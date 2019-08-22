Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:23am EDT

In order to assess the developments in exports and imports consistently with real GDP, it is useful to look at those developments on a real-value basis, after excluding the effects of price fluctuations. Moreover, as for real exports, data broken down by region and by goods enable a more multi-faceted analysis on the developments in Japan's real exports.

From this viewpoint, the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan (1) prepares data on real exports and real imports and (2) calculates real exports broken down by region and by goods. These data are released on the website on a regular basis.

As for the release schedule, (1) will, in principle, be released at 2:00 p.m. on the same day as the release of the Ministry of Finance's 'Trade Statistics (Provisional)' and (2) will, in principle, be released at 2:00 p.m., three business days after the release of 'Trade Statistics (Provisional).' These release schedules are subject to change.

Please note that these data may be revised retroactively due to revisions to the statistics used for calculation, changes in the base years, annual revisions, etc. and that the compilation method may change for the purpose of economic assessment by the Bank of Japan.

For details on the compilation methodology, please refer to Explanation of 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' and the following research paper.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Aug. 22, 2019 Charts [PDF 35KB]
Aug. 22, 2019 Data [XLSX 79KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Notices of Changes Apr. 17, 2019Revision of Seasonally-Adjusted Data for Real Exports and Real Imports Apr. 18, 2018Revision of Seasonally-Adjusted Data for Real Exports and Real Imports Apr. 20, 2017Revisions to Real Exports and Real Imports Feb. 20, 2017Compilation Method of 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' in Response to the Rebasing of the Corporate Goods Price Index to the Base Year 2015 Apr. 20, 2016Revision of Seasonally-Adjusted Data for Real Exports and Real Imports Feb. 1, 2016Release of Research Data 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Tel : +81-3-3279-1111

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55aCURASAN : still on track despite of weaker second quarter
EQ
01:54aROKMASTER RESOURCES : Closes $93,000 Final Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
01:52aMITSUBISHI ESTATE : Tokyo skyline reaches for new heights with $5.5 billion Mori project
RE
01:51aDutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings soar
RE
01:48aBAM 2019H1 : adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1% confirmed
PU
01:48aCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Webinar Presentation - Company Update
AQ
01:47aSwiss telecom Sunrise touts $6.4 billion UPC deal, blasts shareholder as 'self-serving'
RE
01:46aACTIC : Continued adjustment with clear targets in sight
AQ
01:46aBASWARE OYJ : Change in Board of Directors of Basware
AQ
01:43aMEGASTAR DEVELOPMENT : Samples 308g Silver and 1.07g Gold Along 530-Meter Vein System at Yautepec
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong result following agreement with Bosch
4NOVA MINERALS LTD : NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX:NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
5Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group