent locations,

(http://www.boj.org.jm/financial_sys/electronic_retail_payment_service_providers.php).

9 June 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 19:07:00 UTC
