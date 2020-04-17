Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results

MARKET NOTICE 17 April 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 17 April 2020

For the week ended 17 April 2020 a total of USD 8 million was transacted with two (2) Authorised Dealers.

The specific amounts and related tenors are provided below:

USD 3 million for 142 days. USD 3 million for 149 days. USD 2 million for 88 days.

No swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD87 million.