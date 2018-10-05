Log in
Bank of Japan : Accounts (September 30)

10/05/2018 | 03:08am CEST

October 5, 2018
Bank of Japan

Gold 441,253,409
Cash3 277,252,692
Japanese government securities 462,137,596,801
Commercial paper4 2,168,024,081
Corporate bonds5 3,180,328,357
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)6 946,269,514
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)7 21,651,386,095
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)8 491,536,669
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 46,762,572,000
Foreign currency assets9 6,724,995,668
Deposits with agents10 11,208,317
Others 742,562,987
Total 545,534,986,596
Banknotes 104,716,193,317
Current deposits 395,479,898,464
Other deposits11 22,774,249,339
Deposits of the government 12,512,304,716
Payables under repurchase agreements 292,615,486
Others12 1,335,154,782
Provisions 5,201,797,693
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,222,672,796
Total 545,534,986,596
  1. The Bank's total assets outstanding at the end of September 2018 is 545.5 trillion yen, with an approximate increase of 32.1 trillion yen from the corresponding balance of 513.4 trillion yen at the end of September 2017 (the rate of increase is 6.3%).
  2. Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items:
Assets Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
Japanese government securities +26.2 trillion yen (+6.0%)
Reflecting the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
Liabilities Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
Current deposits +26.4 trillion yen (+7.1%)
Reflecting the funds provision mainly through the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
  1. 3Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. 4Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. 5Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. 6Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. 7Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. 8Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. 9Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. 10Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. 11Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. 12Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.
  11. 13End-of-term figures as of March 31 and September 30 are preliminary, and the final figures are released in May and November in the Bank's financial statements.

(Annex Table 1)

Japanese government bonds 447,360,330,424
Treasury discount bills 14,777,266,377

(Annex Table 2)

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 9,330,579,224
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 38,816,000,000
Total 48,146,579,224
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,083,500,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:07:03 UTC
