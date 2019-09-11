Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Aug.) 

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in August 2019)
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
Monthly change -0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
-0.13 %
|
Gasoline, Gas oil, Kerosene
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
-0.04 %
|
Industrial extra high tension power, Commercial high tension power,
|
|
Industrial high tension power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonferrous metals
|
-0.02 %
|
Unwrought copper, Power & telecommunications cables except optical
|
|
fiber cables, Rolled and drawn brass products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.02 %
|
Ethylene, Styrene monomer, Para-xylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
-0.01 %
|
Wiring harnesses, Room air conditioners, Motors (excluding electronic
|
|
components)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
Monthly change 0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
0.07 %
|
Unwrought gold, Rolled, hammered & stamped precious metals, Ferro-
|
|
nickel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
0.04 %
|
Gas oil, Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Fuel oil C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
0.02 %
|
X-ray equipment, MOS integrated circuits (except MOS memory integrated
|
|
circuits), Transformers for electronic equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
0.02 %
|
Para-xylene, Vinyl chloride monomer, Xylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business
|
0.01 %
|
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Metal valves
|
|
oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
-0.11 %
|
Internal combustion engines for motor vehicles & parts, Standard passenger
|
|
cars (gasoline cars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
Monthly change 0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
0.51 %
|
Liquefied natural gas, Crude petroleum, Gasoline
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
0.40 %
|
Iron ores, Unwrought nickel, Copper ores
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business
|
0.04 %
|
Metal valves
|
|
oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods and agriculture products
|
0.04 %
|
Corn, Beef, Palm oil
|
|
for food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
0.02 %
|
Electrical meters & measuring instruments including semiconductor & IC
|
|
measuring instruments, Storage media, Condensers for electronic equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.06 %
|
Saturated polyester resins, Methanol, Perfume & flavor materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
-0.02 %
|
Bleached paper kraft pulp, Plastic films & sheets, Crude salt
|
|
|
|