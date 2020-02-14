Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results - 14 February 2020PR

PRESS RELEASE 14 February 2020
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 14 February 2020
For the week ended 14 February 2020, a total of USD5.0 million was transacted with one Authorised Dealer.
The specific amount(s) and related tenor(s) are provided below:
1. USD5.0 million for 90 days
The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD39.0 million.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 02:21:03 UTC