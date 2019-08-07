Bank of Jamaica : Unaudited Assets & Liabilities of Building Societies - March 2019

UNAUDITED

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUILDING SOCIETIES

PUBLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(f) OF THE BANKING SERVICES ACT

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

J$'000

These balances are taken from unaudited prudential returns submitted by the following societies to the Bank of Jamaica and have been attested to

by the respective managements as reflecting a true and fair representation of the affairs and condition of the societies at the reporting date.

The Bank of Jamaica does not in any way certify the accuracy or otherwise of the balances reported by the respective societies.

S.J.B.S. V.M.B.S. TOTAL ASSETS Cash and Bank Balances: 0 768,552 768,552 Notes and Coins Due From Bank of Jamaica 122,615 1,241,769 1,364,384 Due From Commercial Banks in Ja. 2,040,016 1,011,404 3,051,420 Due From Other Deposit Taking Fin. Insts. in Ja. 0 0 0 Due From Overseas Banks & Fin. Insts. 0 4,123,014 4,123,014 Investments: Jamaica Government Securities Domestic Currency 0 8,403,885 8,403,885 Foreign Currency 0 3,105,124 3,105,124 Bank of Jamaica Securities Domestic Currency 567,460 1,720,820 2,288,280 Foreign Currency 0 1,331,464 1,331,464 Other Public Sector Securities 0 652,906 652,906 Other Local Securities (net of prov) 0 8,890,522 8,890,522 Foreign Securities 0 16,674,268 16,674,268 Securities Purchased with a View to Resale From Bank of Jamaica 0 0 0 Other Counter Parties 0 7,074,139 7,074,139 Loans, Advances & Discounts (net of prov) 27,049,151 52,449,236 79,498,387 Accounts Receivable (net of prov) 188,933 2,533,577 2,722,510 Fixed Assets (net of depreciation) 19,696 2,108,399 2,128,095 Other Assets 131,626 5,058,064 5,189,690 Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs ) 0 0 0 TOTAL ASSETS 30,119,497 117,147,143 147,266,640 LIABILITIES Savings Fund 12,113,928 78,784,712 90,898,640 Borrowings: Due To Bank of Jamaica 0 0 0 Due To Commercial Banks in Ja. 0 141,724 141,724 Due To Specialised Institutions 5,550,605 13,437,276 18,987,881 Due To Other Fin. Insts. in Ja. 0 10,927 10,927 Due To Overseas Banks & Financial Insts. 0 436,550 436,550 Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreement From Bank of Jamaica 0 0 0 Other Counter Parties 0 300,000 300,000 Other Borrowings 333,333 2,313,321 2,646,654 Sundry Current Liabilities: 109,884 Interest Payable on Savings Fund/Borrowings 382,015 491,899 Accounts Payable 28,104 622,636 650,740 Other 230,854 2,278,630 2,509,484 Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs as per contra) 0 0 0 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,366,708 98,707,791 117,074,499 Excess / (Shortfall) of Assets over Liabilities 11,752,789 18,439,352 30,192,141 REPRESENTED BY: Permanent Capital Fund 0 7,746,058 7,746,058 Deferred Shares 0 4,657,314 4,657,314 Capital Shares 70,000 0 70,000 Reserves: Statutory Reserve Fund 229,250 1,268,048 1,497,298 Retained Earnings Reserve Fund 4,950,750 2,565,208 7,515,958 Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting 0 1,006,139 1,006,139 Other Revaluation Reserves 0 0 0 Other Reserves 687,493 1,243,388 1,930,881 Accumulated Surplus/(Deficits) 5,371,879 0 5,371,879 Undistributed Surplus/(Deficits) 443,417 (46,803) 396,614 TOTAL CAPITAL 11,752,789 18,439,352 30,192,141 MEMORANDUM 0 5,027,030 5,027,030 Foreign Currency Loans Mortgage Loans: Residential Loans 27,507,658 48,786,071 76,293,729 Commercial Loans 0 860,487 860,487 Foreign Currency Deposits 18,061 32,033,510 32,051,571 Repos on behalf of or on-trading to clients 0 0 0 Funds Under Management 0 0 0 Investments In Connected Parties 0 1,471,089 1,471,089 Credits To Connected Parties 68,858 1,395,678 1,464,536 Other Bals. Due From Connected Parties 2,040,016 2,289,351 4,329,367 Deposits Due To Connected Parties 3,267,765 865,047 4,132,812 Other Bals. Due To Connected Parties 403,333 1,173,971 1,577,304 Provision For Loan Losses As Per IFRS Requirement 433,057 497,183 930,240 Additional Prudential Reserves 687,493 1,016,829 1,704,322 Provisions for Other Losses 72 513,461 513,533

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUILDING SOCIETIES AS AT 31 MARCH 2019 KEY TO BUILDING SOCIETIES Financial Year End S.J.B.S. - The Scotia Jamaica Building Society 31 October V.M.B.S. - Victoria Mutual Building Society 31 December

NOTES

1. In accordance with the March 2002 legislation, with the exception of permissible Trust activities as provided under statute, all managed funds/trading books activities have been transferred to a separate legal entity.