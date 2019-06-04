Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of May) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:20am EDT

June 4, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of May 31, 2019)

100 million yen

Categories of Collateral

Face value2

Collateral value3

Total4

880,825

769,702

Total bonds

463,238

465,963

Government securities

197,530

203,967

Treasury discount bills5

3,790

3,755

Government-guaranteed bonds

65,569

65,169

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

0

0

Municipal bonds

104,573

103,304

Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds

47,501

47,170

Corporate bonds

11,824

11,558

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign

33,476

32,137

corporations with guarantees

Asset-backed securities

0

0

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

2,665

2,558

Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations

101

100

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

Foreign government/international financial institution bonds

0

0

Total bills

1,774

1,703

Bills (excluding commercial paper)

1,774

1,703

Commercial paper

0

0

Asset-backed commercial paper

0

0

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

Electronically recorded monetary claims

0

0

Total loans on deeds

186,238

175,769

Loans on deeds to companies6

37,167

31,690

Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations

0

0

Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts)

141,546

137,287

Loans on deeds with government guarantees

2,560

2,483

Loans on deeds to municipal governments

4,964

4,309

Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans

229,576

126,267

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties (excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

  1. Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
  2. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.
  3. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 769,767 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 65 hundred million yen.
  4. Treasury bills and financing bills.
  5. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.

Reference: Asset purchased under repurchase agreements by the Bank of Japan

(As of May 31, 2019)

100 million yen

Government securities purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Commercial paper purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Asset-backed commercial paper

0

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

0

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign

0

corporations with guarantees

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

0

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aFIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA : Quarter SA-Q 1/2019
PU
05:05aINDIAN OIL : IndianOil joins hands with BPC and HPC for laying the world's longest LPG pipeline
PU
05:05aROSBANK : Maintenance works on Rosbank's website on June 5th
PU
05:05aPGNIG : on route to production form Ærfugl gas reservoir in the Norwegian Sea
PU
05:05aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for may 2019
PU
05:05aALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
05:05aIFA SYSTEMS AG : Combining strengths: ifa systems AG with new strategic major shareholder
EQ
05:04aOIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT : OGDCL, ICE2 sing MoU
AQ
05:04aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Marks Pride Month With CHANNEL Q Expansion to Six New Stations - Communications
AQ
05:03aARIF HABIB CORPXD : AHCL, AHL Boards approve Buy-Back of Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Expects to Return $125 Billion or More to Shareholders in Next F..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to sever broking ties with Goldman
5ENSCO ROWAN PLC : ENSCO ROWAN : EnscoRowan Announces Consent Solicitation with Respect to Rowan Companies Note..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About