Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Aug.)
September 4, 2018
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1
(As of August 31, 2018)
100 million yen
Categories of Collateral
Face value2
Collateral value3
Total4 Total bonds Government securities Treasury discount bills5 Government-guaranteed bonds
Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper Municipal bonds
Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds Corporate bonds
Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign corporations with guarantees
Asset-backed securities
Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations
Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Foreign government/international financial institution bonds
Total bills
Bills (excluding commercial paper) Commercial paper
Asset-backed commercial paper
Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Electronically recorded monetary claims
Total loans on deeds
Loans on deeds to companies6
Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations
Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts) Loans on deeds with government guarantees
Loans on deeds to municipal governments Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans
919,224
805,851
482,572
483,871
255,723
260,901
9,701
9,609
57,801
57,325
0
0
84,761
83,533
39,592
39,040
10,242
9,996
31,728
30,459
0
0
2,627
2,522
98
97
0
0
0
0
6,052
5,810
6,052
5,810
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
201,761
190,308
37,989
32,080
0
0
155,259
150,578
3,426
3,321
5,087
4,330
228,839
125,862
Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties
(excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).
2. Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
3. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
4. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 805,919 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 68 hundred million yen.
5. Treasury bills and financing bills.
6. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.
Reference: Asset purchased under repurchase agreements by the Bank of Japan
(As of August 31, 2018)
100 million yen
Government securities purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements
0
Commercial paper purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements Asset-backed commercial paper
Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper
Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign corporations with guarantees
Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper
Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Disclaimer
