Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (July) 

08/12/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Monthly Report on the Corporate Goods Price Index

    • Preliminary Figures for July 2019 )
  • The Producer Price Index was unchanged from the previous month.
    The index excluding extra charges for summer electricity fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.
  • The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 0.3 percent from the previous month.
  • The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 1.9 percent from the previous month.

CY2015 = 100, %

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

Foreign

Producer Price

excluding

exchange

extra

Yen

Contract currency

Yen

Contract currency

rate

Index

charges for

basis

basis

basis

basis

summer

$/yen

electricity

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

2018/ June

0.2

2.8

0.2

0.1

3.3

0.0

3.5

2.0

10.8

1.8

11.4

0.3

July

0.5

3.1

0.2

0.4

2.6

-0.3

3.1

0.9

11.5

0.1

12.5

1.2

Aug.

0.0

3.1

0.1

-0.4

2.8

-0.1

2.4

-0.5

12.3

-0.3

11.9

-0.3

Sep.

0.2

3.0

0.2

0.4

2.0

-0.1

1.7

0.6

10.9

0.0

10.4

0.7

Oct.

0.4

3.0

0.6

0.6

0.8

0.2

1.2

1.7

9.8

1.1

10.1

0.8

Nov.

-0.3

2.3

-0.3

-0.1

0.5

-0.3

0.6

0.8

9.3

0.5

9.4

0.5

Dec.

-0.7

1.4

-0.7

-1.7

-1.5

-1.3

-0.9

-4.0

3.1

-3.6

3.6

-0.7

2019/ Jan.

-0.5

0.6

-0.5

-2.5

-3.4

-0.8

-1.9

-5.2

-1.8

-3.0

-0.3

-3.1

Feb.

0.3

0.9

0.3

0.9

-1.5

0.2

-2.1

0.9

-0.8

0.1

-2.0

1.3

Mar.

0.3

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.4

-1.9

1.6

2.5

r

1.1

r

-0.6

0.8

Apr.

0.3

1.2

0.3

0.3

0.1

-0.1

-1.7

0.4

1.7

r

0.0

-0.9

0.4

May

-0.1

0.6

-0.1

-1.2

-2.5

0.1

-2.0

r

-0.5

r

-1.6

r

0.9

r

-1.5

-1.7

June

-0.5

-0.1

-0.5

r

-1.5

r

-4.0

r

-0.7

r

-2.7

r

-2.1

r

-5.6

r

-1.0

r

-4.2

-1.6

July

0.0

-0.6

-0.2

-0.3

-4.7

-0.3

-2.7

-1.8

-8.1

-1.9

-6.1

0.1

Preliminary Figures

Index

101.2

101.0

92.8

99.6

93.5

101.7

108.3

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

110

CY2015 = 100

125

CY2015 = 100

150

CY2015 = 100

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

108

(yen basis)

(yen basis)

120

Export Price Index

140

Import Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106

using Chain-weighted Index Formula

(contract currency basis)

(contract currency basis)

115

130

104

102

110

120

100

105

110

98

100

100

96

95

90

94

92

90

80

90

85

70

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

1

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in July 2019)

Producer Price Index

Monthly change 0.0%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Electric power, gas & water

0.21

%

Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power,

Industrial high tension power

Metal products

0.02

%

Metal pipe & tube fittings, Steelworks

General purpose machinery

0.01

%

Elevators, Commercial air conditioners, Metal valves

Petroleum & coal products

-0.12 %

Naphtha, Liquefied petroleum gas, Fuel oil C

Scrap & waste

-0.03 %

Iron & steel scrap, Wastepaper, Aluminum & aluminum alloy scrap

Chemicals & related products

-0.02 %

Ethylene, Xylene, Propylene

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

-0.02 %

Pork, Chicken eggs

Plastic products

-0.01 %

Plastic films & sheets, Plastic hollow containers, Plastic parts for

transportation equipment

Export Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change -0.3%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Chemicals & related products

-0.19 %

Para-xylene, Ethylene, Methyl methacrylate

Other primary products & manufactured goods

-0.16 %

Gas oil, Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Artificial graphite electrodes

