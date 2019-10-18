Log in
Bank of Jamaica : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION-OCTOBER 16 2019

10/18/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be

settled on Friday, 18th October, 2019. The results are as follows:

ISINs:

JMG201900255

JMG201900263

JMG201900271

Issue Date:

18 October 2019

18 October 2019

18 October 2019

Maturity Date:

17 January 2020

17 April 2020

17 July 2020

OFFER:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Amount Applied For:

$2,331,479,800.00

$1,740,144,900.00

$$1,894,250,500.00

Amount Allotted:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Average Yield:

1.54966%

1.64864%

1.80915%

Full Allotment (price):

99.61585

99.19379 - 99.18397

98.70801 - 98.67158

Full Allotment (yield):

1.54678%

1.63000% - 1.65000%

1.75000% - 1.80000%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:

19.92223%

54.10354%

61.90965%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (price):

99.60763

99.17957

98.63519

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (yield):

1.58000%

1.65898%

1.84999%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will be $10,200,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 18th October, 2019.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 13th November 2019.

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 02:55:01 UTC
