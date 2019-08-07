Bank of Jamaica : Unaudited Assets & Liabilities of Commercial Banks - March 2019

UNAUDITED

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF COMMERCIAL BANKS

PUBLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(f) OF THE BANKING SERVICES ACT

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

J$'000

These balances are taken from unaudited prudential returns submitted by the following banks to the Bank of Jamaica and have been attested to

by the respective managements as reflecting a true and fair representation of the affairs and condition of the banks at the reporting date.

The Bank of Jamaica does not in any way certify the accuracy or otherwise of the balances reported by the respective banks.

BNS CBNA FCIB FGB JMMB BANK JNBANK NCB SBJL TOTAL ASSETS Cash and Bank Balances: 5,797,029 168,702 1,304,418 432,548 1,292,941 2,382,604 8,314,971 2,077,165 21,770,378 Notes and Coins Due From Bank of Jamaica 64,824,296 4,649,312 13,044,645 4,795,655 5,291,775 17,868,459 45,286,309 17,473,273 173,233,724 Due From Commercial Banks in Ja. 317 634,350 69,376 65,590 673,775 69,011 0 11,483 1,523,902 Due From Other Deposit Taking Fin. Insts. in Ja. 1,789 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,789 Due From Overseas Banks & Fin. Insts. 43,968,291 7,588,974 9,935,064 718,617 2,747,657 4,649,312 33,241,606 1,804,348 104,653,869 Investments: Jamaica Government Securities 38,165,954 1,461,076 5,884,636 2,445,823 1,324,431 9,489,088 44,797,238 5,538,822 109,107,068 Domestic Currency Foreign Currency 102,002 0 0 5,206,250 1,949,449 18,461,161 61,992,227 3,173,408 90,884,497 Bank of Jamaica Securities 3,500,666 0 4,200,000 2,450,040 1,875,000 4,743,727 18,941,180 1,392,358 37,102,971 Domestic Currency Foreign Currency 0 3,005,201 0 2,312,871 0 375,060 8,443,608 4,113,109 18,249,849 Other Public Sector Securities 0 0 0 0 3,078,166 894,248 1,445,482 0 5,417,896 Other Local Securities (net of prov) 1,465,771 5,020 5,034 2,072,759 119,528 1,856,168 8,012,229 3,208,479 16,744,988 Foreign Securities 36,586,932 0 0 6,529,543 253,496 12,684,169 11,128,684 7,823,811 75,006,635 Securities Purchased with a view to Resale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 From Bank of Jamaica Other Counter Parties 1,500,000 1,320,904 0 100,000 3,021,041 2,298,000 1,281,081 2,050,000 11,571,026 Loans, Advances & Discounts (net of prov) 157,625,480 2,759,675 62,278,608 25,284,666 33,630,221 89,727,620 287,243,880 71,485,738 730,035,888 Accounts Receivable (net of prov) 1,212,429 244,599 621,919 425,722 491,184 2,099,927 6,496,834 767,298 12,359,912 Fixed Assets (net of Depreciation) 5,344,187 126,596 1,611,868 830,349 552,931 3,953,666 18,121,273 3,727,816 34,268,686 Other Assets 926,434 37,428 220,478 206,178 82,660 75,889 746,265 866,139 3,161,471 Items in Course of Collection Other 42,722,125 2,789,046 2,346,691 1,378,121 78,263 7,088,892 13,291,093 2,860,208 72,554,439 Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs) 6,587,234 225,487 4,031,900 479,772 213,042 0 8,754,193 4,243,412 24,535,040 TOTAL ASSETS 410,330,936 25,016,370 105,554,637 55,734,504 56,675,560 178,717,001 577,538,153 132,616,867 1,542,184,028 LIABILITIES 295,051,094 15,854,843 65,058,090 36,722,501 37,507,035 126,646,671 331,163,180 94,368,045 1,002,371,459 Deposits Borrowings: 362 0 0 578,141 92,974 0 2,750 53,199 727,426 Due To Bank of Jamaica Due To Commercial Banks in Ja. 0 80,729 0 628,951 1,000,160 0 439,366 625,071 2,774,277 Due To Specialised Institutions 382,429 55,000 3,665,849 1,124,371 190,888 18,614,327 4,373,794 2,220,829 30,627,487 Due To Other Deposit Taking Insts. in Ja. 3,052,340 6,770 539,529 0 0 0 954,397 232,180 4,785,216 Due To Overseas Banks & Financial Insts 2,342,137 351,977 16,148,862 112,512 1,105,682 651,290 67,166,645 70,244 87,949,349 Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreement 0 2,000,000 0 500,000 0 0 5,000,000 0 7,500,000 To Bank of Jamaica To Other Counter Parties 0 0 0 6,276,918 6,338,277 3,303,099 54,166,890 2,125,000 72,210,184 Other Borrowings 0 0 1,875,000 0 0 1,250,201 171,903 1,408,139 4,705,243 Sundry Current Liabilities: 2,334,223 107,930 