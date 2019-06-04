Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of May) 

June 4, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of May 31, 2019)

100 million yen Categories of Collateral Face value2 Collateral value3 Total4 880,825 769,702 Total bonds 463,238 465,963 Government securities 197,530 203,967 Treasury discount bills5 3,790 3,755 Government-guaranteed bonds 65,569 65,169 Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper 0 0 Municipal bonds 104,573 103,304 Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds 47,501 47,170 Corporate bonds 11,824 11,558 Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign 33,476 32,137 corporations with guarantees Asset-backed securities 0 0 Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper 2,665 2,558 Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations 101 100 Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations 0 0 Foreign government/international financial institution bonds 0 0 Total bills 1,774 1,703 Bills (excluding commercial paper) 1,774 1,703 Commercial paper 0 0 Asset-backed commercial paper 0 0 Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations 0 0 Electronically recorded monetary claims 0 0 Total loans on deeds 186,238 175,769 Loans on deeds to companies6 37,167 31,690 Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations 0 0 Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts) 141,546 137,287 Loans on deeds with government guarantees 2,560 2,483 Loans on deeds to municipal governments 4,964 4,309 Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans 229,576 126,267

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties (excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 769,767 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 65 hundred million yen. Treasury bills and financing bills. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.