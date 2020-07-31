Log in
Bank of Jamaica USD Index Linked Notes Press Release 31 July 2020

07/31/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

News Release

31 July 2020

Offer of Fixed Rate US-Dollar Indexed Note

The Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a two year FR US-Dollar Indexed Note as follows:

Instrument Name:

BOJ FR US-Dollar Indexed Note 2022A

Offer Period:

12 August - 19 August 2020

Offer Amount:

Unlimited

Maturity Date:

12 August 2022

Tenor:

2-years

Subscription Currency

USD

Settlement Currency:

Payable in JMD using the BOJ 10-day moving

average buying exchange rate applicable on

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 i.e. the rate

published on Tuesday 11 August 2020.

Coupon:

2.20 percent per annum

Interest Payment Frequency:

Quarterly

Rate of Exchange for Payment of Principal

For each quarterly interest payment and at

and Interest:

maturity, the applicable exchange rate will be

the BOJ 10-day moving average selling

exchange rate applicable on the date of

payment.

Prepayment Option:

The Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to effect

prepayment operations on this instrument. The

terms and conditions for all prepayment

operations applicable to this instrument will be

provided in the Term Sheet.

The Bank reserves the right to close this instrument before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access these instruments through a Primary Dealer.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 21:56:19 UTC
