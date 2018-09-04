Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Accounts (August 31)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 03:22am CEST

September 4, 2018
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 271,358,305
Japanese government securities 468,206,745,368
Commercial paper2 2,112,217,067
Corporate bonds3 3,223,310,457
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 956,537,558
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 21,304,063,819
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 491,536,669
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,500,966,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,671,470,499
Deposits with agents8 9,704,548
Others 747,197,252
Total 550,936,360,955
Banknotes 104,750,163,605
Current deposits 392,427,286,765
Other deposits9 21,070,467,337
Deposits of the government 22,788,925,622
Payables under repurchase agreements 175,611,748
Others10 1,299,335,385
Provisions 5,201,797,693
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,222,672,796
Total 550,936,360,955
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 450,021,239,867
Treasury discount bills 18,185,505,501

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 9,518,876,923
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 38,454,400,000
Total 47,973,276,923
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,011,700,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/03UPDATE1 : Typhoon expected to make landfall in western Japan Tues. afternoon
AQ
09/03BHP BILLITON : Meet Deirdra one of our national women in resources finalists
PU
09/03Heilind Asia Wins 2018 Industry and IoT Fast-Growing Authorized Distributor Award from CEDA
BU
09/03OIL SEARCH : Engineer Grateful For New Training Opportunity
PU
09/03PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Produces Quartz, Feldspar and Mica in Bench-Scale as By-Products of Spodumene Concentrate
AQ
09/03CHORUS : SPH Notice - Allan Gray Group
PU
09/03AIR CHINA : Form of proxy for extraordinary general meeting
PU
09/03AIR CHINA : Extraordinary general meeting notice of attendance
PU
09/03AIR CHINA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
09/03SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG’s Volunteer Works in Yunnan Province to Alleviate Poverty
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
2ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
3MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors
4COMPANHIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO - COMG : COMPANHIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO COMGAS : Aquisição/Alienação de Participa..
5NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD : NETCOMM WIRELESS : new Industrial IoT product to accelerate businesses productivity usi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.