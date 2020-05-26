Bank of Jamaica : Results for GOJ Issue 10% 2037 May 22 2020

NEWS RELEASE
Result of Government of Jamaica- Reopened Fixed Rated 10.00%
Benchmark Investment Note - Due 2037
The Government of Jamaica announces the result of its issuance of debt securities to the Market on May 22, 2020.
Bond Name: GOJ FR 10.00% BIN - Due 2037
|
Issue Date
|
May 27, 2020
|
|
|
Tenor (Years)
|
17.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$3,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Bids Received
|
65
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$9,339,576,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Successful Competitive Bids
|
18
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Successful Non-Competitive Bids
|
1
|
|
|
Subscription (Over)
|
3.11 times
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$3,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successful Allocated Bids
|
5.39118%
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids
|
151.21888
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%)/Amount (JMD)
|
5.24900% / $850,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%)/Amount (JMD)
|
10.50000% / $250,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%)/ Amount
|
5.49900% / $350,000,000.00
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage of Total Issuance
|
14.34407%
Economic Management Division
Ministry of Finance & the Public Service
May 22, 2020
