June 20, 2019

Bank of Japan

Establishment of "Temporary Rules regarding the Eligibility Standards for Debt of Companies and Municipal Governments"

At the Monetary Policy Meeting held on June 19 and 20, 2019, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan made the following decisions with a view to contributing to the continuation of powerful monetary easing.

The decisions were made in accordance with (1) expanding eligible collateral for the Bank's provision of credit and (2) improving and promoting the use of the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth, which are part of measures contributing to the continuation of powerful monetary easing decided at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on April 24 and 25, 2019.