Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (May) 

06/11/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Monthly Report on the Corporate Goods Price Index

    • Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )
  • The Producer Price Index fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.
  • The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.
  • The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.

CY2015 = 100, %

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

Foreign

excluding

exchange

Producer Price Index

extra

Yen

Contract currency

Yen

Contract currency

rate

charges for

summer

basis

basis

basis

basis

$/yen

electricity

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

2018/ Apr.

0.4

2.2

0.4

0.3

1.9

-0.4

2.4

1.3

5.1

0.3

6.5

1.3

May

0.5

2.7

0.5

1.5

2.4

0.5

3.3

2.8

6.7

1.5

8.4

2.1

June

0.2

2.8

0.2

0.1

3.3

0.0

3.5

2.0

10.8

1.8

11.4

0.3

July

0.5

3.1

0.2

0.4

2.6

-0.3

3.1

0.9

11.5

0.1

12.5

1.2

Aug.

0.0

3.1

0.1

-0.4

2.8

-0.1

2.4

-0.5

12.3

-0.3

11.9

-0.3

Sep.

0.2

3.0

0.2

0.4

2.0

-0.1

1.7

0.6

10.9

0.0

10.4

0.7

Oct.

0.4

3.0

0.6

0.6

0.8

0.2

1.2

1.7

9.8

1.1

10.1

0.8

Nov.

-0.3

2.3

-0.3

-0.1

0.5

-0.3

0.6

0.8

9.3

0.5

9.4

0.5

Dec.

-0.6

1.5

-0.6

-1.7

-1.5

-1.3

-0.9

-4.0

3.1

-3.6

3.6

-0.7

2019/ Jan.

-0.6

0.6

-0.6

-2.5

-3.4

-0.8

-1.9

-5.2

-1.8

-3.0

-0.3

-3.1

Feb.

0.3

0.9

0.3

0.9

-1.5

0.2

-2.1

0.9

-0.8

0.1

-2.0

1.3

Mar.

0.3

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.4

-1.9

1.6

2.5

1.0

-0.7

0.8

Apr.

r

0.4

r

1.3

r

0.4

r

0.3

r

0.1

r

-0.1

r

-1.7

r

0.4

r

1.7

r

0.1

r

-0.9

0.4

May

-0.1

0.7

-0.1

-1.4

-2.7

-0.1

-2.2

-0.3

-1.4

1.1

-1.3

-1.7

Preliminary Figures

Index

101.8

101.8

94.3

100.4

97.4

104.9

109.9

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

110

CY2015 = 100

125

CY2015 = 100

150

CY2015 = 100

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

108

(yen basis)

(yen basis)

120

Export Price Index

140

Import Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106

using Chain-weighted Index Formula

(contract currency basis)

(contract currency basis)

115

130

104

102

110

120

100

105

110

98

100

100

96

95

90

94

92

90

80

90

85

70

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

1

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in May 2019)

Producer Price Index

Monthly change -0.1%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Nonferrous metals

-0.06 %

Unwrought copper, Copper wire rods, Plastic insulated copper wires

Electric power, gas & water

-0.04 %

Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power,

Industrial high tension power

Chemicals & related products

-0.04 %

Polyethylene resins, Polypropylene resins, Para-xylene

Scrap & waste

-0.03 %

Iron & steel scrap, Copper & copper alloy scrap, Wastepaper

Production machinery

-0.02 %

Mold, die & parts, Grinding machines, Agricultural tractors & power tillers

General purpose machinery

-0.01 %

Conveyors, Metal valves, Elevators

Petroleum & coal products

0.11 %

Gasoline, Gas oil, Jet fuel oil

Beverages & foods

0.02 %

Rice confectionery, Processed milk, Ice cream

Metal products

0.02 %

Metal pipe & tube fittings, Aluminum window sash, Steelworks

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

0.01 %

Pork, Polished rice, Chicken eggs

Export Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change -0.1%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Chemicals & related products

