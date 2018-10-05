|
Bank of Japan : Accounts (September 30)
10/05/2018 | 03:08am CEST
October 5, 2018
Bank of Japan
|
Gold
|
441,253,409
|
Cash3
|
277,252,692
|
Japanese government securities
|
462,137,596,801
|
Commercial paper4
|
2,168,024,081
|
Corporate bonds5
|
3,180,328,357
|
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)6
|
946,269,514
|
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)7
|
21,651,386,095
|
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)8
|
491,536,669
|
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation)
|
46,762,572,000
|
Foreign currency assets9
|
6,724,995,668
|
Deposits with agents10
|
11,208,317
|
Others
|
742,562,987
|
Total
|
545,534,986,596
|
Banknotes
|
104,716,193,317
|
Current deposits
|
395,479,898,464
|
Other deposits11
|
22,774,249,339
|
Deposits of the government
|
12,512,304,716
|
Payables under repurchase agreements
|
292,615,486
|
Others12
|
1,335,154,782
|
Provisions
|
5,201,797,693
|
Capital
|
100,000
|
Legal and special reserves
|
3,222,672,796
|
Total
|
545,534,986,596
-
The Bank's total assets outstanding at the end of September 2018 is 545.5 trillion yen, with an approximate increase of 32.1 trillion yen from the corresponding balance of 513.4 trillion yen at the end of September 2017 (the rate of increase is 6.3%).
-
Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items:
|
Assets
|
Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
|
Japanese government securities
|
+26.2 trillion yen (+6.0%)
Reflecting the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
|
Liabilities
|
Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
|
Current deposits
|
+26.4 trillion yen (+7.1%)
Reflecting the funds provision mainly through the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
-
3Coins reserved for circulation.
-
4Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
-
5Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
-
6Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
-
7Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
-
8Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
-
9Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
-
10Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
-
11Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
-
12Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.
-
13End-of-term figures as of March 31 and September 30 are preliminary, and the final figures are released in May and November in the Bank's financial statements.
(Annex Table 1)
|
Japanese government bonds
|
447,360,330,424
|
Treasury discount bills
|
14,777,266,377
(Annex Table 2)
|
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth*
|
9,330,579,224
|
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending
|
38,816,000,000
|
Total
|
48,146,579,224
-
Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.
(Annex Table 3)
|
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake
|
1,083,500,000
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:07:03 UTC
|
|