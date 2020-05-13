Bank of Jamaica : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- May 13 2020

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be

settled on Friday, 15th May, 2020. The results are as follows: ISINs: JMG202000113 JMG202000121 JMG202000139 Issue Date: 15th May 2020 15th May 2020 15th May 2020 Maturity Date: 14th August 2020 13th November 2020 12th February 2021 OFFER: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Amount Applied For: $1,214,116,200.00 $1,126,628,000.00 $1,575,240,000.00 Amount Allotted: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Average Yield: 1.77552% 1.53237% 1.82794% Full Allotment (price): 99. 72650 - 99.47917 99. 38057 - 99.28218 98. 89060 - 98.23659 Full Allotment (yield): 1.10000% - 2.10000% 1.25000% - 1.45000% 1.49990% - 2.40000% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment: 45.29460% 41.12400% 16.50667% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (price): 99.45450 98.91492 98.16446 Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (yield): 2.20000% 2.20000% 2.50000%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 15th May, 2020.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 10th June, 2020.