-0.12 %

Para-xylene, Vinyl chloride monomer, Ethylene

General purpose, production & business

-0.07 %

Exchange lenses for cameras, Textile machinery, Semiconductor

oriented machinery

manufacturing equipment

Metals & related products

-0.06 %

Iron & steel scrap, Copper & copper alloy scrap, Cold rolled steel strips

Electric & electronic products

-0.06 %

Condensers for electronic equipment, MOS memory integrated circuits, MOS

integrated circuits (except MOS memory integrated circuits)

Transportation equipment

0.12 %

Standard passenger cars (gasoline cars), Suspension & brake parts, Internal

combustion diesel engines for marine vessels

Other primary products & manufactured

0.02 %

Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Plastic films & sheets (except plastic

goods

polarizing films)

Import Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change 1.1%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

0.94 %

Crude petroleum, Naphtha, Coal for general use

Metals & related products

0.10 %

Iron ores, Ferro-chromium, Unwrought aluminum

Other primary products & manufactured

0.02 %

Natural rubber, Watches & clocks, Crude salt

goods

Chemicals & related products

0.02 %

General purpose plastics (except saturated polyester resins), Additives for

mineral oils, Benzene

General purpose, production & business

-0.03 %

Medical equipment , Tools for machines

oriented machinery

Textiles

-0.01 %

Sweaters, Yarn of chemical fibers , T-shirts

Electric & electronic products

-0.01 %

Cellular phones, MOS memory integrated circuits, Storage media

2

Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

101.8

r

101.9

-0.1

r

0.4

0.7

r

1.3

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

101.8

r

101.9

-0.1

r

0.4

0.7

r

1.3

Beverages & foods

141.6

101.6

r

101.5

0.1

r

0.2

1.4

r

1.0

Textile products

9.6

102.5

102.4

0.1

0.0

1.6

1.7

Lumber & wood products

9.2

104.7

r

105.0

-0.3

r

0.1

-0.9

r

-0.7

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

107.5

r

107.4

0.1

r

0.7

5.6

r

5.5

Chemicals & related products

89.2

94.9

95.3

-0.4

0.6

-1.7

-0.4

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

116.7

r

114.9

1.6

r

3.2

1.1

r

4.1

Plastic products

38.2

98.7

r

98.9

-0.2

r

0.5

2.0

r

2.3

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

103.9

103.7

0.2

0.0

2.4

2.2

Iron & steel

51.7

109.9

r

109.9

0.0

r

0.3

1.4

r

1.8

Nonferrous metals

27.1

97.3

r

99.7

-2.4

r

0.0

-6.2

r

-2.8

Metal products

40.0

106.1

r

105.7

0.4

r

0.2

2.4

r

1.8

General purpose machinery

27.2

102.0

r

102.4

-0.4

r

1.3

1.6

r

2.3

Production machinery

41.1

100.8

r

101.4

-0.6

r

0.7

-0.3

r

0.8

Business oriented machinery

16.2

101.8

101.7

0.1

-0.1

-0.3

0.1

Electronic components & devices

24.5

97.6

97.6

0.0

0.0

-0.5

-0.7

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

94.6

r

94.5

0.1

r

0.1

-1.3

r

-2.1

Information & communications equipment

20.8

95.4

r

95.3

0.1

r

-0.4

-1.2

r

-1.4

Transportation equipment

140.7

98.1

r

98.1

0.0

r

-0.1

-0.4

r

-0.4

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

101.2

r

101.2

0.0

r

0.4

0.9

r

0.8

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

110.6

r

110.3

0.3

r

0.8

0.5

r

1.4

Minerals

3.9

103.8

r

103.8

0.0

r

-0.7

6.1

r

7.0

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

101.0

r

101.6

-0.6

r

-0.8

6.1

r

8.3

Scrap & waste

4.9

121.4

128.0

-5.2

-4.1

-9.9

-3.5

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

3

