Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Aug.) 

09/04/2018 | 10:07am CEST

September 4, 2018

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of August 31, 2018)

100 million yen

Categories of Collateral

Face value2

Collateral value3

Total4 Total bonds Government securities Treasury discount bills5 Government-guaranteed bonds

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper Municipal bonds

Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds Corporate bonds

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign corporations with guarantees

Asset-backed securities

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Foreign government/international financial institution bonds

Total bills

Bills (excluding commercial paper) Commercial paper

Asset-backed commercial paper

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Electronically recorded monetary claims

Total loans on deeds

Loans on deeds to companies6

Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations

Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts) Loans on deeds with government guarantees

Loans on deeds to municipal governments Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans

919,224

805,851

482,572

483,871

255,723

260,901

9,701

9,609

57,801

57,325

0

0

84,761

83,533

39,592

39,040

10,242

9,996

31,728

30,459

0

0

2,627

2,522

98

97

0

0

0

0

6,052

5,810

6,052

5,810

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

201,761

190,308

37,989

32,080

0

0

155,259

150,578

3,426

3,321

5,087

4,330

228,839

125,862

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties

(excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

  • 2. Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.

  • 3. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.

  • 4. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 805,919 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 68 hundred million yen.

  • 5. Treasury bills and financing bills.

  • 6. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.

Reference: Asset purchased under repurchase agreements by the Bank of Japan

(As of August 31, 2018)

100 million yen

Government securities purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Commercial paper purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements Asset-backed commercial paper

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign corporations with guarantees

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:06:01 UTC
