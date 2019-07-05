Log in
Bank of Japan : 78th Opinion Survey

07/05/2019 | 01:13am EDT

July 5, 2019
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline
  • Survey period : From May 9 to June 4, 2019.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (2,050 people [i.e., 51.3 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Have improved (A) 7.4 7.3 4.8 3.7
Have remained the same 71.3 70.7 70.9 67.1
Have worsened (B) 20.7 21.6 24.0 28.7
D.I. (A) minus (B) -13.3 -14.3 -19.2 -25.0
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Will improve (A) 9.4 7.8 8.7 7.0
Will remain the same 63.3 51.9 51.3 49.4
Will worsen (B) 26.5 39.8 39.3 43.1
D.I. (A) minus (B) -17.1 -32.0 -30.6 -36.1
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Have become better off (A) 7.2 6.4 6.5 6.0
Difficult to say 53.0 55.0 53.0 52.9
Have become worse off (B) 39.1 38.1 40.0 40.5
D.I. (A) minus (B) -31.9 -31.7 -33.5 -34.5
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Have gone up significantly 11.1 10.4 8.4 10.0
Have gone up slightly 58.0 59.2 59.6 61.2
Have remained almost unchanged 28.8 28.4 29.9 26.0
Have gone down slightly 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.8
Have gone down significantly 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Will go up significantly 9.3 10.0 11.3 11.7
Will go up slightly 66.7 67.5 67.4 68.8
Will remain almost unchanged 20.9 19.6 18.1 16.6
Will go down slightly 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.1
Will go down significantly 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Know about it - 33.6 - 30.5
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 42.5 - 45.7
Have never heard of it - 23.8 - 23.6
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Know about it 30.6 28.5 26.0 26.2
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.5 29.9 35.2 33.0
Have never heard of it 31.4 41.2 38.2 40.6
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Know about it 30.9 39.5 26.0 38.6
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 41.0 38.2 38.1 38.0
Have never heard of it 27.7 22.0 35.1 23.0
The Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control' Percent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Know about it 20.1 21.8 16.5 20.8
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 34.7 37.1 31.8 34.7
Have never heard of it 44.4 40.7 50.4 44.2
Confidence in the BankPercent
75th survey
(Sep 2018) 		76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019)
Confident - 13.0 - 15.1
Somewhat confident - 28.9 - 28.4
Difficult to say - 47.3 - 47.0
Not particularly confident - 7.5 - 7.0
Not confident - 2.6 - 2.0
Inquiries Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 05:12:08 UTC
