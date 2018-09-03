Log in
Bank of Japan : Bond Market Survey (Aug. 2018) 

09/03/2018 | 09:07am CEST

September 3, 2018

Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan

Bond Market Survey

(August 2018)

Survey period: From August 8 to August 16, 2018

Number of respondents1: 67

1 Eligible institutions for the Bank of Japan's outright purchases and sales of JGBs and major insurance companies, asset management companies, etc.

1. Bond Market FunctioningAnswer the following questions considering the secondary JGB market.

(1) The degree of bond market functioning from your company's viewpoint2

2 Answer these questions taking into account your answers to 2a. to g. as a whole.

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI3

  • 1. High

  • 2. Not very high

  • 3. Low

-45

-39

0

0

0

55

61

41

45

39

26

Percentage

-45

-39

3 DI Diffusion Index of "1" minus "3", %points. The same applies hereafter.

2 Factors related to bond market functioning and liquidity a. The bid-ask spread from your company's viewpoint

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Tight

  • 2. Not very tight

  • 3. Wide

6

-3

18

12

8

70

73

49

12

15

10

Percentage

DI

6

-3

Change from three months ago

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Has improved

  • 2. Hasn't really improved

  • 3. Has decreased

-10

1

0

7

5

90

87

58

10

6

4

Percentage

DI

-10

Change from three months ago

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Has tightened

  • 2. Hasn't really tightened

  • 3. Has widened

1

-18

4

1

1

93

79

53

3

19

13

Percentage

DI

1

-18

b. The order quantity by market participants from your company's viewpoint, taking into account "thickness" of the trading board4

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Large

  • 2. Not very large

  • 3. Small

-48

-36

1

0

0

49

64

43

49

36

24

Percentage

DI

-48

-36

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Has increased

  • 2. Hasn't really increased

  • 3. Has decreased

-18

0

0

12

8

82

76

51

18

12

8

Percentage

4 "Thickness" of the trading board refers to the order quantity for each bid and ask price.

c. The dealing frequency of your company5

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. High

  • 2. Not very high

  • 3. Low

-

-15

-

3

2

-

79

53

-

18

12

Percentage

DI

-

-15

5 Answer dealing frequency with the same counterparty.

d. The number of your dealing counterparties

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Large

  • 2. Not very large

  • 3. Small

-

-15

-

3

2

-

79

53

-

18

12

Percentage

DI

-e. The lot size of your company

Current situation

-15

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Large

  • 2. Not very large

  • 3. Small

-

-11

-

7

5

-

75

50

-

18

12

Percentage

DI

-

-11

Change from three months ago

DI

Change from three months ago

1

-18

0

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Has increased

  • 2. Hasn't really increased

  • 3. Has decreased

-16

10

9

19

13

66

72

48

25

9

6

Percentage

DI

-16

10

Change from three months ago

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Has increased

  • 2. Hasn't really increased

  • 3. Has decreased

-11

3

4

10

7

81

82

55

15

7

5

Percentage

DI

-11

3

Change from three months ago

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Has increased

  • 2. Hasn't really increased

  • 3. Has decreased

-23

5

1

12

8

75

81

54

24

7

5

Percentage

DI

-23

5

f. Is your company able to make dealings with expected prices?

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Yes

  • 2. Not really

  • 3. No

24

29

37

42

28

49

45

30

13

13

9

Percentage

g. Is your company able to make dealings with expected dealing lots?

