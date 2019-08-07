|
Bank of Jamaica : Unaudited Assets & Liabilities of Commercial Banks - March 2019
08/07/2019 | 02:20pm EDT
UNAUDITED
ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF COMMERCIAL BANKS
PUBLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(f) OF THE BANKING SERVICES ACT
AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
J$'000
These balances are taken from unaudited prudential returns submitted by the following banks to the Bank of Jamaica and have been attested to
by the respective managements as reflecting a true and fair representation of the affairs and condition of the banks at the reporting date.
The Bank of Jamaica does not in any way certify the accuracy or otherwise of the balances reported by the respective banks.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BNS
|
CBNA
|
|
FCIB
|
FGB
|
JMMB BANK
|
JNBANK
|
NCB
|
SBJL
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Bank Balances:
|
|
|
5,797,029
|
168,702
|
|
1,304,418
|
432,548
|
1,292,941
|
2,382,604
|
8,314,971
|
2,077,165
|
21,770,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and Coins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Bank of Jamaica
|
|
|
64,824,296
|
4,649,312
|
|
13,044,645
|
4,795,655
|
5,291,775
|
17,868,459
|
45,286,309
|
17,473,273
|
173,233,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Commercial Banks in Ja.
|
|
|
317
|
634,350
|
|
69,376
|
65,590
|
673,775
|
69,011
|
0
|
11,483
|
1,523,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Other Deposit Taking Fin. Insts. in Ja.
|
|
1,789
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due From Overseas Banks & Fin. Insts.
|
|
43,968,291
|
7,588,974
|
|
9,935,064
|
718,617
|
2,747,657
|
4,649,312
|
33,241,606
|
1,804,348
|
104,653,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamaica Government Securities
|
|
|
38,165,954
|
1,461,076
|
|
5,884,636
|
2,445,823
|
1,324,431
|
9,489,088
|
44,797,238
|
5,538,822
|
109,107,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency
|
|
|
102,002
|
0
|
|
0
|
5,206,250
|
1,949,449
|
18,461,161
|
61,992,227
|
3,173,408
|
90,884,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of Jamaica Securities
|
|
|
3,500,666
|
0
|
|
4,200,000
|
2,450,040
|
1,875,000
|
4,743,727
|
18,941,180
|
1,392,358
|
37,102,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency
|
|
|
0
|
3,005,201
|
|
0
|
2,312,871
|
0
|
375,060
|
8,443,608
|
4,113,109
|
18,249,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Public Sector Securities
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
3,078,166
|
894,248
|
1,445,482
|
0
|
5,417,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Local Securities (net of prov)
|
|
|
1,465,771
|
5,020
|
|
5,034
|
2,072,759
|
119,528
|
1,856,168
|
8,012,229
|
3,208,479
|
16,744,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Securities
|
|
|
36,586,932
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,529,543
|
253,496
|
12,684,169
|
11,128,684
|
7,823,811
|
75,006,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Purchased with a view to Resale
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From Bank of Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Counter Parties
|
|
|
1,500,000
|
1,320,904
|
|
0
|
100,000
|
3,021,041
|
2,298,000
|
1,281,081
|
2,050,000
|
11,571,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, Advances & Discounts (net of prov)
|
|
157,625,480
|
2,759,675
|
|
62,278,608
|
25,284,666
|
33,630,221
|
89,727,620
|
287,243,880
|
71,485,738
|
730,035,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable (net of prov)
|
|
|
1,212,429
|
244,599
|
|
621,919
|
425,722
|
491,184
|
2,099,927
|
6,496,834
|
767,298
|
12,359,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Assets (net of Depreciation)
|
|
|
5,344,187
|
126,596
|
|
1,611,868
|
830,349
|
552,931
|
3,953,666
|
18,121,273
|
3,727,816
|
34,268,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
926,434
|
37,428
|
|
220,478
|
206,178
|
82,660
|
75,889
|
746,265
|
866,139
|
3,161,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items in Course of Collection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
42,722,125
|
2,789,046
|
|
2,346,691
|
1,378,121
|
78,263
|
7,088,892
|
13,291,093
|
2,860,208
|
72,554,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs)
|
6,587,234
|
225,487
|
|
4,031,900
|
479,772
|
213,042
|
0
|
8,754,193
|
4,243,412
|
24,535,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
410,330,936
|
25,016,370
|
105,554,637
|
55,734,504
|
56,675,560
|
178,717,001
|
577,538,153
|
132,616,867
|
1,542,184,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
295,051,094
|
15,854,843
|
|
65,058,090
|
36,722,501
|
37,507,035
|
126,646,671
|
331,163,180
|
94,368,045
|
1,002,371,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
362
|
0
|
|
0
|
578,141
|
92,974
|
0
|
2,750
|
53,199
|
727,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Bank of Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Commercial Banks in Ja.
