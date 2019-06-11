Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (May) 

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in May 2019)
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
Monthly change -0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonferrous metals
|
-0.06 %
|
Unwrought copper, Copper wire rods, Plastic insulated copper wires
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
-0.04 %
|
Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power,
|
|
Industrial high tension power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.04 %
|
Polyethylene resins, Polypropylene resins, Para-xylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
-0.03 %
|
Iron & steel scrap, Copper & copper alloy scrap, Wastepaper
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production machinery
|
-0.02 %
|
Mold, die & parts, Grinding machines, Agricultural tractors & power tillers
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose machinery
|
-0.01 %
|
Conveyors, Metal valves, Elevators
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
0.11 %
|
Gasoline, Gas oil, Jet fuel oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
0.02 %
|
Rice confectionery, Processed milk, Ice cream
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal products
|
0.02 %
|
Metal pipe & tube fittings, Aluminum window sash, Steelworks
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
0.01 %
|
Pork, Polished rice, Chicken eggs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
Monthly change -0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.12 %
|
Para-xylene, Vinyl chloride monomer, Ethylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business
|
-0.07 %
|
Exchange lenses for cameras, Textile machinery, Semiconductor
|
|
oriented machinery
|
manufacturing equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
-0.06 %
|
Iron & steel scrap, Copper & copper alloy scrap, Cold rolled steel strips
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.06 %
|
Condensers for electronic equipment, MOS memory integrated circuits, MOS
|
|
integrated circuits (except MOS memory integrated circuits)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
0.12 %
|
Standard passenger cars (gasoline cars), Suspension & brake parts, Internal
|
|
combustion diesel engines for marine vessels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured
|
0.02 %
|
Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Plastic films & sheets (except plastic
|
|
goods
|
polarizing films)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
Monthly change 1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
0.94 %
|
Crude petroleum, Naphtha, Coal for general use
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
0.10 %
|
Iron ores, Ferro-chromium, Unwrought aluminum
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured
|
0.02 %
|
Natural rubber, Watches & clocks, Crude salt
|
|
goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
0.02 %
|
General purpose plastics (except saturated polyester resins), Additives for
|
|
mineral oils, Benzene
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business
|
-0.03 %
|
Medical equipment , Tools for machines
|
|
oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
-0.01 %
|
Sweaters, Yarn of chemical fibers , T-shirts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.01 %
|
Cellular phones, MOS memory integrated circuits, Storage media
|
|
|
|