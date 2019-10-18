Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Standard of Sound Practice on Liquidity Coverage Ratio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

STANDARD OF SOUND PRACTICE

on the

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

(for Licensees under the Banking Services Act)

© 2019 Bank of Jamaica

All Rights Reserved

THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY

LEFT BLANK

1

Standard of Sound Practice on the

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

(for licensees under the Banking Services Act)

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is available on Bank of Jamaica's website

at www.boj.org.jm.

Bank of Jamaica, October 2019. All rights reserved.

No reproduction or translation of this publication may be made without the prior

written permission of the Bank of Jamaica.

Applications for such permissions, for all or part of this publication,

should be made to:

Bank of Jamaica

Nethersole Place,

Kingston, Jamaica

(Telephone 876-922-0750 - 9; Fax 876-922-2519 or email

fisdfeedback@boj.org.jm)

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1

Introduction

7

Section 2

Legal Requirement

8

Section 3 Scope of Application

8

Section 4 Minimum LCR Requirement

9

Section 5 Stock of HQLA

9

Section 6

Total Net Cash Outflows

19

Section 7

Reporting Requirements

39

Appendix 1: Illustrative Example of Total Net Cash Outflow

42

Calculation using the Add-On Approach

Appendix 2: Designated External Credit Assessment Institutions

44

3

List of Abbreviations

BSA

Banking Services Act

ECAI

External Credit Assessment Institution

FHC

Financial Holding Company

HQLA

High-Quality Liquid Asset

LCR

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

MSME

Micro Small and Medium Enterprise

PSE

Public Sector Entity

SPE

Special Purpose Entity

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 02:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aChina says will work with the U.S. to address each other's core concerns
RE
12:01aU.S. CONSIDERS EXTENSION OF CHEVRON'S VENEZUELA WAIVER WITH MORE LIMITATIONS : Bloomberg
RE
10/18BANK OF JAMAICA : Standard of Sound Practice on Liquidity Coverage Ratio
PU
10/18BANK OF JAMAICA : Treasury bill -results of auction-october 16 2019
PU
10/18Mnuchin backs proposal to double IMF's crisis fund
RE
10/18Kuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available
RE
10/18Kuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available
RE
10/18IMF sidesteps clash with U.S. over funding, delays shareholding changes to 2023
RE
10/18NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES : Bankers at the IMF meeting weigh in
RE
10/18FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform - Huawei executive
2CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Statement on Vanity Fair Article
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
4PARETEUM CORPORATION : PARETEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Fot..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group