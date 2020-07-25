Bank of Jamaica : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020

NEWS RELEASE
Government of Jamaica
Result for Government of Jamaica Fixed Rate 5.675%
Benchmark Investment Note - Due 2029
The Government of Jamaica announces the result of its issuance of debt securities to the Market on July 24, 2020.
Bond Name: GOJ FR 5.675% BIN - Due 2029
|
Issue Date
|
July 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
Tenor (Years)
|
8.83
|
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$7,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total Bids Received
|
112
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$15,348,486,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Successful Competitive Bids
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Successful Non-Competitive Bids
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription (Over)
|
2.19 times
|
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$7,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successful Allocated Bids
|
4.43580%
|
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids
|
109.90331
|
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%)/Amount (JMD)
|
3.90000%
|
/ $100,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%)/Amount (JMD)
|
6.50000%
|
/ $25,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%)/ Amount
|
4.60000%
|
/ $110,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage of Total Issuance
|
5.76334%
|
Economic Management Division
Ministry of Finance & the Public Service
July 24, 2020
