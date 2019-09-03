Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Aug.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:16am EDT

September 3, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of August 30, 2019)

100 million yen

Categories of Collateral

Face value2

Collateral value3

Total4

870,471

762,347

Total bonds

457,993

462,581

Government securities

166,829

174,275

Treasury discount bills5

6,477

6,418

Government-guaranteed bonds

68,918

68,853

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

0

0

Municipal bonds

116,491

115,310

Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds

50,066

50,402

Corporate bonds

12,218

12,007

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign

40,744

39,114

corporations with guarantees

Asset-backed securities

0

0

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

2,635

2,530

Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations

91

90

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

Foreign government/international financial institution bonds

0

0

Total bills

1,743

1,673

Bills (excluding commercial paper)

1,743

1,673

Commercial paper

0

0

Asset-backed commercial paper

0

0

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

Electronically recorded monetary claims

0

0

Total loans on deeds

183,701

173,224

Loans on deeds to companies6

36,419

30,943

Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations

0

0

Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts)

139,831

135,625

Loans on deeds with government guarantees

2,199

2,133

Loans on deeds to municipal governments

5,253

4,523

Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans

227,034

124,869

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties (excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

  1. Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
  2. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
  3. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 762,410 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 63 hundred million yen.
  4. Treasury bills and financing bills.
  5. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.

Reference: Asset purchased under repurchase agreements by the Bank of Japan

(As of August 30, 2019)

100 million yen

Government securities purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Commercial paper purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Asset-backed commercial paper

0

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

0

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign

0

corporations with guarantees

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

0

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51aKINPO ELECTRONICS : Philippine unit of Taiwan electronics firm revives IPO plan
RE
04:50aLENDLEASE : Triple signing at Elephant Park
PU
04:49aBRIGHTER PUBL : Actiste - world's first unified IoT diabetes care device - has received market approval (CE mark).
AQ
04:48aINDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Fashion brand Zara seeks to distance itself from Hong Kong controversy
RE
04:48aOPTIFREEZE AB : Change in management
AQ
04:47aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Attendance at Africa Down Under
PU
04:47aHING MING : 03/09/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2019 (English)
PU
04:47aBEACH ENERGY : Appendix 3Y (R Richards)
PU
04:45aNovartis, Lonza deepen biosimilars push with MS, arthritis drug deals
RE
04:43aNational Grid PLC NGG Finance plc Announces Tender Offer Results
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4Positive yields ahoy! Investors hoover up European junk bond issues
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group