Electric & electronic products

-0.07 %

MOS memory integrated circuits, Piezoelectric ceramic devices & filters,

Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment

Metals & related products

-0.03 %

Iron & steel scrap, Unwrought copper, Hot rolled steel strips

Transportation equipment

0.08 %

Standard passenger cars (gasoline cars), Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean

energy vehicles), Outboard motors

Import Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change -1.9%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

-1.55 %

Crude petroleum, Naphtha, Liquefied petroleum gas

Chemicals & related products

-0.11 %

General purpose plastics (except saturated polyester resins), Saturated

polyester resins, Synthetic dyes

Electric & electronic products

-0.09 %

MOS memory integrated circuits, Solar batteries, Wiring harnesses

Metals & related products

-0.07 %

Copper ores, Unwrought aluminum, Ferro-chromium

Beverages & foods and agriculture products

-0.06 %

Beef, Chicken, Wheat

for food

Other primary products & manufactured goods

-0.02 %

Bleached paper kraft pulp, Plastic films & sheets, Feathers & down

Textiles

0.01 %

Women's or girls' skirts, etc., Men's or boys' trousers, etc., Hosiery

2

Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for July 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

101.2

101.2

0.0

-0.5

-0.6

-0.1

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

101.0

101.2

-0.2

-0.5

-0.5

-0.1

Beverages & foods

141.6

101.5

101.5

0.0

0.0

0.9

1.1

Textile products

9.6

102.2

102.4

-0.2

-0.2

1.4

1.4

Lumber & wood products

9.2

104.5

104.9

-0.4

0.1

-0.9

-0.9

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

107.9

108.0

-0.1

0.1

5.8

6.1

Chemicals & related products

89.2

94.3

r

94.5

-0.2

r

-0.4

-3.7

r

-2.5

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

109.2

r

111.1

-1.7

r

-4.6

-8.2

r

-5.7

Plastic products

38.2

98.1

r

98.4

-0.3

r

-0.2

0.7

r

1.4

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

104.3

r

104.4

-0.1

r

0.5

2.7

r

3.0

Iron & steel

51.7

110.0

109.9

0.1

0.0

1.2

1.1

Nonferrous metals

27.1

94.8

r

95.0

-0.2

r

-2.4

-6.7

r

-9.4

Metal products

40.0

106.5

106.0

0.5

-0.1

2.1

2.0

General purpose machinery

27.2

102.2

r

101.7

0.5

r

-0.1

1.6

r

1.2

Production machinery

41.1

101.9

r

102.0

-0.1

r

1.0

1.3

r

1.2

Business oriented machinery

16.2

101.8

r

101.7

0.1

r

-0.1

-0.8

r

-0.6

Electronic components & devices

24.5

97.6

r

97.3

0.3

r

-0.4

-0.2

r

-0.5

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

94.2

r

94.3

-0.1

r

-0.1

-1.4

r

-1.3

Information & communications equipment

20.8

95.1

r

95.0

0.1

r

-0.4

-2.1

r

-1.7

Transportation equipment

140.7

98.1

r

98.2

-0.1

r

0.1

-0.3

r

-0.2

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

101.2

r

101.1

0.1

r

0.1

1.0

r

1.0

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

108.2

108.7

-0.5

-0.7

-3.0

-0.9

Minerals

3.9

101.5

r

101.9

-0.4

r

-1.1

3.8

r

4.3

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

102.7

r

99.5

3.2

r

-1.4

3.9

r

4.0

Scrap & waste

4.9

109.0

r

116.0

-6.0

r

-4.6

-19.9

r

-15.7

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

3

Export Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for July 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

92.8

r

93.1

-0.3

r

-1.5

-0.3

-4.7

r

-4.0

-2.7

Textiles

13.8

92.2

r

92.7

-0.5

r

-0.7

-0.7

-3.5

r

-1.2

-1.5

Chemicals & related products

98.4

90.9

r

92.5

-1.7

r

-3.8

-1.9

-14.0

r

-12.7

-12.4

Metals & related products

108.5

104.3

104.5

-0.2

-2.2

-0.3

-6.6

-5.8

-4.5

General purpose, production &

189.4

95.9

r

95.8

0.1

r

-0.8

0.1

-1.3

r

-1.3

0.1

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

205.5

86.2

r

86.5

-0.3

r

-1.1

-0.4

-4.4

r

-4.2

-2.9

Transportation equipment

285.2

91.4

91.1

0.3

-1.0

0.3

-2.4

-2.0

0.2

Other primary products &

99.2

93.9

r

95.3

-1.5

r

-2.0

-1.6

-5.9

r

-3.1

-4.0

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

Import Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for July 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

