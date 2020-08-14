Bank of Jamaica Swap Results-August 14-2020

MARKET NOTICE 14 August 2020
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 14 August 2020
For the week ended 14 August 2020, no FX Swap applications were received.
Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.
The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD73.00 million.
