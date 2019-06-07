Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Consumption Activity Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:08am EDT

Private consumption makes up roughly 60 percent of total GDP. Therefore, a timely and precise assessment of the developments in private consumption is deemed important for making judgments on business cycles in the macroeconomy.

From this viewpoint, the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan provides research data titled 'Consumption Activity Index (CAI)' on a regular basis. The CAI is compiled by using a variety of sales and supply-side statistics on goods and services as its source statistics and is provided as a measure for capturing short-term consumption activity on both monthly and quarterly bases. The CAI traces movements of consumption in the household side of the economy, much like those in the Annual Report on National Accounts (ARNA) -- which represents consumption activity in Japan in the most comprehensive manner -- but is made available in a more timely fashion. The CAI shows only small fluctuations emanating from samples rotations, and also exhibits a high correlation with a number of confidence survey measures.

Various series of the CAI -- such as nominal and real indexes, indexes with/without adjustments of travel balance, and a breakdown by type of goods/services -- are available to meet various analytical needs.

The data are, in principle, released at 2:00 p.m. on the fifth business day of each month; however, this release schedule is subject to change.

Details on the compilation methodology are available in the following research papers.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Jun. 7, 2019 Chart [PDF 22KB]
Jun. 7, 2019 Data [XLSX 45KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Explanation Background Data

Background data used for compiling the CAI are made public in order to stimulate discussions and gather comments on the validity of the CAI from a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments, which in turn should facilitate to improve the CAI on an ongoing basis.

Seasonal Adjustment Notices of Changes Jul. 6, 2018Revision to the Consumption Activity Index May 10, 2017Revisions to the Consumption Activity Index Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd51@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 05:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Eats will soon be available from app
AQ
01:28aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones
RE
01:27aSwiss drugmaker Novartis names new drug division head
RE
01:26aAFCON : Super Eagles battle-ready for Warriors in Asaba
AQ
01:25aDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : Outrage as NBC Suspends Daar's Licence
AQ
01:25aFIDELITY BANK : to Launch Special Facility for Auto Traders
AQ
01:25aOANDO : Analysts Decry Continued Occupation of Oando's Head Office by Security Personnel
AQ
01:25aDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : Dokpesi storms NASS, calls for holistic review of NBC law
AQ
01:25aMARUBENI : Azuri to Invest $26m on Business Expansion in Africa
AQ
01:25aUNION BANK : of Nigeria Shareholders Meet to Restructure Balance Sheet
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Receives Regulatory Approval for Uruguay Acquisition
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About