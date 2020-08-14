Log in
Bank of Jamaica Swap Results-August 14-2020

08/14/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

MARKET NOTICE 14 August 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 14 August 2020

For the week ended 14 August 2020, no FX Swap applications were received.

Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD73.00 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 21:22:14 UTC
