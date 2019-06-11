Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (May) 

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.

The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.

The Producer Price Index fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in May 2019)

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index Monthly Yearly Weight change Previous month change Previous month Domestic demand products 1,000.000 100.7 -0.1 0.4 0.2 1.4 Domestic goods 744.660 101.8 -0.1 r 0.4 0.7 r 1.3 Imports 255.340 97.4 -0.3 r 0.4 -1.4 r 1.7 Raw materials 100.163 108.5 0.6 -0.1 0.6 4.4 Domestic goods 26.060 109.9 -0.7 r -0.2 -0.6 r 1.1 Imports 74.103 108.1 1.2 r 0.0 1.1 r 5.6 Intermediate materials 535.481 101.7 -0.2 0.5 0.4 1.5 Domestic goods 448.097 102.5 -0.1 r 0.4 1.1 r 1.9 Imports 87.384 97.6 -1.1 r 0.9 -3.4 r 0.1 Final goods 364.356 97.0 -0.2 0.4 -0.4 0.3 Domestic goods 270.503 99.9 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.4 Imports 93.853 88.6 -1.1 r 0.3 -2.1 r -0.1 Capital goods 112.246 97.5 -0.4 0.2 -0.5 0.2 Domestic goods 87.827 99.9 -0.1 0.2 -0.4 -0.2 Imports 24.419 88.8 -1.4 r -0.2 -1.1 r 1.9 Consumer goods 252.110 96.8 -0.1 0.4 -0.3 0.3 Domestic goods 182.676 100.0 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.7 Imports 69.434 88.5 -1.0 0.4 -2.4 -0.8 Durable consumer goods 67.121 90.5 -0.4 r 0.3 -2.5 r -2.2 Domestic goods 42.200 96.6 0.0 r 0.3 -0.8 r -0.9 Imports 24.921 80.1 -1.2 r 0.0 -5.9 r -4.6 Nondurable consumer goods 184.989 99.2 0.1 r 0.5 0.6 r 1.2 Domestic goods 140.476 101.0 0.3 r 0.5 0.9 r 1.2 Imports 44.513 93.3 -0.9 r 0.7 -0.6 r 1.2

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

（Index by Stage of Demand and Use）