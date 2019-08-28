Bank of Japan : Flow of Funds - Overview of Japan, US, and the Euro area - (1st Quarter 2019) 

"Other financial institutions" for Japan are the sum of "Securities investment trusts," "Other financial intermediaries," "Financial auxiliaries," and "Public captive financial institutions."

Starting with this issue, "Depository corporations" for the Euro area excludes "Central bank."

"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Deposits with the Fiscal Loan Fund"(Japan only), "Loans/Borrowings," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Insurance, pension and standardized guarantees" from total financial assets/liabilities.