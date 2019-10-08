Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

182-day Treasury Bill - Due April 17, 2020

ISSUER

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

AUTHORITY

The Public Debt Management Act, 2012 as amended

PURPOSE

To finance the Government's budgetary requirements

SUBSCRIPTION DATE

October 16, 2019

SETTLEMENT DATE

October 18, 2019

ISSUE STANDARD

JMG201900263

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

(ISIN)

OFFER VOLUME MINIMUM BID AMOUNT TENOR

YIELD TO MATURITY PRICE

MATURITY

INTEREST PAYMENT

TAXATION

INSTRUMENT TYPE

SUBSCRIPTION MECHANISM

SUBSCRIPTION METHOD

REGISTRAR

PRUDENTIAL TREATMENT

BUSINESS DAY

PAYING AGENT

GOVERNING LAW &

JURISDICTION

OPTIONAL REDEMPTION

APPLICATIONS

$700,000,000.00

$5,000.00

182 days

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

April 17, 2020

Interest will be paid at maturity on April 17, 2020.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.

Will qualify to be counted as a liquid asset.

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a business day, such payments will be made on the next business day.

Bank of Jamaica

Jamaica

Non Call Life

All applications/tenders from Brokers, Primary Dealers and Commercial Banks should be made to the Bank of Jamaica through the JamClear Central Securities Depository (JamClear®-CSD) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of Jamaica.

Dian Black

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

October 8, 2019

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pGoldman evaluating role in Megvii IPO after AI firm put on U.S. blacklist
RE
06:41pJIMMY PANETTA : Congressman Panetta, House Delegation Meet with President of Mexico to Discuss USMCA Trade Deal
PU
06:39pTwitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
RE
06:35pJury says J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal
RE
06:34pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:33pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due April 2020
PU
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due July 2020
PU
06:31pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 91 days due January 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
2Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remunerati..
4HOSTOPIA.COM INC : HYDRO ONE : Third Quarter 2019 Results Release November 7, 2019 Before Markets Open
5GROWN UP INVESTMENT : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEP..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group