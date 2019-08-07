Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Unaudited Assets & Liabilities of Building Societies - March 2019

08/07/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

UNAUDITED

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUILDING SOCIETIES

PUBLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(f) OF THE BANKING SERVICES ACT

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

J$'000

These balances are taken from unaudited prudential returns submitted by the following societies to the Bank of Jamaica and have been attested to

by the respective managements as reflecting a true and fair representation of the affairs and condition of the societies at the reporting date.

The Bank of Jamaica does not in any way certify the accuracy or otherwise of the balances reported by the respective societies.

S.J.B.S.

V.M.B.S.

TOTAL

ASSETS

Cash and Bank Balances:

0

768,552

768,552

Notes and Coins

Due From Bank of Jamaica

122,615

1,241,769

1,364,384

Due From Commercial Banks in Ja.

2,040,016

1,011,404

3,051,420

Due From Other Deposit Taking Fin. Insts. in Ja.

0

0

0

Due From Overseas Banks & Fin. Insts.

0

4,123,014

4,123,014

Investments:

Jamaica Government Securities

Domestic Currency

0

8,403,885

8,403,885

Foreign Currency

0

3,105,124

3,105,124

Bank of Jamaica Securities

Domestic Currency

567,460

1,720,820

2,288,280

Foreign Currency

0

1,331,464

1,331,464

Other Public Sector Securities

0

652,906

652,906

Other Local Securities (net of prov)

0

8,890,522

8,890,522

Foreign Securities

0

16,674,268

16,674,268

Securities Purchased with a View to Resale

From Bank of Jamaica

0

0

0

Other Counter Parties

0

7,074,139

7,074,139

Loans, Advances & Discounts (net of prov)

27,049,151

52,449,236

79,498,387

Accounts Receivable (net of prov)

188,933

2,533,577

2,722,510

Fixed Assets (net of depreciation)

19,696

2,108,399

2,128,095

Other Assets

131,626

5,058,064

5,189,690

Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs )

0

0

0

TOTAL ASSETS

30,119,497

117,147,143

147,266,640

LIABILITIES

Savings Fund

12,113,928

78,784,712

90,898,640

Borrowings:

Due To Bank of Jamaica

0

0

0

Due To Commercial Banks in Ja.

0

141,724

141,724

Due To Specialised Institutions

5,550,605

13,437,276

18,987,881

Due To Other Fin. Insts. in Ja.

0

10,927

10,927

Due To Overseas Banks & Financial Insts.

0

436,550

436,550

Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreement

From Bank of Jamaica

0

0

0

Other Counter Parties

0

300,000

300,000

Other Borrowings

333,333

2,313,321

2,646,654

Sundry Current Liabilities:

109,884

Interest Payable on Savings Fund/Borrowings

382,015

491,899

Accounts Payable

28,104

622,636

650,740

Other

230,854

2,278,630

2,509,484

Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs as per contra)

0

0

0

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18,366,708

98,707,791

117,074,499

Excess / (Shortfall) of Assets over Liabilities

11,752,789

18,439,352

30,192,141

REPRESENTED BY:

Permanent Capital Fund

0

7,746,058

7,746,058

Deferred Shares

0

4,657,314

4,657,314

Capital Shares

70,000

0

70,000

Reserves:

Statutory Reserve Fund

229,250

1,268,048

1,497,298

Retained Earnings Reserve Fund

4,950,750

2,565,208

7,515,958

Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting

0

1,006,139

1,006,139

Other Revaluation Reserves

0

0

0

Other Reserves

687,493

1,243,388

1,930,881

Accumulated Surplus/(Deficits)

5,371,879

0

5,371,879

Undistributed Surplus/(Deficits)

443,417

(46,803)

396,614

TOTAL CAPITAL

11,752,789

18,439,352

30,192,141

MEMORANDUM

0

5,027,030

5,027,030

Foreign Currency Loans

Mortgage Loans:

Residential Loans

27,507,658

48,786,071

76,293,729

Commercial Loans

0

860,487

860,487

Foreign Currency Deposits

18,061

32,033,510

32,051,571

Repos on behalf of or on-trading to clients

0

0

0

Funds Under Management

0

0

0

Investments In Connected Parties

0

1,471,089

1,471,089

Credits To Connected Parties

68,858

1,395,678

1,464,536

Other Bals. Due From Connected Parties

2,040,016

2,289,351

4,329,367

Deposits Due To Connected Parties

3,267,765

865,047

4,132,812

Other Bals. Due To Connected Parties

403,333

1,173,971

1,577,304

Provision For Loan Losses

As Per IFRS Requirement

433,057

497,183

930,240

Additional Prudential Reserves

687,493

1,016,829

1,704,322

Provisions for Other Losses

72

513,461

513,533

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUILDING SOCIETIES

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

KEY TO BUILDING SOCIETIES

Financial Year End

S.J.B.S.

-

The Scotia Jamaica Building Society

31

October

V.M.B.S.

-

Victoria Mutual Building Society

31

December

NOTES

1. In accordance with the March 2002 legislation, with the exception of permissible Trust activities as provided under statute, all managed funds/trading books activities have been transferred to a separate legal entity.

  1. 'Credit Facilities to Connected Parties' include loans, advances, comfort letters, standby and Commercial Letters of Credit, Guarantees, etc.
  2. 'Other Balances due from Connected Parties' include interest and other receivables, placements, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, etc.
  3. In July 2002, Jamaica adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The above financial statements have reportedly been produced in line with these requirements.
  4. Fluctuations in market value of 'Available For Sale' assets are accounted for in 'Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting' until realized.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 18:19:01 UTC
