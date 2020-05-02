Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 01 May 2020

MARKET NOTICE 01 May 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 01 May 2020

For the week ended 01 May 2020 a total of USD 30 million was transacted with one (1) Authorized Dealer.

The specific amount and related tenor are provided below: 1. USD 30 million for 180 days.

No swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD119 million.