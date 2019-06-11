Log in
Bank of Japan : Accounts (June 10)

06/11/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

June 12, 2019
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 214,254,586
Japanese government securities 481,903,264,483
Commercial paper2 2,356,193,688
Corporate bonds3 3,256,663,165
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 848,046,281
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 25,705,565,546
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 525,955,476
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,870,927,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,756,945,278
Deposits with agents8 81,467,681
Others 756,231,337
Total 569,716,767,936
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 106,616,059,151
Current deposits 392,555,783,982
Other deposits9 25,175,552,716
Deposits of the government 35,934,963,496
Payables under repurchase agreements 7,396,794
Others10 42,687,933
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 569,716,767,936
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 471,278,243,877
Treasury discount bills 10,625,020,606

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,755,482,608
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 39,722,600,000
Total 48,478,082,608
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,001,400,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 01:23:05 UTC