93.5

r

95.2

-1.8

r

-2.1

-1.9

-8.1

r

-5.6

-6.1

Beverages & foods and agriculture

80.4

89.6

90.2

-0.7

-1.2

-0.8

-5.3

-4.2

-3.0

products for food

Textiles

61.3

93.8

r

93.6

0.2

r

-0.8

0.2

-1.3

r

-1.1

-0.1

Metals & related products

95.8

97.2

97.8

-0.6

-3.2

-0.6

-9.5

-8.4

-7.2

Lumber & wood products and

17.3

97.1

r

97.4

-0.3

r

-1.5

-0.4

-7.3

r

-5.9

-4.4

forest products

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

252.3

102.6

r

108.1

-5.1

r

-3.3

-5.3

-13.8

r

-7.5

-11.4

Chemicals & related products

94.7

93.9

r

95.0

-1.2

r

-1.6

-1.3

-9.6

r

-6.9

-8.3

General purpose, production &

68.1

95.9

r

95.9

0.0

r

-1.1

0.0

-1.8

r

-0.8

0.1

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

196.6

80.2

r

80.6

-0.5

r

-1.7

-0.6

-7.1

r

-7.0

-5.2

Transportation equipment

49.5

95.4

r

95.3

0.1

r

-0.6

0.0

-1.1

r

-0.8

1.1

Other primary products &

84.0

92.0

92.2

-0.2

-1.2

-0.3

-2.7

-1.3

-0.6

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

4

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for July 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Weight

change

Previous month

change

Previous month

Domestic demand products

1,000.000

99.2

-0.5

-0.8

-2.6

-1.5

Domestic goods

744.660

101.2

0.0

-0.5

-0.6

-0.1

Imports

255.340

93.5

-1.8

r

-2.1

-8.1

r

-5.6

Raw materials

100.163

102.1

-2.9

r

-2.6

-9.4

r

-5.7

Domestic goods

26.060

106.8

-1.2

r

-1.2

-4.1

r

-2.4

Imports

74.103

100.4

-3.6

r

-3.3

-11.2

r

-6.8

Intermediate materials

535.481

100.7

-0.1

r

-0.8

-1.9

r

-1.0

Domestic goods

448.097

102.0

0.2

r

-0.6

-0.3

r

0.1

Imports

87.384

94.3

-1.6

-1.7

-9.2

-6.4

Final goods

364.356

96.3

-0.1

-0.5

-1.3

-1.1

Domestic goods

270.503

99.4

-0.1

r

-0.3

-0.5

r

-0.3

Imports

93.853

87.3

-0.2

r

-1.2

-3.9

r

-3.5

Capital goods

112.246

97.3

-0.1

r

0.0

-0.7

r

-0.6

Domestic goods

87.827

100.0

-0.1

r

0.2

-0.2

r

-0.1

Imports

24.419

87.8

0.0

r

-1.0

-2.6

r

-2.3

Consumer goods

252.110

95.8

-0.2

-0.7

-1.6

-1.3

Domestic goods

182.676

99.1

-0.2

r

-0.5

-0.7

r

-0.4

Imports

69.434

87.1

-0.3

r

-1.4

-4.4

r

-4.0

Durable consumer goods

67.121

89.8

0.0

r

-0.7

-2.5

r

-3.0

Domestic goods

42.200

96.4

-0.1

-0.1

-0.5

-0.5

Imports

24.921

78.5

-0.1

r

-1.8

-6.5

r

-7.6

Nondurable consumer goods

184.989

98.0

-0.2

-0.8

-1.3

-0.8

Domestic goods

140.476

99.9

-0.2

r

-0.6

-0.8

r

-0.4

Imports

44.513

91.9

-0.5

r

-1.2

-3.4

-2.0

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

CY2015 = 100

150

140

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

130

Intermediate materials

120

Final goods

110

100

90

80

70

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 00:06:08 UTC