Export Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

94.3

r

95.6

-1.4

r

0.3

-0.1

-2.7

r

0.1

-2.2

Textiles

13.8

93.0

94.0

-1.1

1.6

0.1

0.2

2.8

1.0

Chemicals & related products

98.4

96.1

98.4

-2.3

0.1

-1.1

-9.1

-5.3

-9.3

Metals & related products

108.5

106.9

r

108.9

-1.8

0.6

-0.5

-3.6

r

-0.4

-3.8

General purpose, production &

189.4

96.4

r

97.5

-1.1

r

0.5

-0.3

-1.1

r

1.4

-0.4

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

205.5

87.4

r

88.6

-1.4

r

-0.3

-0.3

-3.6

r

-1.6

-3.4

Transportation equipment

285.2

91.6

r

92.4

-0.9

r

-0.1

0.4

-1.4

r

0.1

-0.5

Other primary products &

99.2

97.3

r

98.2

-0.9

r

1.0

0.2

0.7

r

6.5

1.0

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

Import Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

97.4

r

97.7

-0.3

r

0.4

1.1

-1.4

r

1.7

-1.3

Beverages & foods and agriculture

80.4

91.3

92.6

-1.4

0.4

-0.1

-2.5

0.5

-2.0

products for food

Textiles

61.3

94.3

r

95.2

-0.9

r

0.3

-0.2

-0.4

r

1.3

-0.2

Metals & related products

95.8

101.0

101.6

-0.6

1.2

1.0

-4.7

-0.1

-4.6

Lumber & wood products and

17.3

99.1

r

100.8

-1.7

r

-0.1

0.0

-3.2

r

0.4

-2.4

forest products

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

252.3

112.4

110.8

1.4

0.5

3.2

1.9

6.4

1.8

Chemicals & related products

94.7

96.4

r

97.2

-0.8

r

-0.2

0.2

-4.5

r

-2.1

-4.2

General purpose, production &

68.1

97.0

r

98.5

-1.5

r

0.3

-0.5

0.5

r

4.3

0.8

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

196.6

82.2

r

83.2

-1.2

r

0.1

-0.1

-5.2

r

-3.3

-5.2

Transportation equipment

49.5

95.9

r

97.0

-1.1

r

0.2

0.0

-0.1

r

1.9

0.9

Other primary products &

84.0

93.1

r

94.2

-1.2

r

0.7

0.2

0.3

r

3.0

0.4

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

4

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Weight

change

Previous month

change

Previous month

Domestic demand products

1,000.000

100.7

-0.1

0.4

0.2

1.4

Domestic goods

744.660

101.8

-0.1

r

0.4

0.7

r

1.3

Imports

255.340

97.4

-0.3

r

0.4

-1.4

r

1.7

Raw materials

100.163

108.5

0.6

-0.1

0.6

4.4

Domestic goods

26.060

109.9

-0.7

r

-0.2

-0.6

r

1.1

Imports

74.103

108.1

1.2

r

0.0

1.1

r

5.6

Intermediate materials

535.481

101.7

-0.2

0.5

0.4

1.5

Domestic goods

448.097

102.5

-0.1

r

0.4

1.1

r

1.9

Imports

87.384

97.6

-1.1

r

0.9

-3.4

r

0.1

Final goods

364.356

97.0

-0.2

0.4

-0.4

0.3

Domestic goods

270.503

99.9

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.4

Imports

93.853

88.6

-1.1

r

0.3

-2.1

r

-0.1

Capital goods

112.246

97.5

-0.4

0.2

-0.5

0.2

Domestic goods

87.827

99.9

-0.1

0.2

-0.4

-0.2

Imports

24.419

88.8

-1.4

r

-0.2

-1.1

r

1.9

Consumer goods

252.110

96.8

-0.1

0.4

-0.3

0.3

Domestic goods

182.676

100.0

0.3

0.4

0.5

0.7

Imports

69.434

88.5

-1.0

0.4

-2.4

-0.8

Durable consumer goods

67.121

90.5

-0.4

r

0.3

-2.5

r

-2.2

Domestic goods

42.200

96.6

0.0

r

0.3

-0.8

r

-0.9

Imports

24.921

80.1

-1.2

r

0.0

-5.9

r

-4.6

Nondurable consumer goods

184.989

99.2

0.1

r

0.5

0.6

r

1.2

Domestic goods

140.476

101.0

0.3

r

0.5

0.9

r

1.2

Imports

44.513

93.3

-0.9

r

0.7

-0.6

r

1.2

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

CY2015 = 100

150

140

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

130

Intermediate materials

120

Final goods

110

100

90

80

70

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CY

5

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 23:58:09 UTC