|
|
|
0
|
80,729
|
|
0
|
628,951
|
1,000,160
|
0
|
439,366
|
625,071
|
2,774,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Specialised Institutions
|
|
|
382,429
|
55,000
|
|
3,665,849
|
1,124,371
|
190,888
|
18,614,327
|
4,373,794
|
2,220,829
|
30,627,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Other Deposit Taking Insts. in Ja.
|
|
3,052,340
|
6,770
|
|
539,529
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
954,397
|
232,180
|
4,785,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due To Overseas Banks & Financial Insts
|
|
2,342,137
|
351,977
|
|
16,148,862
|
112,512
|
1,105,682
|
651,290
|
67,166,645
|
70,244
|
87,949,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreement
|
|
0
|
2,000,000
|
|
0
|
500,000
|
0
|
0
|
5,000,000
|
0
|
7,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To Bank of Jamaica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To Other Counter Parties
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
6,276,918
|
6,338,277
|
3,303,099
|
54,166,890
|
2,125,000
|
72,210,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Borrowings
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
1,875,000
|
0
|
0
|
1,250,201
|
171,903
|
1,408,139
|
4,705,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sundry Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
2,334,223
|
107,930
|
|
843,450
|
157,113
|
92,720
|
0
|
3,960,520
|
887,839
|
8,383,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items In The Course of Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Accrued
|
|
|
62,332
|
1,719
|
|
328,980
|
141,072
|
236,386
|
368,737
|
1,524,798
|
409,989
|
3,074,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
|
3,579,394
|
29,861
|
|
935,207
|
16,765
|
1,198,071
|
3,000,251
|
2,024,529
|
719,914
|
11,503,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
32,704,648
|
1,380,943
|
|
577,666
|
1,328,862
|
74,426
|
6,525,124
|
13,623,754
|
3,323,181
|
59,538,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingent Accounts (Accepts., Guarantees & L/Cs as per contra)
|
6,587,234
|
225,487
|
|
4,031,900
|
479,772
|
213,042
|
0
|
8,754,193
|
4,243,412
|
24,535,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
346,096,193
|
20,095,259
|
|
94,004,533
|
48,066,978
|
48,049,661
|
160,359,700
|
493,326,719
|
110,687,042
|
1,320,686,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess / (Shortfall) of Assets over Liabilities
|
|
64,234,743
|
4,921,111
|
|
11,550,104
|
7,667,526
|
8,625,899
|
18,357,301
|
84,211,434
|
21,929,825
|
221,497,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPRESENTED BY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid Up Capital:
|
|
|
2,927,232
|
207,609
|
|
4,930,258
|
2,377,685
|
1,732,888
|
4,511,000
|
6,465,730
|
8,400,000
|
31,552,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualifying Preference Shares
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
1,186,497
|
0
|
0
|
7,000,000
|
0
|
8,186,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Qualifying Preference Shares
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves:
|
|
|
2,930,616
|
207,609
|
|
2,756,667
|
1,224,238
|
1,050,215
|
7,600,000
|
|
|
25,711,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Reserve Fund
|
|
|
|
6,512,634
|
3,429,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Earnings Reserve Fund
|
|
|
38,101,341
|
1,528,592
|
|
1,706,163
|
1,894,630
|
3,715,442
|
3,429,000
|
40,350,000
|
3,088,063
|
93,813,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting
|
116,524
|
70,113
|
|
20,133
|
(12,894)
|
121,858
|
227,326
|
(14,878)
|
58,951
|
587,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Revaluation Reserves
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
81,941
|
0
|
(136,882)
|
300,565
|
0
|
245,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Reserves
|
|
|
17,767,169
|
734,320
|
|
1,040,447
|
523,683
|
424,907
|
1,826,376
|
3,246,022
|
5,540,339
|
31,103,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Years' Earnings/(Deficits)
|
|
|
3,118,419
|
1,510,650
|
|
1,154,995
|
182,855
|
493,548
|
1,105,299
|
9,229,857
|
1,209,264
|
18,004,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unappropriated Profits/(Losses)
|
|
|
(726,558)
|
662,218
|
|
(58,559)
|
208,891
|
1,087,041
|
(204,818)
|
11,121,504
|
204,065
|
12,293,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CAPITAL
|
|
|
64,234,743
|
4,921,111
|
|
11,550,104
|
7,667,526
|
8,625,899
|
18,357,301
|
84,211,434
|
21,929,825
|
221,497,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEMORANDA ITEMS
|
|
|
27,179,390
|
|
|
|
4,595,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency Loans
|
|
|
1,109,689
|
|
31,439,317
|
4,998,556
|
6,789,231
|
83,031,753
|
17,934,064
|
177,077,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding by Specialised Institutions
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
839,222
|
363,199
|
0
|
0
|
185,030
|
8,169
|
1,395,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Funding Sources
|
|
|
27,179,390
|
1,109,689
|
|
30,600,095
|
4,231,910
|
4,998,556
|
6,789,231
|
82,846,723
|
17,925,895
|
175,681,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Currency Deposits
|
|
|
120,508,568
|
8,572,287
|
|
25,352,583
|
16,750,150
|
11,887,885
|
51,456,364
|
120,139,597
|
42,267,975
|
396,935,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repos on behalf of or for on trading to clients
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund under Management
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
521,893
|
521,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in Connected Parties
|
|
|
220,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
704,716
|
1,609,609
|
430,222
|
2,964,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credits To Connected Parties
|
|
|
2,313,609
|
0
|
|
425,269
|
77,881
|
391,757
|
1,187,650
|
4,164,527
|
1,113,144
|
9,673,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Bals. Due From Connected Parties
|
|
|
16,560,065
|
7,588,974
|
|
2,851,125
|
248,629
|
3,027,314
|
367,169
|
2,284,080
|
8,753
|
32,936,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits Due To Connected Parties
|
|
|
12,849,952
|
1,106,993
|
|
1,185,441
|
5,315,195
|
34,214,033
|
2,986,283
|
18,934,393
|
8,627,562
|
85,219,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Bals. Due To Connected Parties
|
|
|
5,228,910
|
207,609
|
|
20,562,677
|
3,640,393
|
1,770,884
|
433,651
|
17,384,520
|
10,099,161
|
59,327,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision For Loan Losses
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Per IFRS Requirement
|
|
|
2,920,456
|
0
|
|
1,036,389
|
935,750
|
406,089
|
1,067,691
|
5,067,622
|
1,773,870
|
13,207,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Prudential Reserves
|
|
|
1,481,393
|
30,875
|
|
154,667
|
508,812
|
339,419
|
1,795,797
|
3,172,116
|
824,634
|
8,307,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions For Other Losses
|
|
|
0
|
7,796
|
|
0
|
109,310
|
2,833
|
263,297
|
0
|
89,037
|
472,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF COMMERCIAL BANKS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KEY TO COMMERCIAL BANKS
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Year End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.N.S.
|
-
|
Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited
|
|
31 October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBNA
|
-
|
Citibank N.A.
|
|
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FirstCaribbean Int'l Bank (Ja.)
|
-
|
FirstCaribbean International Bank (Jamaica) Limited
|
31 October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.G.B.
|
-
|
First Global Bank Limited
|
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JMMBBANK
|
-
|
JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited
|
|
|
31 March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JNBANK
|
-
|
JN Bank Limited
|
|
|
|
31 March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N.C.B.
|
-
|
National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited
|
|
30 September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBJL
|
-
|
Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited
|
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES:
-
In accordance with the March 2002 legislation, with the exception of permissible Trust activities as provided under statute, all managed funds/trading-book activities have been transferred to a separate legal entity.
-
'Credit Facilities to Connected Parties' include loans, advances, comfort letters, standby and Commercial Letters of Credit, Guarantees etc.
-
'Other Balances due from Connected Parties' include interest and other receivables, placements, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, etc.
-
In July 2002, Jamaica adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The above financial statements have reportedly been produced in line with these requirements.
-
Fluctuations in market value of 'available for sale' assets are accounted for in 'Revaluation Reserves Arising From Fair Value Accounting' until realized.
-
Qualifying Preference Shares represent preference shares included in the computation of Capital Base (See note 3 on the prudential indicators).
|
|