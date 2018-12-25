Log in
Bank of Japan : Accounts (December 20)

12/25/2018 | 02:15am CET

December 25, 2018
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 250,501,706
Japanese government securities 465,755,846,066
Commercial paper2 2,371,634,202
Corporate bonds3 3,141,889,125
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 910,894,764
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 23,222,956,021
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 497,176,093
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 45,961,864,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,771,734,711
Deposits with agents8 44,649,680
Others 724,688,263
Total 550,095,088,044
Banknotes 108,449,454,552
Current deposits 389,795,183,164
Other deposits9 23,939,076,864
Deposits of the government 16,759,620,543
Payables under repurchase agreements 14,854,311
Others10 2,712,328,118
Provisions 5,201,797,693
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,222,672,796
Total 550,095,088,044
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 454,353,580,823
Treasury discount bills 11,402,265,242

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 9,102,758,764
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 38,191,500,000
Total 47,294,258,764
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,190,400,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 01:14:03 UTC
