Bank of Japan : 78th Opinion Survey

July 5, 2019

Bank of Japan

Percent, percentage points

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Have improved (A) 7.4 7.3 4.8 3.7 Have remained the same 71.3 70.7 70.9 67.1 Have worsened (B) 20.7 21.6 24.0 28.7 D.I. (A) minus (B) -13.3 -14.3 -19.2 -25.0

Percent, percentage points

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Will improve (A) 9.4 7.8 8.7 7.0 Will remain the same 63.3 51.9 51.3 49.4 Will worsen (B) 26.5 39.8 39.3 43.1 D.I. (A) minus (B) -17.1 -32.0 -30.6 -36.1

Percent, percentage points

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Have become better off (A) 7.2 6.4 6.5 6.0 Difficult to say 53.0 55.0 53.0 52.9 Have become worse off (B) 39.1 38.1 40.0 40.5 D.I. (A) minus (B) -31.9 -31.7 -33.5 -34.5

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Have gone up significantly 11.1 10.4 8.4 10.0 Have gone up slightly 58.0 59.2 59.6 61.2 Have remained almost unchanged 28.8 28.4 29.9 26.0 Have gone down slightly 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.8 Have gone down significantly 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Will go up significantly 9.3 10.0 11.3 11.7 Will go up slightly 66.7 67.5 67.4 68.8 Will remain almost unchanged 20.9 19.6 18.1 16.6 Will go down slightly 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.1 Will go down significantly 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Know about it - 33.6 - 30.5 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 42.5 - 45.7 Have never heard of it - 23.8 - 23.6

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Know about it 30.6 28.5 26.0 26.2 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.5 29.9 35.2 33.0 Have never heard of it 31.4 41.2 38.2 40.6

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Know about it 30.9 39.5 26.0 38.6 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 41.0 38.2 38.1 38.0 Have never heard of it 27.7 22.0 35.1 23.0

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Know about it 20.1 21.8 16.5 20.8 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 34.7 37.1 31.8 34.7 Have never heard of it 44.4 40.7 50.4 44.2

Percent

75th survey

(Sep 2018) 76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) Confident - 13.0 - 15.1 Somewhat confident - 28.9 - 28.4 Difficult to say - 47.3 - 47.0 Not particularly confident - 7.5 - 7.0 Not confident - 2.6 - 2.0

