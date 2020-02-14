Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results - 14 February 2020PR

02/14/2020 | 09:22pm EST

PRESS RELEASE 14 February 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 14 February 2020

For the week ended 14 February 2020, a total of USD5.0 million was transacted with one Authorised Dealer.

The specific amount(s) and related tenor(s) are provided below:

1. USD5.0 million for 90 days

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD39.0 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 02:21:03 UTC