Current situation

May 2018

Survey

Aug. 2018

Survey

Number of respondents

DI

  • 1. Yes

  • 2. Not really

  • 3. No

15

24

36

44

29

42

36

24

21

20

13

Percentage

2. Outlook for Long-Term Interest Rates

(1) The outlook for newly issued JGB yields at each following point

Newly issued 2-year JGB yield

（％）

Number of respondents64

End-Sep. 2018

End-Dec. 2018

End-Mar. 2019

End-Jun. 2019

End-Mar. 2020

End-Mar. 2021

Average

-0.11

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.07

-0.03

Third quartile (75th percentile)

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.05

0.00

Median

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.05

First quartile (25th percentile)

-0.12

-0.12

-0.11

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

Newly issued 5-year JGB yield

（％）

Number of respondents64

End-Sep. 2018

End-Dec. 2018

End-Mar. 2019

End-Jun. 2019

End-Mar. 2020

End-Mar. 2021

Average

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

-0.04

0.00

0.07

Third quartile (75th percentile)

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.02

0.00

0.10

Median

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

0.05

First quartile (25th percentile)

-0.08

-0.08

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

-0.04

Newly issued 10-year JGB yield

（％）

Number of respondents65

End-Sep. 2018

End-Dec. 2018

End-Mar. 2019

End-Jun. 2019

End-Mar. 2020

End-Mar. 2021

Average

0.12

0.14

0.15

0.16

0.21

0.33

Third quartile (75th percentile)

0.15

0.15

0.18

0.20

0.25

0.38

Median

0.10

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.20

0.30

First quartile (25th percentile)

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.15

0.20

Newly issued 20-year JGB yield

（％）

Number of respondents63

End-Sep. 2018

End-Dec. 2018

End-Mar. 2019

End-Jun. 2019

End-Mar. 2020

End-Mar. 2021

Average

0.64

0.67

0.68

0.70

0.77

0.89

Third quartile (75th percentile)

0.65

0.70

0.70

0.75

0.80

1.00

Median

0.65

0.65

0.65

0.70

0.70

0.85

First quartile (25th percentile)

0.60

0.62

0.65

0.65

0.70

0.70

Newly issued 30-year JGB yield

（％）

Number of respondents62

End-Sep. 2018

End-Dec. 2018

End-Mar. 2019

End-Jun. 2019

End-Mar. 2020

End-Mar. 2021

Average

0.87

0.90

0.92

0.93

1.01

1.14

Third quartile (75th percentile)

0.90

0.95

0.95

1.00

1.04

1.30

Median

0.85

0.88

0.90

0.90

0.97

1.10

First quartile (25th percentile)

0.85

0.85

0.85

0.85

0.90

0.95

(2) The probability distribution forecast6 of the newly issued 10-year JGB yield at end-Mar. 2020 and end-Mar. 2021

（％）

0.50%

0.490.00%

0.010.50%

0.511.00%

1.011.50%

1.512.00%

2.012.50%

2.51％≦

End-Mar. 2020 64 respondents

0.2

8.8

76.1

12.4

2.1

0.3

0.0

0.0

End-Mar. 2021 63 respondents

0.3

7.7

68.3

17.6

5.2

0.8

0.0

0.0

6 Arithmetic average

Note: The next survey's publication date is December 3, 2018

Inquiries: Market Infrastructure Group, Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail:post.fmd29@boj.or.jp

Degree of Bond Market Functioning

Current situation

(Diffusion Index of "High" minus "Low," % points)

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60

Feb-15 May-15 Aug-15 Nov-15 Feb-16 May-16 Aug-16 Nov-16 Feb-17 May-17 Aug-17 Nov-17 Feb-18 May-18 Aug-18

Change from three months ago

(Diffusion Index of "Has improved" minus "Has decreased," % points)

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60

-70

-80

Feb-15 May-15 Aug-15 Nov-15 Feb-16 May-16 Aug-16 Nov-16 Feb-17 May-17 Aug-17 Nov-17 Feb-18 May-18 Aug-18

Note: The survey from February 2018 onward includes responses from major insurance companies, asset management companies, etc., in addition to those from eligible institutions for the Bank's outright purchases and sales of JGBs. Regarding the figures for February 2018, the reference data, which are based on responses only from eligible institutions for the Bank's outright purchases and sales of JGBs, are also indicated.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 07:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
