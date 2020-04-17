Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results

MARKET NOTICE 17 April 2020
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 17 April 2020
For the week ended 17 April 2020 a total of USD 8 million was transacted with two (2) Authorised Dealers.
The specific amounts and related tenors are provided below:
-
USD 3 million for 142 days.
-
USD 3 million for 149 days.
-
USD 2 million for 88 days.
No swaps matured via this arrangement this week.
The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD87 million.
Disclaimer
