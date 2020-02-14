Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results - 14 February 2020PR

PRESS RELEASE 14 February 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 14 February 2020

For the week ended 14 February 2020, a total of USD5.0 million was transacted with one Authorised Dealer.

The specific amount(s) and related tenor(s) are provided below:

1. USD5.0 million for 90 days

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD39.0 million.