June 20, 2019
Bank of Japan
Establishment of "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Governments"
At the Monetary Policy Meeting held on June 19 and 20, 2019, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan made the following decisions with a view to contributing to the continuation of powerful monetary easing.
The decisions were made in accordance with (1) expanding eligible collateral for the Bank's provision of credit and (2) improving and promoting the use of the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth, which are part of measures contributing to the continuation of powerful monetary easing decided at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on April 24 and 25, 2019.
-
The Bank shall establish the "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Governments" (see Attachment 1).
-
The Bank shall amend the following decisions.
-
-
"Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Loans on Deeds to Companies Denominated in the U.S. Dollar" (see Attachment 2)
-
"Principal Terms and Conditions for the Loan Support Program" (see Attachment 3)
-
"Principal Terms and Conditions for the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program" (see Attachment 4)
-
-
"Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement to Enhance the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program" (see Attachment 5)
-
"Principal Terms and Conditions for the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending Conducted through the Loan Support Program" (see Attachment 6)
-
"Special Rules for Member Financial Institutions of Central Organizations of Financial Cooperatives to Use the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth and the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending" (see Attachment 7)
-
The Bank shall abolish the following rules on the effective date of the establishment in 1. However, the collateral deemed eligible before the date pursuant to the rules below shall be deemed eligible pursuant to the "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Government."
-
-
"Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies in Disaster Areas"
-
"Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake"
-
The Bank shall abolish the following rules on the effective date of the amendment to 2.(3). However, loans disbursed before the date shall be dealt with as before, except that the amended principal terms and conditions stipulated in 2.(3) shall be applied to prepayment.
-
"Special Rules for Equity Investments and Asset-Based Lending to Enhance the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program"
-
"Special Rules for Small-Lot Investments and Loans to Enhance the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program"
Attachment 1
Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Governments
-
Purpose
With a view to facilitating monetary operations, the Bank shall apply, for the time being, the temporary rules to the eligibility standards for and collateral prices of debt of companies and municipal governments, in addition to the "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral" (Policy Board Decision on October 13, 2000) and the "Guidelines on Credit Ratings of Companies" (Policy Board Decision on October 13, 2000).
-
Categories of Eligible Collateral
The categories of eligible collateral shall be as set forth in the Table.
-
Eligibility Standards for Each Category of Collateral
Eligibility standards concerning creditworthiness and marketability of each category of collateral stipulated in 2. shall be as set forth in the Table, except when the collateral satisfies the standards stipulated in the Table of the "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral." However, the Bank may make exceptions where it considers it inappropriate to accept items as collateral.
-
Collateral Prices
Collateral prices for the categories of collateral stipulated in 2. shall be calculated according to 3.(2) and (3) of the "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral," except when the collateral satisfies the standards stipulated in the Table of the "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral."
-
Special Provisions regarding Bills Drawn by Companies, Self-Assessed Electronically Recorded Monetary Claims, and Self-Assessed Loans on Deeds
(1) Maximum Amount of Collateral
For each counterparty, the total amount of bills drawn by companies, self-assessed electronically recorded monetary claims (eligible electronically recorded monetary claims on companies satisfying (1), (2)(a) and (3) of the corresponding column in the Table and eligible electronically recorded monetary claims on entities owned by municipal governments (entities that are wholly-owned by municipal governments, hereinafter the same), hereinafter the same), and self-assessed loans on deeds (eligible loans on deeds to companies satisfying (1)(a) and (2) of the corresponding column in the Table and eligible loans on deeds to entities owned by municipal governments, hereinafter the same) submitted to the Bank pursuant to the eligibility standards stipulated in 3. shall not exceed the amount calculated by multiplying the total amount of collateral submitted to the Bank, and the percentage set pursuant to the relevant rules of the Bank.
(2) Evaluation of Creditworthiness
The Bank shall not apply 4.(3) of the "Guidelines on Eligible Collateral" in evaluating the creditworthiness of debtors of bills drawn by companies, self-assessed electronically recorded monetary claims, and self-assessed loans on deeds pursuant to the eligibility standards stipulated in 3.
(Supplementary Provision)
These temporary rules shall become effective on the date determined by
the Governor.
