Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Establishment of "Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for New Institutions" 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 11:03pm EDT

September 19, 2018

Bank of Japan

Establishment of "Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for New Institutions"

At the Monetary Policy Meeting held on September 18 and 19, 2018, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan decided to implement the measures 1., 2. and 3. with the aim of facilitating a smooth operation of the complementary deposit facility.

  • 1. The Bank shall establish the "Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for New Institutions" (see Attachment).

  • 2. The Governor of the Bank shall have the authority to reduce the Deemed Benchmark Balance, stipulated in Paragraph 2. (2) of the "Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for New Institutions."

  • 3. The title of the existing "Special Rules for Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility" shall be renamed "Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for Money Reserve Funds."

Attachment

Special Rules regarding Calculation of Interest of Complementary Deposit Facility for New Institutions

  • 1. Purpose

    With the aim of facilitating a smooth operation of the complementary deposit facility, the Bank established special rules regarding calculation of interest of complementary deposit facility, stipulated in Paragraph 5. of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility" (Policy Board Decision on January 29, 2016, hereinafter referred to as the "Principal Terms and Conditions") for institutions which became or will become eligible institutions stipulated in Paragraph 2. of the Principle Terms and Conditions on or after January 16, 2016 and do not have Benchmark Balances (hereinafter referred to as "New Institutions").

  • 2. Calculation of Interest

    • (1) The average amount of the current account balance and the special reserve account balance at the Bank (hereinafter referred to as the "CAB"), between the reserve maintenance period which includes the day a New Institution becomes eligible and the reserve maintenance period which includes the day eleven months later (hereinafter referred to as the "Deemed Benchmark Period"), shall be deemed to be the Benchmark Balance for the New Institution, stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the Principal Terms and Conditions (hereinafter referred to as the "Deemed Benchmark Balance"). This shall also be applicable to the calculation of interest during the Deemed Benchmark Period.

    • (2) When, after the Deemed Benchmark Period, the Bank recognizes that a New Institution substantially decreases its amount of CAB during the

Designated Reserve Maintenance Period compared to its amount of the Deemed Benchmark Balance, an amount specified by the Bank shall be subtracted from the Deemed Benchmark Balance. The remaining amount shall be deemed to be the Benchmark Balance stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the Principal Terms and Conditions.

(Supplementary Provision)

These special rules shall be applied to calculation of interest on and after the reserve maintenance period starting from October 16, 2018. With regard to New Institutions which became or will become eligible on any of the days from January 16, 2016 through October 15, 2018, October 16, 2018 shall be deemed to be the day on which the New Institutions become eligible in applying Paragraph 2. (1).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/19SINGAPORE PRESS : enhances digital analytics capabilities by inking partnership with Happy Marketer to implement Google Analytics 360
PU
09/19YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Integrated Solution of i³-Mechatronics –Yaskawa Begins Sales of Robot Module RM100 embedded in Machine Controllers
PU
09/19YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Integrated Solution of i³-Mechatronics –Yaskawa Rolls Out a New Software Solution that Integrates Machine Controllers and Robot Controllers
PU
09/19SODEXO : Third Marine recruit files lawsuit against food service company, claiming negligence led to kidney and brain damage
AQ
09/19INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY : Jantzen Diving Girl will return to Daytona Beach
AQ
09/19RICEGROWERS : Download 19 September 2018N - NSX Announcement - Riviana Acquisition PDF Document
PU
09/19CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Boulder-based biopharma firm to pay $20 million for misleading investors on cancer drug
AQ
09/19ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Provisional Decision on Semi-annual Dividend for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019
PU
09/19RAKUTEN : Insight Launches R-Influencer Insight Research Service Utilizing Influencers
PU
09/19AQUALIS : Offshore completes Egina station keeping job
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
2TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Short Selling Pot Stocks is Getting Expensive
3TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
5U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.