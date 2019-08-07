|
Bank of Jamaica : Unaudited Assets & Liabilities of Building Societies - March 2019
08/07/2019 | 02:20pm EDT
UNAUDITED
ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUILDING SOCIETIES
PUBLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(f) OF THE BANKING SERVICES ACT
AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
J$'000
These balances are taken from unaudited prudential returns submitted by the following societies to the Bank of Jamaica and have been attested to
by the respective managements as reflecting a true and fair representation of the affairs and condition of the societies at the reporting date.
The Bank of Jamaica does not in any way certify the accuracy or otherwise of the balances reported by the respective societies.
|
|
|
|
S.J.B.S.
|
V.M.B.S.
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Bank Balances:
|
0
|
768,552
|
768,552
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and Coins
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Bank of Jamaica
|
122,615
|
1,241,769
|
1,364,384
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Commercial Banks in Ja.
|
2,040,016
|
1,011,404
|
3,051,420
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Other Deposit Taking Fin. Insts. in Ja.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Overseas Banks & Fin. Insts.
|
0
|
4,123,014
|
4,123,014
|
|
|
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Government Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Currency
|
0
|
8,403,885
|
8,403,885
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency
|
0
|
3,105,124
|
3,105,124
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of Jamaica Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Currency
|
567,460
|
1,720,820
|
2,288,280
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency
|
0
|
1,331,464
|
1,331,464
|
|
|
|
|
Other Public Sector Securities
|
0
|
652,906
|
652,906
|
|
|
|
|
Other Local Securities (net of prov)
|
0
|
8,890,522
|
8,890,522
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Securities
|
0
|
16,674,268
|
16,674,268
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Purchased with a View to Resale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From Bank of Jamaica
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Other Counter Parties
|
0
|
7,074,139
|
7,074,139
|
|
|
|
Loans, Advances & Discounts (net of prov)
|
27,049,151
|
52,449,236
|
79,498,387
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable (net of prov)
|
188,933
|
2,533,577
|
2,722,510
|
|
|
|
Fixed Assets (net of depreciation)
|
19,696
|
2,108,399
|
2,128,095
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
131,626
|
5,058,064
|
5,189,690
|
|
|
|
Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs )
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
30,119,497
|
117,147,143
|
147,266,640
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings Fund
|
12,113,928
|
78,784,712
|
90,898,640
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Bank of Jamaica
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Commercial Banks in Ja.
|
0
|
141,724
|
141,724
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Specialised Institutions
|
5,550,605
|
13,437,276
|
18,987,881
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Other Fin. Insts. in Ja.
|
0
|
10,927
|
10,927
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Overseas Banks & Financial Insts.
|
0
|
436,550
|
436,550
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From Bank of Jamaica
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Other Counter Parties
|
0
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
Other Borrowings
|
333,333
|
2,313,321
|
2,646,654
|
|
|
|
|
Sundry Current Liabilities:
|
109,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Payable on Savings Fund/Borrowings
|
382,015
|
491,899
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
28,104
|
622,636
|
650,740
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
230,854
|
2,278,630
|
2,509,484
|
|
|
|
|
Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs as per contra)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
18,366,708
|
98,707,791
|
117,074,499
|
|
|
|
Excess / (Shortfall) of Assets over Liabilities
|
11,752,789
|
18,439,352
|
30,192,141
|
|
|
|
REPRESENTED BY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permanent Capital Fund
|
0
|
7,746,058
|
7,746,058
|
|
|
|
Deferred Shares
|
0
|
4,657,314
|
4,657,314
|
|
|
|
Capital Shares
|
70,000
|
0
|
70,000
|
|
|
|
Reserves:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Reserve Fund
|
229,250
|
1,268,048
|
1,497,298
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Earnings Reserve Fund
|
4,950,750
|
2,565,208
|
7,515,958
|
|
|
|
|
Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting
|
0
|
1,006,139
|
1,006,139
|
|
|
|
|
Other Revaluation Reserves
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Other Reserves
|
687,493
|
1,243,388
|
1,930,881
|
|
|
|
Accumulated Surplus/(Deficits)
|
5,371,879
|
0
|
5,371,879
|
|
|
|
Undistributed Surplus/(Deficits)
|
443,417
|
(46,803)
|
396,614
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CAPITAL
|
11,752,789
|
18,439,352
|
30,192,141
|
|
|
|
MEMORANDUM
|
0
|
5,027,030
|
5,027,030
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency Loans
|
|
|
|
Mortgage Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential Loans
|
27,507,658
|
48,786,071
|
76,293,729
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Loans
|
0
|
860,487
|
860,487
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency Deposits
|
18,061
|
32,033,510
|
32,051,571
|
|
|
|
Repos on behalf of or on-trading to clients
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
Funds Under Management
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
Investments In Connected Parties
|
0
|
1,471,089
|
1,471,089
|
|
|
|
Credits To Connected Parties
|
68,858
|
1,395,678
|
1,464,536
|
|
|
|
Other Bals. Due From Connected Parties
|
2,040,016
|
2,289,351
|
4,329,367
|
|
|
|
Deposits Due To Connected Parties
|
3,267,765
|
865,047
|
4,132,812
|
|
|
|
Other Bals. Due To Connected Parties
|
403,333
|
1,173,971
|
1,577,304
|
|
|
|
Provision For Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Per IFRS Requirement
|
433,057
|
497,183
|
930,240
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Prudential Reserves
|
687,493
|
1,016,829
|
1,704,322
|
|
|
|
Provisions for Other Losses
|
72
|
513,461
|
513,533
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUILDING SOCIETIES
|
|
|
AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
|
KEY TO BUILDING SOCIETIES
|
|
Financial Year End
|
S.J.B.S.
|
-
|
The Scotia Jamaica Building Society
|
31
|
October
|
V.M.B.S.
|
-
|
Victoria Mutual Building Society
|
31
|
December
NOTES
1. In accordance with the March 2002 legislation, with the exception of permissible Trust activities as provided under statute, all managed funds/trading books activities have been transferred to a separate legal entity.
-
'Credit Facilities to Connected Parties' include loans, advances, comfort letters, standby and Commercial Letters of Credit, Guarantees, etc.
-
'Other Balances due from Connected Parties' include interest and other receivables, placements, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, etc.
-
In July 2002, Jamaica adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The above financial statements have reportedly been produced in line with these requirements.
-
Fluctuations in market value of 'Available For Sale' assets are accounted for in 'Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting' until realized.
|
|