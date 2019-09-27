Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Financial System Report Annex "Financial Results of Japan's Banks for Fiscal 2018"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:13am EDT

September 27, 2019
Financial System and Bank Examination Department
Bank of Japan

Abstract

The characteristics of the financial results of Japan's banks for fiscal 2018 are summarized in the three paragraphs below.

First, net income decreased for all types of banks: major banks, regional banks, and shinkin banks. For all types of banks, net income was pushed down mainly by the continued shrinking of domestic lending margins and the upward turn in credit costs.

Second, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (excluding trading income), which shows core profitability, continued to follow a declining trend for all types of banks, while that for shinkin banks, which was at the lowest level since the bursting of the bubble economy, increased slightly. PPNR (excluding trading income) was pushed down by declines both in loan-related net interest income owing to shrinking domestic lending margins and in net non-interest income mainly due to weak sales of investment trusts. A decline in securities-related income at regional banks also pushed down their PPNR (excluding trading income).

Third, the capital adequacy ratios of financial institutions have been sufficiently above the regulatory requirements, although they have declined moderately.

Notice

This Report basically uses data available as at March 31, 2019.

Please contact the Financial System and Bank Examination Department at the e-mail address below to request permission in advance when reproducing or copying the contents of this Report for commercial purposes.

Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the contents of this Report for non-commercial purposes.

Inquiries Financial Institutions Divisions 1 and 2
Financial System and Bank Examination Department

E-mail : post.fsbe2@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08aHORIZON MINERALS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
04:08aINCLUSION MEANS EVERYBODY : AyoOluwa Ogunbambi-Alao, Balfour Beatty project engineer and Multi-Cultural Affinity Network co-chair features in Construction Manager
PU
04:08aBASF : Germany's BASF Agricultural Solutions Targets 50% Increase in Sale by 2030
DJ
04:06aTÜV RHEINLAND : Notified Body for the New Medical Device Regulation
BU
04:05aMÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:03aMIMECAST : Recent Business Email Compromise Arrests Highlight Sign…
PU
04:03aSCOR : Two key contributions to risk economics win awards at the latest EGRIE seminar
PU
04:03aAVEO : Registration of Scheme Booklet with ASIC
PU
04:03aRTX A/S : CA No 52-2019 - 270919 - Share repurchase programme
PU
04:03aIBSTOCK : Change of Group Company Secretary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Buys Italy's Buccellati
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5More than third of small UK companies fear no-deal Brexit hit - FSB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group