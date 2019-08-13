Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Accounts (August 10)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

August 14, 2019
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 234,360,002
Japanese government securities 482,140,152,652
Commercial paper2 2,369,982,930
Corporate bonds3 3,144,212,707
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 819,880,654
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 26,665,294,710
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 527,147,376
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,897,727,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,750,747,092
Deposits with agents8 255,366,369
Others 749,559,925
Total 570,995,684,830
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 107,553,668,272
Current deposits 396,101,328,503
Other deposits9 25,252,756,723
Deposits of the government 32,006,393,123
Payables under repurchase agreements 7,636,367
Others10 689,577,980
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 570,995,684,830
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 471,675,726,724
Treasury discount bills 10,464,425,928

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,755,482,608
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 39,913,200,000
Total 48,668,682,608
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 837,600,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 15
AQ
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES, INC. (NYSE : IFF) and Encourages Flavors & Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST PLURALSIGHT, INC. (NASDAQ : PS) and Encourages Pluralsight Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:30pShares in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific set to open up 7.4%
RE
09:29pOil prices drop as data shows surprise climb in U.S. inventories
RE
09:27pOil & Natural Gas Corp. 1Q Net Profit Down 3.8%
DJ
09:26pPCT Pursues Legal Malpractice Case Involving EZconn in Taiwan
BU
09:25pRAPID NUTRITION : Announces Partnership with Mr. Vitamins, Australia's Largest Natural Health Retailer
AQ
09:25pPROPETRO : Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by ProPetro Holding (PUMP), Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
PR
09:24pEVOLENT HEALTH : Hagens Berman Alerts Evolent Health (EVH) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
5ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group