843,450 157,113 92,720 0 3,960,520 887,839 8,383,795 Items In The Course of Payments Interest Accrued 62,332 1,719 328,980 141,072 236,386 368,737 1,524,798 409,989 3,074,013 Accounts Payable 3,579,394 29,861 935,207 16,765 1,198,071 3,000,251 2,024,529 719,914 11,503,992 Other 32,704,648 1,380,943 577,666 1,328,862 74,426 6,525,124 13,623,754 3,323,181 59,538,604 Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs as per contra) 6,587,234 225,487 4,031,900 479,772 213,042 0 8,754,193 4,243,412 24,535,040 TOTAL LIABILITIES 346,096,193 20,095,259 94,004,533 48,066,978 48,049,661 160,359,700 493,326,719 110,687,042 1,320,686,085 Excess / (Shortfall) of Assets over Liabilities 64,234,743 4,921,111 11,550,104 7,667,526 8,625,899 18,357,301 84,211,434 21,929,825 221,497,943 REPRESENTED BY: Paid Up Capital: 2,927,232 207,609 4,930,258 2,377,685 1,732,888 4,511,000 6,465,730 8,400,000 31,552,402 Ordinary Shares Qualifying Preference Shares 0 0 0 1,186,497 0 0 7,000,000 0 8,186,497 Non-Qualifying Preference Shares 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reserves: 2,930,616 207,609 2,756,667 1,224,238 1,050,215 7,600,000 25,711,122 Statutory Reserve Fund 6,512,634 3,429,143 Retained Earnings Reserve Fund 38,101,341 1,528,592 1,706,163 1,894,630 3,715,442 3,429,000 40,350,000 3,088,063 93,813,231 Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting 116,524 70,113 20,133 (12,894) 121,858 227,326 (14,878) 58,951 587,133 Other Revaluation Reserves 0 0 0 81,941 0 (136,882) 300,565 0 245,624 Other Reserves 17,767,169 734,320 1,040,447 523,683 424,907 1,826,376 3,246,022 5,540,339 31,103,263 Prior Years' Earnings/(Deficits) 3,118,419 1,510,650 1,154,995 182,855 493,548 1,105,299 9,229,857 1,209,264 18,004,887 Unappropriated Profits/(Losses) (726,558) 662,218 (58,559) 208,891 1,087,041 (204,818) 11,121,504 204,065 12,293,784 TOTAL CAPITAL 64,234,743 4,921,111 11,550,104 7,667,526 8,625,899 18,357,301 84,211,434 21,929,825 221,497,943 MEMORANDA ITEMS 27,179,390 4,595,109 Foreign Currency Loans 1,109,689 31,439,317 4,998,556 6,789,231 83,031,753 17,934,064 177,077,109 Funding by Specialised Institutions 0 0 839,222 363,199 0 0 185,030 8,169 1,395,620 Other Funding Sources 27,179,390 1,109,689 30,600,095 4,231,910 4,998,556 6,789,231 82,846,723 17,925,895 175,681,489 Foreign Currency Deposits 120,508,568 8,572,287 25,352,583 16,750,150 11,887,885 51,456,364 120,139,597 42,267,975 396,935,409 Repos on behalf of or for on trading to clients 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fund under Management 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 521,893 521,893 Investments in Connected Parties 220,000 0 0 0 0 704,716 1,609,609 430,222 2,964,547 Credits To Connected Parties 2,313,609 0 425,269 77,881 391,757 1,187,650 4,164,527 1,113,144 9,673,837 Other Bals. Due From Connected Parties 16,560,065 7,588,974 2,851,125 248,629 3,027,314 367,169 2,284,080 8,753 32,936,109 Deposits Due To Connected Parties 12,849,952 1,106,993 1,185,441 5,315,195 34,214,033 2,986,283 18,934,393 8,627,562 85,219,852 Other Bals. Due To Connected Parties 5,228,910 207,609 20,562,677 3,640,393 1,770,884 433,651 17,384,520 10,099,161 59,327,805 Provision For Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 As Per IFRS Requirement 2,920,456 0 1,036,389 935,750 406,089 1,067,691 5,067,622 1,773,870 13,207,867 Additional Prudential Reserves 1,481,393 30,875 154,667 508,812 339,419 1,795,797 3,172,116 824,634 8,307,713 Provisions For Other Losses 0 7,796 0 109,310 2,833 263,297 0 89,037 472,273 NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF COMMERCIAL BANKS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019 KEY TO COMMERCIAL BANKS Financial Year End B.N.S. - Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited 31 October CBNA - Citibank N.A. 31 December FirstCaribbean Int'l Bank (Ja.) - FirstCaribbean International Bank (Jamaica) Limited 31 October F.G.B. - First Global Bank Limited 31 December JMMBBANK - JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited 31 March JNBANK - JN Bank Limited 31 March N.C.B. - National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited 30 September SBJL - Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited 31 December

NOTES: