Bank of Japan : 75th Opinion Survey

Survey Outline
Survey period : From August 9 to September 4, 2018.
Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
(This round of the survey was not conducted in the three prefectures affected by the heavy rain in July 2018; namely, Hiroshima, Okayama, and Ehime prefectures in western Japan.)
Sample size : 3,805 people (1,963 people [i.e., 51.6 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Have improved (A)
8.3
9.6
8.6
7.4
Have remained the same
70.9
68.0
72.6
71.3
Have worsened (B)
20.2
22.0
18.5
20.7
D.I. (A) minus (B)
-11.9
-12.4
-9.9
-13.3
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Will improve (A)
8.6
9.3
8.2
9.4
Will remain the same
67.0
65.6
66.7
63.3
Will worsen (B)
24.1
24.5
24.8
26.5
D.I. (A) minus (B)
-15.5
-15.2
-16.6
-17.1
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Have become better off (A)
6.5
6.1
7.1
7.2
Difficult to say
52.4
51.8
51.7
53.0
Have become worse off (B)
40.2
41.4
40.2
39.1
D.I. (A) minus (B)
-33.7
-35.3
-33.1
-31.9
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Have gone up significantly
7.6
14.8
10.9
11.1
Have gone up slightly
59.5
58.7
58.9
58.0
Have remained almost unchanged
30.0
23.7
26.9
28.8
Have gone down slightly
2.2
1.8
2.3
1.2
Have gone down significantly
0.1
0.4
0.5
0.3
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Will go up significantly
8.4
6.9
8.3
9.3
Will go up slightly
67.2
67.0
69.1
66.7
Will remain almost unchanged
21.6
22.8
20.3
20.9
Will go down slightly
1.8
2.5
1.5
1.9
Will go down significantly
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.3
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it
30.5
-
31.4
-
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
46.0
-
43.9
-
Have never heard of it
23.3
-
24.4
-
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it
27.3
29.0
27.1
30.6
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
33.0
36.4
32.0
37.5
Have never heard of it
39.4
33.6
40.8
31.4
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it
41.0
29.3
39.1
30.9
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
36.6
39.9
37.7
41.0
Have never heard of it
22.1
29.5
23.0
27.7
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it
22.3
16.3
21.0
20.1
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
36.3
34.7
35.2
34.7
Have never heard of it
40.8
47.8
43.5
44.4
72nd survey
(Dec 2017)
73rd survey
(Mar 2018)
74th survey
(Jun 2018)
75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Confident
13.0
-
13.4
-
Somewhat confident
29.7
-
29.5
-
Difficult to say
46.6
-
46.7
-
Not particularly confident
7.6
-
6.9
-
Not confident
2.6
-
2.7
-
