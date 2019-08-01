Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Accounts (July 31)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

August 2, 2019
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 238,519,733
Japanese government securities 479,893,377,055
Commercial paper2 2,184,983,031
Corporate bonds3 3,159,273,224
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 828,650,877
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 26,629,341,840
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 525,955,476
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,912,727,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,743,887,976
Deposits with agents8 10,031,319
Others 746,246,477
Total 568,314,247,420
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 107,423,082,698
Current deposits 405,794,185,261
Other deposits9 25,841,355,529
Deposits of the government 19,156,864,345
Payables under repurchase agreements 32,866,969
Others10 681,568,756
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 568,314,247,420
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 469,436,709,441
Treasury discount bills 10,456,667,613

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,755,482,608
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 39,913,200,000
Total 48,668,682,608
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 852,600,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 01:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator
DJ
09:50pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
09:48pExpected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:41pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
09:40pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : SPP Offer Document
PU
09:40pSABRE RESOURCES : Request for Voluntary Suspension
PU
09:39pPentagon puts $10 billion JEDI contract on hold after Trump suggests it favored Amazon
RE
09:37pOil prices steady after Trump trade tariffs spark plunge
RE
09:36pBIOSYNGEN GROUP : Attends SLETC and Signs Contract of Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub
PR
09:36pBARRICK GOLD : calls for partnership to secure Porgera's future
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group