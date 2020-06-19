Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 19 June 2020

06/19/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

MARKET NOTICE 19 June 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 19 June 2020

For the week ended 19 June 2020, no FX Swap applications were received.

Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD119.00 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 21:31:01 UTC
