Bank of Jamaica : Unaudited Assets & Liabilities of Commercial Banks - March 2019

0
08/07/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

UNAUDITED

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF COMMERCIAL BANKS

PUBLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(f) OF THE BANKING SERVICES ACT

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

J$'000

These balances are taken from unaudited prudential returns submitted by the following banks to the Bank of Jamaica and have been attested to

by the respective managements as reflecting a true and fair representation of the affairs and condition of the banks at the reporting date.

The Bank of Jamaica does not in any way certify the accuracy or otherwise of the balances reported by the respective banks.

BNS

CBNA

FCIB

FGB

JMMB BANK

JNBANK

NCB

SBJL

TOTAL

ASSETS

Cash and Bank Balances:

5,797,029

168,702

1,304,418

432,548

1,292,941

2,382,604

8,314,971

2,077,165

21,770,378

Notes and Coins

Due From Bank of Jamaica

64,824,296

4,649,312

13,044,645

4,795,655

5,291,775

17,868,459

45,286,309

17,473,273

173,233,724

Due From Commercial Banks in Ja.

317

634,350

69,376

65,590

673,775

69,011

0

11,483

1,523,902

Due From Other Deposit Taking Fin. Insts. in Ja.

1,789

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,789

Due From Overseas Banks & Fin. Insts.

43,968,291

7,588,974

9,935,064

718,617

2,747,657

4,649,312

33,241,606

1,804,348

104,653,869

Investments:

Jamaica Government Securities

38,165,954

1,461,076

5,884,636

2,445,823

1,324,431

9,489,088

44,797,238

5,538,822

109,107,068

Domestic Currency

Foreign Currency

102,002

0

0

5,206,250

1,949,449

18,461,161

61,992,227

3,173,408

90,884,497

Bank of Jamaica Securities

3,500,666

0

4,200,000

2,450,040

1,875,000

4,743,727

18,941,180

1,392,358

37,102,971

Domestic Currency

Foreign Currency

0

3,005,201

0

2,312,871

0

375,060

8,443,608

4,113,109

18,249,849

Other Public Sector Securities

0

0

0

0

3,078,166

894,248

1,445,482

0

5,417,896

Other Local Securities (net of prov)

1,465,771

5,020

5,034

2,072,759

119,528

1,856,168

8,012,229

3,208,479

16,744,988

Foreign Securities

36,586,932

0

0

6,529,543

253,496

12,684,169

11,128,684

7,823,811

75,006,635

Securities Purchased with a view to Resale

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

From Bank of Jamaica

Other Counter Parties

1,500,000

1,320,904

0

100,000

3,021,041

2,298,000

1,281,081

2,050,000

11,571,026

Loans, Advances & Discounts (net of prov)

157,625,480

2,759,675

62,278,608

25,284,666

33,630,221

89,727,620

287,243,880

71,485,738

730,035,888

Accounts Receivable (net of prov)

1,212,429

244,599

621,919

425,722

491,184

2,099,927

6,496,834

767,298

12,359,912

Fixed Assets (net of Depreciation)

5,344,187

126,596

1,611,868

830,349

552,931

3,953,666

18,121,273

3,727,816

34,268,686

Other Assets

926,434

37,428

220,478

206,178

82,660

75,889

746,265

866,139

3,161,471

Items in Course of Collection

Other

42,722,125

2,789,046

2,346,691

1,378,121

78,263

7,088,892

13,291,093

2,860,208

72,554,439

Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs)

6,587,234

225,487

4,031,900

479,772

213,042

0

8,754,193

4,243,412

24,535,040

TOTAL ASSETS

410,330,936

25,016,370

105,554,637

55,734,504

56,675,560

178,717,001

577,538,153

132,616,867

1,542,184,028

LIABILITIES

295,051,094

15,854,843

65,058,090

36,722,501

37,507,035

126,646,671

331,163,180

94,368,045

1,002,371,459

Deposits

Borrowings:

362

0

0

578,141

92,974

0

2,750

53,199

727,426

Due To Bank of Jamaica

Due To Commercial Banks in Ja.

0

80,729

0

628,951

1,000,160

0

439,366

625,071

2,774,277

Due To Specialised Institutions

382,429

55,000

3,665,849

1,124,371

190,888

18,614,327

4,373,794

2,220,829

30,627,487

Due To Other Deposit Taking Insts. in Ja.

3,052,340

6,770

539,529

0

0

0

954,397

232,180

4,785,216

Due To Overseas Banks & Financial Insts

2,342,137

351,977

16,148,862

112,512

1,105,682

651,290

67,166,645

70,244

87,949,349

Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreement

0

2,000,000

0

500,000

0

0

5,000,000

0

7,500,000

To Bank of Jamaica

To Other Counter Parties

0

0

0

6,276,918

6,338,277

3,303,099

54,166,890

2,125,000

72,210,184

Other Borrowings

0

0

1,875,000

0

0

1,250,201

171,903

1,408,139

4,705,243

Sundry Current Liabilities:

2,334,223

107,930

843,450

157,113

92,720

0

3,960,520

887,839

8,383,795

Items In The Course of Payments

Interest Accrued

62,332

1,719

328,980

141,072

236,386

368,737

1,524,798

409,989

3,074,013

Accounts Payable

3,579,394

29,861

935,207

16,765

1,198,071

3,000,251

2,024,529

719,914

11,503,992

Other

32,704,648

1,380,943

577,666

1,328,862

74,426

6,525,124

13,623,754

3,323,181

59,538,604

Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs as per contra)

