Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 15 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

MARKET NOTICE 15 May 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 15 May 2020

For the week ended 15 May 2020, no FX Swap applications were received.

Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD119.00 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 22:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51pU.S. House votes to allow 'proxy' voting during coronavirus crisis
RE
07:32pAir Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus
RE
07:31pJ.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
07:28pU.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retaliation
RE
07:25pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's urban employees see higher pay in 2019
PU
07:22pU.S. GAVE NO ASSURANCES TO TAIWAN'S TSMC FOR LICENSE TO SELL TO HUAWEI : official
RE
07:20pBANCO CENTRAL DE LA REPUBLICA ARGENTINA : Foreign Exchange Market, Debt and Build-Up of Foreign Assets 2015-2019
PU
07:09pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. Justice Dept. subpoenas Wall Street banks for small business loans info - sources
RE
07:09pUK's lowest earners bear the brunt of COVID job hit - survey
RE
07:00pBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 15 May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
3ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group