Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 01 May 2020

MARKET NOTICE 01 May 2020
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 01 May 2020
For the week ended 01 May 2020 a total of USD 30 million was transacted with one (1) Authorized Dealer.
The specific amount and related tenor are provided below: 1. USD 30 million for 180 days.
No swaps matured via this arrangement this week.
The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD119 million.