6,587,234

225,487

4,031,900

479,772

213,042

0

8,754,193

4,243,412

24,535,040

TOTAL LIABILITIES

346,096,193

20,095,259

94,004,533

48,066,978

48,049,661

160,359,700

493,326,719

110,687,042

1,320,686,085

Excess / (Shortfall) of Assets over Liabilities

64,234,743

4,921,111

11,550,104

7,667,526

8,625,899

18,357,301

84,211,434

21,929,825

221,497,943

REPRESENTED BY:

Paid Up Capital:

2,927,232

207,609

4,930,258

2,377,685

1,732,888

4,511,000

6,465,730

8,400,000

31,552,402

Ordinary Shares

Qualifying Preference Shares

0

0

0

1,186,497

0

0

7,000,000

0

8,186,497

Non-Qualifying Preference Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Reserves:

2,930,616

207,609

2,756,667

1,224,238

1,050,215

7,600,000

25,711,122

Statutory Reserve Fund

6,512,634

3,429,143

Retained Earnings Reserve Fund

38,101,341

1,528,592

1,706,163

1,894,630

3,715,442

3,429,000

40,350,000

3,088,063

93,813,231

Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting

116,524

70,113

20,133

(12,894)

121,858

227,326

(14,878)

58,951

587,133

Other Revaluation Reserves

0

0

0

81,941

0

(136,882)

300,565

0

245,624

Other Reserves

17,767,169

734,320

1,040,447

523,683

424,907

1,826,376

3,246,022

5,540,339

31,103,263

Prior Years' Earnings/(Deficits)

3,118,419

1,510,650

1,154,995

182,855

493,548

1,105,299

9,229,857

1,209,264

18,004,887

Unappropriated Profits/(Losses)

(726,558)

662,218

(58,559)

208,891

1,087,041

(204,818)

11,121,504

204,065

12,293,784

TOTAL CAPITAL

64,234,743

4,921,111

11,550,104

7,667,526

8,625,899

18,357,301

84,211,434

21,929,825

221,497,943

MEMORANDA ITEMS

27,179,390

4,595,109

Foreign Currency Loans

1,109,689

31,439,317

4,998,556

6,789,231

83,031,753

17,934,064

177,077,109

Funding by Specialised Institutions

0

0

839,222

363,199

0

0

185,030

8,169

1,395,620

Other Funding Sources

27,179,390

1,109,689

30,600,095

4,231,910

4,998,556

6,789,231

82,846,723

17,925,895

175,681,489

Foreign Currency Deposits

120,508,568

8,572,287

25,352,583

16,750,150

11,887,885

51,456,364

120,139,597

42,267,975

396,935,409

Repos on behalf of or for on trading to clients

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Fund under Management

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

521,893

521,893

Investments in Connected Parties

220,000

0

0

0

0

704,716

1,609,609

430,222

2,964,547

Credits To Connected Parties

2,313,609

0

425,269

77,881

391,757

1,187,650

4,164,527

1,113,144

9,673,837

Other Bals. Due From Connected Parties

16,560,065

7,588,974

2,851,125

248,629

3,027,314

367,169

2,284,080

8,753

32,936,109

Deposits Due To Connected Parties

12,849,952

1,106,993

1,185,441

5,315,195

34,214,033

2,986,283

18,934,393

8,627,562

85,219,852

Other Bals. Due To Connected Parties

5,228,910

207,609

20,562,677

3,640,393

1,770,884

433,651

17,384,520

10,099,161

59,327,805

Provision For Loan Losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

As Per IFRS Requirement

2,920,456

0

1,036,389

935,750

406,089

1,067,691

5,067,622

1,773,870

13,207,867

Additional Prudential Reserves

1,481,393

30,875

154,667

508,812

339,419

1,795,797

3,172,116

824,634

8,307,713

Provisions For Other Losses

0

7,796

0

109,310

2,833

263,297

0

89,037

472,273

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF COMMERCIAL BANKS

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

KEY TO COMMERCIAL BANKS

Financial Year End

B.N.S.

-

Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

31 October

CBNA

-

Citibank N.A.

31 December

FirstCaribbean Int'l Bank (Ja.)

-

FirstCaribbean International Bank (Jamaica) Limited

31 October

F.G.B.

-

First Global Bank Limited

31 December

JMMBBANK

-

JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited

31 March

JNBANK

-

JN Bank Limited

31 March

N.C.B.

-

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited

30 September

SBJL

-

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited

31 December

NOTES:

  1. In accordance with the March 2002 legislation, with the exception of permissible Trust activities as provided under statute, all managed funds/trading-book activities have been transferred to a separate legal entity.
  2. 'Credit Facilities to Connected Parties' include loans, advances, comfort letters, standby and Commercial Letters of Credit, Guarantees etc.
  3. 'Other Balances due from Connected Parties' include interest and other receivables, placements, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, etc.
  4. In July 2002, Jamaica adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The above financial statements have reportedly been produced in line with these requirements.
  5. Fluctuations in market value of 'available for sale' assets are accounted for in 'Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting' until realized.
  6. Qualifying Preference Shares represent preference shares included in the computation of Capital Base (See note 3 on the prudential indicators).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 18:19:01 UTC
