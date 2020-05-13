Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- May 13 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be

settled on Friday, 15th May, 2020. The results are as follows:

ISINs:

JMG202000113

JMG202000121

JMG202000139

Issue Date:

15th May 2020

15th May 2020

15th May 2020

Maturity Date:

14th August 2020

13th November 2020

12th February 2021

OFFER:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Amount Applied For:

$1,214,116,200.00

$1,126,628,000.00

$1,575,240,000.00

Amount Allotted:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Average Yield:

1.77552%

1.53237%

1.82794%

Full Allotment (price):

99. 72650 - 99.47917

99. 38057 - 99.28218

98. 89060 - 98.23659

Full Allotment (yield):

1.10000% - 2.10000%

1.25000% - 1.45000%

1.49990% - 2.40000%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:

45.29460%

41.12400%

16.50667%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (price):

99.45450

98.91492

98.16446

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (yield):

2.20000%

2.20000%

2.50000%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 15th May, 2020.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 10th June, 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15pARROW MINERALS : Identifies VMS Targets at Strickland Project
PU
07:08pAmid pandemic, world economy projected to shrink 3.2% in 2020 - U.N.
RE
07:04pUK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens
RE
06:50pSENEX ENERGY : and CleanCo Queensland sign new gas sales agreement
PU
06:50pBANK OF JAMAICA : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- May 13 2020
PU
06:20pJEFF FORTENBERRY : Fortenberry Cosponsors the Agricultural Security Review Act
PU
06:01pMexico green lights auto industry restart, heeding U.S. calls
RE
05:59pGARRET GRAVES : Graves Fights Back as Industry-Prejudice Threatens CARES Act Relief for Louisiana's Energy Sector
PU
05:46pWall Street slumps after somber Fed outlook
RE
05:44pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
3COSTAR GROUP, INC. : COSTAR : Agrees to Acquire Ten-X Commercial, the Leading Digital Auction Platform for Com..
4Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Low Cost of Ownership and Partnerships..
5ERS electronic Adds PRIME 200 to their AirCool® Thermal Chuck Family

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group