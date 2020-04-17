Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results

Log in
04/17/2020

MARKET NOTICE 17 April 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 17 April 2020

For the week ended 17 April 2020 a total of USD 8 million was transacted with two (2) Authorised Dealers.

The specific amounts and related tenors are provided below:

  1. USD 3 million for 142 days.
  2. USD 3 million for 149 days.
  3. USD 2 million for 88 days.

No swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD87 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 02:00:13 UTC
