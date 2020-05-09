Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results_ 8 May 2020

05/09/2020 | 12:24am EDT

MARKET NOTICE 08 May 2020

Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement

Report for Week Ended: 08 May 2020

For the week ended 08 May 2020, no FX Swap applications were received.

Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.

The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD119.00 million.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 04:23:03 UTC
