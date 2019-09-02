Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Accounts (August 31)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

September 3, 2019
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 233,030,663
Japanese government securities 483,743,718,457
Commercial paper2 2,161,078,778
Corporate bonds3 3,222,868,362
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 817,187,423
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 27,171,065,975
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 527,028,456
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,931,127,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,703,659,618
Deposits with agents8 12,549,212
Others 754,710,654
Total 572,719,278,012
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 107,435,316,706
Current deposits 403,619,413,377
Other deposits9 25,449,493,889
Deposits of the government 25,706,834,169
Payables under repurchase agreements 26,117,897
Others10 1,097,778,111
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 572,719,278,012
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 474,018,735,166
Treasury discount bills 9,724,983,290

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,755,482,608
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 39,913,200,000
Total 48,668,682,608
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 870,900,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 01:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:45pORION MINERALS : and Byrnecut Collaborate on Prieska Underground Mining
PU
10:45pLETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM : Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications
PU
10:45pLETTER TO EXISTING REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND FORM OF CHANGE OF PREFERENCE : Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report
PU
10:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/8/2019
PU
10:44pGlencore wins transfer tax dispute over Australian copper payments
RE
10:35pJXTG : Call for Proposals in the Accelerator Program "Innovation Challenge for the Next Generation"
PU
10:20pEVENT LAUNCH : Behind The True Drive of Smart Home
PU
10:10pEarly Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
NE
10:05pSoftlab9 Software Solutions Inc. Announces Debt Settlement
NE
10:04pPapua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Stocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears
2Papua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : SHARE REPURCHASE
4SENEX ENERGY LTD : SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
5COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Notice t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group