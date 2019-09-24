Log in
Bank of Japan : Accounts (September 20)

09/24/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

September 25, 2019
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 228,144,392
Japanese government securities 477,952,004,688
Commercial paper2 2,496,188,208
Corporate bonds3 3,062,649,553
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 806,815,213
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 27,385,022,702
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 528,194,325
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 47,545,616,000
Foreign currency assets7 6,709,064,458
Deposits with agents8 70,599,371
Others 743,062,438
Total 567,968,614,760
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 107,065,167,759
Current deposits 409,559,594,352
Other deposits9 25,462,448,381
Deposits of the government 14,596,747,736
Payables under repurchase agreements 54,691,153
Others10 1,845,641,516
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 567,968,614,760
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 468,388,136,836
Treasury discount bills 9,563,867,852

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,601,469,860
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 40,736,000,000
Total 49,337,469,860
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 821,100,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:07:06 UTC
