Bank of Jamaica : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due January 2020

JMG201900180

$700,000,000.00

$5,000.00

182 days

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

January 17, 2020

Interest will be paid at maturity on January 17, 2020.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.

Will qualify to be counted as a liquid asset

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a business day, such payments will be made on the next business day

Bank of Jamaica

Jamaica

Non Call Life

All applications/tenders from Brokers, Primary Dealers and Commercial Banks should be made to the Bank of Jamaica through the JamClear Central Securities Depository (JamClear®-CSD) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday July 17, 2019.Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of Jamaica

Dian Black

Principal Director

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

July 9, 2019