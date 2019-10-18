Bank of Jamaica : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION-OCTOBER 16 2019

RESULT OF AUCTION
Applications were opened on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be
|
settled on Friday, 18th October, 2019. The results are as follows:
|
|
|
ISINs:
|
JMG201900255
|
JMG201900263
|
JMG201900271
|
Issue Date:
|
18 October 2019
|
18 October 2019
|
18 October 2019
|
Maturity Date:
|
17 January 2020
|
17 April 2020
|
17 July 2020
|
OFFER:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Amount Applied For:
|
$2,331,479,800.00
|
$1,740,144,900.00
|
$$1,894,250,500.00
|
Amount Allotted:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Average Yield:
|
1.54966%
|
1.64864%
|
1.80915%
|
Full Allotment (price):
|
99.61585
|
99.19379 - 99.18397
|
98.70801 - 98.67158
|
Full Allotment (yield):
|
1.54678%
|
1.63000% - 1.65000%
|
1.75000% - 1.80000%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:
|
19.92223%
|
54.10354%
|
61.90965%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (price):
|
99.60763
|
99.17957
|
98.63519
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment (yield):
|
1.58000%
|
1.65898%
|
1.84999%
Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will be $10,200,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 18th October, 2019.
The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 13th November 2019.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 02:55:01 UTC