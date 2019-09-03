Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Aug.) 

September 3, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of August 30, 2019)

100 million yen Categories of Collateral Face value2 Collateral value3 Total4 870,471 762,347 Total bonds 457,993 462,581 Government securities 166,829 174,275 Treasury discount bills5 6,477 6,418 Government-guaranteed bonds 68,918 68,853 Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper 0 0 Municipal bonds 116,491 115,310 Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds 50,066 50,402 Corporate bonds 12,218 12,007 Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign 40,744 39,114 corporations with guarantees Asset-backed securities 0 0 Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper 2,635 2,530 Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations 91 90 Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations 0 0 Foreign government/international financial institution bonds 0 0 Total bills 1,743 1,673 Bills (excluding commercial paper) 1,743 1,673 Commercial paper 0 0 Asset-backed commercial paper 0 0 Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations 0 0 Electronically recorded monetary claims 0 0 Total loans on deeds 183,701 173,224 Loans on deeds to companies6 36,419 30,943 Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations 0 0 Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts) 139,831 135,625 Loans on deeds with government guarantees 2,199 2,133 Loans on deeds to municipal governments 5,253 4,523 Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans 227,034 124,869

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties (excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 762,410 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 63 hundred million yen. Treasury bills and financing bills. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.