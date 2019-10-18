Bank of Jamaica : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION-OCTOBER 16 2019

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be

settled on Friday, 18th October, 2019. The results are as follows: ISINs: JMG201900255 JMG201900263 JMG201900271 Issue Date: 18 October 2019 18 October 2019 18 October 2019 Maturity Date: 17 January 2020 17 April 2020 17 July 2020 OFFER: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Amount Applied For: $2,331,479,800.00 $1,740,144,900.00 $$1,894,250,500.00 Amount Allotted: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Average Yield: 1.54966% 1.64864% 1.80915% Full Allotment (price): 99.61585 99.19379 - 99.18397 98.70801 - 98.67158 Full Allotment (yield): 1.54678% 1.63000% - 1.65000% 1.75000% - 1.80000% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment: 19.92223% 54.10354% 61.90965% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (price): 99.60763 99.17957 98.63519 Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (yield): 1.58000% 1.65898% 1.84999%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will be $10,200,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 18th October, 2019.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 13th November 2019.