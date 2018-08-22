Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Accounts (August 20)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:07am CEST

August 22, 2018
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 271,466,264
Japanese government securities 465,895,137,445
Commercial paper2 2,334,220,609
Corporate bonds3 3,167,418,854
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 957,947,105
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 21,154,260,489
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 491,536,669
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,499,866,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,677,402,618
Deposits with agents8 117,799,870
Others 742,958,716
Total 548,751,268,053
Banknotes 104,609,449,754
Current deposits 392,560,538,287
Other deposits9 20,648,900,041
Deposits of the government 21,201,142,591
Payables under repurchase agreements 18,581,480
Others10 1,288,085,406
Provisions 5,201,797,693
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,222,672,796
Total 548,751,268,053
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 448,035,667,912
Treasury discount bills 17,859,469,533

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 9,518,876,923
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 38,454,400,000
Total 47,973,276,923
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,010,700,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 01:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aWe found Charleston's best sushi specials, from Johns Island to Mount Pleasant
AQ
04:37aABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : St. louis to host aba final 8 tournament
PU
04:31aWELLCOM : Morgans rates WLL as Add
AQ
04:31aANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Medalist slammed over outfit
AQ
04:30aListings for bargain televisions removed
AQ
04:30aInternet is still hot spot for crimes
AQ
04:29aProsperity at Spanish ports rises
AQ
04:28aPROSPECT RESOURCES : gets lease for lithium project
AQ
04:27aAustralia's TPG Telecom eyes Vodafone deal, shares soar
RE
04:27aMANCHESTER UNITED : United fans right to be mad
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : Prosperity at Spanish ports rises
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
4HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : HAWAIIAN : U.S. airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October
5BLACKROCK : At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.