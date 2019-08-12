Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (July) 

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in July 2019)
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
0.21
|
%
|
Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power,
|
|
Industrial high tension power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal products
|
0.02
|
%
|
Metal pipe & tube fittings, Steelworks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose machinery
|
0.01
|
%
|
Elevators, Commercial air conditioners, Metal valves
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
-0.12 %
|
Naphtha, Liquefied petroleum gas, Fuel oil C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
-0.03 %
|
Iron & steel scrap, Wastepaper, Aluminum & aluminum alloy scrap
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.02 %
|
Ethylene, Xylene, Propylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
-0.02 %
|
Pork, Chicken eggs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastic products
|
-0.01 %
|
Plastic films & sheets, Plastic hollow containers, Plastic parts for
|
|
transportation equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
|
Monthly change -0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.19 %
|
Para-xylene, Ethylene, Methyl methacrylate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
-0.16 %
|
Gas oil, Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Artificial graphite electrodes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.07 %
|
MOS memory integrated circuits, Piezoelectric ceramic devices & filters,
|
|
Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
-0.03 %
|
Iron & steel scrap, Unwrought copper, Hot rolled steel strips
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
0.08 %
|
Standard passenger cars (gasoline cars), Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean
|
|
energy vehicles), Outboard motors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
|
Monthly change -1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
-1.55 %
|
Crude petroleum, Naphtha, Liquefied petroleum gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.11 %
|
General purpose plastics (except saturated polyester resins), Saturated
|
|
polyester resins, Synthetic dyes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.09 %
|
MOS memory integrated circuits, Solar batteries, Wiring harnesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
-0.07 %
|
Copper ores, Unwrought aluminum, Ferro-chromium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods and agriculture products
|
-0.06 %
|
Beef, Chicken, Wheat
|
|
for food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
-0.02 %
|
Bleached paper kraft pulp, Plastic films & sheets, Feathers & down
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
0.01 %
|
Women's or girls' skirts, etc., Men's or boys' trousers, etc., Hosiery
|
|
|
|
|