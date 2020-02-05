Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Jamaica : Term Sheet T Bill 91 days due May 2020 (3)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:11pm EST

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

91-day Treasury Bill - Due May 15, 2020

ISSUER

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

AUTHORITY

The Public Debt Management Act, 2012 as amended

PURPOSE

To finance the Government's budgetary requirements

SUBSCRIPTION DATE

February 12, 2020

SETTLEMENT DATE

February 14, 2020

ISSUE STANDARD

JMG202000030

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

(ISIN)

OFFER VOLUME MINIMUM BID AMOUNT TENOR

YIELD TO MATURITY PRICE

MATURITY

INTEREST PAYMENT

TAXATION

INSTRUMENT TYPE

SUBSCRIPTION MECHANISM

SUBSCRIPTION METHOD

REGISTRAR

PRUDENTIAL TREATMENT

BUSINESS DAY

PAYING AGENT

GOVERNING LAW &

JURISDICTION

OPTIONAL REDEMPTION

APPLICATIONS

$700,000,000.00

$5,000.00

91 days

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

May 15, 2020

Interest will be paid at maturity on May 15, 2020.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.

Will qualify to be counted as a liquid asset.

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a business day, such payments will be made on the next business day.

Bank of Jamaica

Jamaica

Non Call Life

All applications/tenders from Brokers, Primary Dealers and Commercial Banks should be made to the Bank of Jamaica through the JamClear Central Securities Depository (JamClear®-CSD) between the hours of

9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear® Real-timeGross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS]at the Bank of Jamaica.

Dian Black

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

February 5, 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 19:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : workshop highlights crucial role of carbon capture technologies for clean energy transitions
PU
02:28pEU market rules delay raises questions for post-Brexit Britain
RE
02:15pUber gets permit to restart testing its self-driving cars in California
RE
02:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 91 days due May 2020 (3)
PU
02:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Results - 05 February 2020
PU
02:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due November 2020
PU
02:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due August 2020 (3)
PU
02:08pUber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees
RE
02:05pOil prices jump 4% after reports of coronavirus drug breakthrough
RE
02:02pItaly and France eye EBRD top job - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
2Oil prices jump 4% after reports of coronavirus drug breakthrough
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise on 1Q Results
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube, Buoyed by Brands Ads, Seeks Growth in Direct Response Ads
5With Tesla stock envy, GM hopes to sell investors on its EV, tech future

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group