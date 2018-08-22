|
Bank of Japan : Accounts (August 20)
08/22/2018 | 03:07am CEST
August 22, 2018
Bank of Japan
Gold
441,253,409
Cash1
271,466,264
Japanese government securities
465,895,137,445
Commercial paper2
2,334,220,609
Corporate bonds3
3,167,418,854
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4
957,947,105
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5
21,154,260,489
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6
491,536,669
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation)
46,499,866,000
Foreign currency assets7
6,677,402,618
Deposits with agents8
117,799,870
Others
742,958,716
Total
548,751,268,053
Banknotes
104,609,449,754
Current deposits
392,560,538,287
Other deposits9
20,648,900,041
Deposits of the government
21,201,142,591
Payables under repurchase agreements
18,581,480
Others10
1,288,085,406
Provisions
5,201,797,693
Capital
100,000
Legal and special reserves
3,222,672,796
Total
548,751,268,053
Coins reserved for circulation.
Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
-
Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.
(Annex Table 1)
Japanese government bonds
448,035,667,912
Treasury discount bills
17,859,469,533
(Annex Table 2)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth*
9,518,876,923
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending
38,454,400,000
Total
47,973,276,923
Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.
(Annex Table 3)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake
1,010,700,000
