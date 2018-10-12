Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : 75th Opinion Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 07:08am CEST

October 12, 2018
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline

  • Survey period : From August 9 to September 4, 2018.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
    (This round of the survey was not conducted in the three prefectures affected by the heavy rain in July 2018; namely, Hiroshima, Okayama, and Ehime prefectures in western Japan.)
  • Sample size : 3,805 people (1,963 people [i.e., 51.6 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Have improved (A) 8.3 9.6 8.6 7.4
Have remained the same 70.9 68.0 72.6 71.3
Have worsened (B) 20.2 22.0 18.5 20.7
D.I. (A) minus (B) -11.9 -12.4 -9.9 -13.3
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Will improve (A) 8.6 9.3 8.2 9.4
Will remain the same 67.0 65.6 66.7 63.3
Will worsen (B) 24.1 24.5 24.8 26.5
D.I. (A) minus (B) -15.5 -15.2 -16.6 -17.1
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Have become better off (A) 6.5 6.1 7.1 7.2
Difficult to say 52.4 51.8 51.7 53.0
Have become worse off (B) 40.2 41.4 40.2 39.1
D.I. (A) minus (B) -33.7 -35.3 -33.1 -31.9
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Have gone up significantly 7.6 14.8 10.9 11.1
Have gone up slightly 59.5 58.7 58.9 58.0
Have remained almost unchanged 30.0 23.7 26.9 28.8
Have gone down slightly 2.2 1.8 2.3 1.2
Have gone down significantly 0.1 0.4 0.5 0.3
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Will go up significantly 8.4 6.9 8.3 9.3
Will go up slightly 67.2 67.0 69.1 66.7
Will remain almost unchanged 21.6 22.8 20.3 20.9
Will go down slightly 1.8 2.5 1.5 1.9
Will go down significantly 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.3
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it 30.5 - 31.4 -
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 46.0 - 43.9 -
Have never heard of it 23.3 - 24.4 -
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it 27.3 29.0 27.1 30.6
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 33.0 36.4 32.0 37.5
Have never heard of it 39.4 33.6 40.8 31.4
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it 41.0 29.3 39.1 30.9
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 36.6 39.9 37.7 41.0
Have never heard of it 22.1 29.5 23.0 27.7
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Know about it 22.3 16.3 21.0 20.1
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 36.3 34.7 35.2 34.7
Have never heard of it 40.8 47.8 43.5 44.4
72nd survey
(Dec 2017) 		73rd survey
(Mar 2018) 		74th survey
(Jun 2018) 		75th survey
(Sep 2018)
Confident 13.0 - 13.4 -
Somewhat confident 29.7 - 29.5 -
Difficult to say 46.6 - 46.7 -
Not particularly confident 7.6 - 6.9 -
Not confident 2.6 - 2.7 -

Inquiries

Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 05:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aTYMAN : Appointment of corporate broker
PU
08:09aALTITUDE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08:09aNB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:09aRESI RESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:09aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition of property in Glasgow
PU
08:09aMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:09aLATVIJAS GAZE : Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Latvijas Gāze”
PU
08:09aCLOSE BROTHERS : AGM Documents
PU
08:09aCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG plc
PU
08:09aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
3SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
4FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.