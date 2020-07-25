Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 11:21pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Government of Jamaica

Result for Government of Jamaica Fixed Rate 5.675%

Benchmark Investment Note - Due 2029

The Government of Jamaica announces the result of its issuance of debt securities to the Market on July 24, 2020.

Bond Name: GOJ FR 5.675% BIN - Due 2029

Issue Date

July 28, 2020

Tenor (Years)

8.83

Total Offer Amount

$7,000,000,000.00

Total Bids Received

112

Total Value of Bids Received

$15,348,486,000.00

Total

Successful Competitive Bids

48

Total

Successful Non-Competitive Bids

1

Subscription (Over)

2.19 times

Total Allocated Bids

$7,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successful Allocated Bids

4.43580%

Average Price for Successful Bids

109.90331

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%)/Amount (JMD)

3.90000%

/ $100,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%)/Amount (JMD)

6.50000%

/ $25,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%)/ Amount

4.60000%

/ $110,000,000.00

Partial Allocation Percentage of Total Issuance

5.76334%

Economic Management Division

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

July 24, 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 03:20:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aMalaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
RE
12:26aMalaysia faces crucial graft test as Najib’s first 1MDB verdict looms
RE
07/25Joint EU debt must not become a regular thing - Germany's Weidmann
RE
07/25BANK OF JAMAICA : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020
PU
07/25Argentina says it will not raise 'last' debt offer, willing to tweak legal terms
RE
07/25Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end
RE
07/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : Ninth Annual FSC Life Insurance Conference pdf
PU
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/25DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA aims to make Filipino rice farmers competitive
PU
07/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : PPE = Politics, Pressure and Economics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
2BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, July 27
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : July 25, 2020 PG&E Corporation Provides Update on Equity Exit Financing Over-Allotme..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and Certain O..
5ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group