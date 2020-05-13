Bank of Jamaica : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- May 13 2020

RESULT OF AUCTION
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be
|
settled on Friday, 15th May, 2020. The results are as follows:
|
|
|
ISINs:
|
JMG202000113
|
JMG202000121
|
JMG202000139
|
Issue Date:
|
15th May 2020
|
15th May 2020
|
15th May 2020
|
Maturity Date:
|
14th August 2020
|
13th November 2020
|
12th February 2021
|
OFFER:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Amount Applied For:
|
$1,214,116,200.00
|
$1,126,628,000.00
|
$1,575,240,000.00
|
Amount Allotted:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Average Yield:
|
1.77552%
|
1.53237%
|
1.82794%
|
Full Allotment (price):
|
99. 72650 - 99.47917
|
99. 38057 - 99.28218
|
98. 89060 - 98.23659
|
Full Allotment (yield):
|
1.10000% - 2.10000%
|
1.25000% - 1.45000%
|
1.49990% - 2.40000%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:
|
45.29460%
|
41.12400%
|
16.50667%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (price):
|
99.45450
|
98.91492
|
98.16446
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (yield):
|
2.20000%
|
2.20000%
|
2.50000%
Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 15th May, 2020.
The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 10th June, 2020.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:49:06 UTC