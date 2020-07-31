Bank of Jamaica USD Index Linked Notes Press Release 31 July 2020

News Release

31 July 2020

Offer of Fixed Rate US-Dollar Indexed Note

The Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a two year FR US-Dollar Indexed Note as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ FR US-Dollar Indexed Note 2022A Offer Period: 12 August - 19 August 2020 Offer Amount: Unlimited Maturity Date: 12 August 2022 Tenor: 2-years Subscription Currency USD Settlement Currency: Payable in JMD using the BOJ 10-day moving average buying exchange rate applicable on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 i.e. the rate published on Tuesday 11 August 2020. Coupon: 2.20 percent per annum Interest Payment Frequency: Quarterly Rate of Exchange for Payment of Principal For each quarterly interest payment and at and Interest: maturity, the applicable exchange rate will be the BOJ 10-day moving average selling exchange rate applicable on the date of payment. Prepayment Option: The Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to effect prepayment operations on this instrument. The terms and conditions for all prepayment operations applicable to this instrument will be provided in the Term Sheet.

The Bank reserves the right to close this instrument before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access these instruments through a Primary Dealer.