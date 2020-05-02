Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 01 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

MARKET NOTICE 01 May 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 01 May 2020

For the week ended 01 May 2020 a total of USD 30 million was transacted with one (1) Authorized Dealer.

The specific amount and related tenor are provided below: 1. USD 30 million for 180 days.

No swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD119 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2020 21:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pUSCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
PU
05:14pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister extends greetings on the first written Constitution in Europe Day
PU
05:09pBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 01 May 2020
PU
02:04pSUDAN : Statement by High Representative/ Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on the ban of female genital mutilation
PU
01:24pIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 15 million users
RE
12:17pBuffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain
RE
11:59aUK wants to support strategic aviation sector in any way it can - minister
RE
10:44aTATA STEEL : reaches out to 3.15 lakh people during the COVID-19 lockdown period through TSF's ten-point #CombatCOVID19 programme
PU
10:44aTATA STEEL : enables youth to be future ready
PU
10:14aConservative groups advising White House push fast reopening, not testing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Majority of EU states back suspension of air travel refunds, France says
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : posts nearly $50B loss after COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group