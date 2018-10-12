Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Accounts (October 10)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:08am CEST

October 12, 2018
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 272,636,824
Japanese government securities 463,746,164,993
Commercial paper2 2,288,540,661
Corporate bonds3 3,187,485,526
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 942,246,208
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 21,653,844,148
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 491,536,669
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,689,672,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,754,815,362
Deposits with agents8 13,056,556
Others 737,658,013
Total 547,218,910,375
Banknotes 104,523,036,469
Current deposits 387,139,152,576
Other deposits9 21,720,387,945
Deposits of the government 23,118,017,973
Payables under repurchase agreements 192,077,279
Others10 2,101,667,640
Provisions 5,201,797,693
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,222,672,796
Total 547,218,910,375
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 449,454,832,769
Treasury discount bills 14,291,332,224

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 9,330,579,224
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 38,816,000,000
Total 48,146,579,224
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,010,600,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
04:43aPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
04:40aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Supply Chain Update
AQ
04:40aiSignthis Ltd Supply Chain Update
AW
04:38aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Catalina completes US$700 million additional equity capital raise as new shareholder structure is finalised
PU
04:33aCARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
04:23aTROY RESOURCES : September 2018 Quarterly Production
PU
04:13aHITACHI : October 12, 2018Daikin and Hitachi Start Joint Demonstration Aiming to Digitalize Quality Control Know-How in Reaction Process of Chemical Manufacturing
PU
04:13aGRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
04:11aPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
4NIKKEI 225 : Oil prices hold ground, but set for 4 percent weekly fall
5MAUREL & PROM : EXCLUSIVE: Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.