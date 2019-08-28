|
Bank of Japan : Flow of Funds - Overview of Japan, US, and the Euro area - (1st Quarter 2019)
08/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Flow of Funds
- Overview of Japan, the United States, and the Euro area -
August 29, 2019
Research and Statistics Department
Bank of Japan
*In this paper, major sectors are compared either among Japan, the United States, and the Euro area or between Japan and the United States.
-
. Overview: Japan, the United States, and the Euro area
- Data are as of end-March 2019.
Chart 1. Financial assets and liabilities of financial institutions
Japan
|
|
|
|
Assets ( 3,528trillion yen )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities ( 3,390trillion yen )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depository corporations
|
|
Equity 1%
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits 16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings 8%
|
Equity 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( 1,981 trillion yen )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 6%
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits 44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance, pension and
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
Insurance and Pension funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
standardized guarantees
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance, pension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( 651 trillion yen )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and standardized guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 1%
|
|
Investment trusts
|
|
|
Deposits with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
Investment trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Fiscal Loan Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits 2%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( 896 trillion yen )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 4%
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
Equity 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities 1%
|
|
|
8%
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
50
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
7%
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
75
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets or liabilities of the financial institutions
( 1,924 trillion yen )
( 580 trillion yen )
( 886 trillion yen )
United States
Depository corporations ( 19.3 trillion dollars )
Insurance and Pension funds ( 33.5 trillion dollars )
Other financial institutions ( 44.8 trillion dollars )
75
Euro area
Depository corporations ( 29.8 trillion euro)
Insurance and Pension funds ( 10.5 trillion euro)
Other financial institutions ( 33.6 trillion euro)
75
|
Assets ( 97.6 trillion dollars )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities ( 94.9 trillion dollars )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits 2%
|
|
|
Borrowings 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits 16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 7%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance, pension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
and standardized guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance, pension and
|
|
|
Investment
|
trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
standardized guarantees 7%
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings 3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Investment trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets or liabilities of the financial institutions
|
|
Assets ( 73.9 trillion euro)
|
|
|
|
Liabilities ( 72.2 trillion euro)
|
|
|
Equity 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits 12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 1%
|
|
|
Others 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities 6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities 6% Investment trusts 1%
|
|
|
Equity 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance, pension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and standardized guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
Loans
|
Borrowings 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities 6%
|
1%
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency and deposits 3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others 1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
Loans
Equity
21%
8%
15%
|
Investment trusts
Borrowings 8%
Investment trusts
Debt
4%
securities 8%
16%
50
0
25
25
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets or liabilities of the financial institutions
( 20.2 trillion dollars )
( 32.2 trillion dollars )
( 42.5 trillion dollars )
75
( 29.1 trillion euro)
( 10.5 trillion euro)
( 32.7 trillion euro)
75
"Other financial institutions" for Japan are the sum of "Securities investment trusts," "Other financial intermediaries," "Financial auxiliaries," and "Public captive financial institutions."
Starting with this issue, "Depository corporations" for the Euro area excludes "Central bank."
"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Deposits with the Fiscal Loan Fund"(Japan only), "Loans/Borrowings," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Insurance, pension and standardized guarantees" from total financial assets/liabilities.
"Currency and deposits" held by "Depository corporations" for US includes "Vault cash" and "Reserves at Federal Reserve."
Chart 2. Financial assets held by households
Debt securities
(1.3%)
Insurance, pension and
Equity
Japan
Currency and deposits
standardized guarantees
( 1,835 trillion yen )
(53.3%)
(10.0%)
(28.6%)
|
Investment trusts
Others (3.0%)
(12.0%)
Investment trusts
Debt securities
(3.9%)
(6.5%)
Insurance, pension and
Equity
United States
standardized guarantees
( 88.9 trillion dollars )
(34.3%)
(31.7%)
Others (2.7%)
Currency and deposits
(12.9%)
Insurance, pension and
Euro area
Currency and deposits
Equity
( 24.5 trillion euro)
(34.0%)
(18.8%)
(34.0%)
Debt securities
Investment trusts
Others (2.2%)
(2.3%)
(8.8%)
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets
"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Insurance, pension and standardized guarantees" from total financial assets.
Chart 3. Financial liabilities owed by private nonfinancial corporations
Debt securities (4.5%)
Japan
Others
Borrowings (24.3%)
Equity (51.3%)
( 1,695 trillion yen )
(19.9%)
United States
Debt securities
Equity (59.7%)
Others
( 49.3 trillion dollars )
(13.0%)
(20.2%)
Borrowings
(7.1%)
Euro area
Others
( 37.5 trillion euro)
Borrowings (28.7%)
(13.1%)
Debt securities (3.7%)
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
Percentage ratio to the total financial liabilities
"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Borrowings," "Debt securities," and "Equity" from total financial liabilities.
Figures for the Euro area consist of nonfinancial corporations, which include both public and private nonfinancial corporations.
Chart 4. Financial surplus and deficit of major sectors (as a percentage of nominal GDP)
Japan
15
(%)
(Financial surplus)
Private nonfinancial corporations
10
General government
Households
Rest of the world
5
0
-5
-10
-15
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Fiscal year
United States
15
(%)
(Financial surplus)
10
5
0
-5
-10
Private nonfinancial corporations
General government
Households
-15
Rest of the world
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Fiscal year
Euro area
15
(%)
(Financial surplus)
10
5
0
-5
Nonfinancial corporations
-10
General government
Households
-15
Rest of the world
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Fiscal year
* See notes on the last page for the definition of each sector.
. Overview: Japan and the United States
- Data are as of end-March 2019.
Chart 5. Financial assets held by investment trusts
Currency and deposits (4.1%)
Debt
securitiesEquity
(11.9%)(23.7%)
Loans
Investment trusts
(5.8%)
(4.9%)
Currency and deposits (0.8%)
Debt
securities (32.3%)
Loans (5.3%)
Outward investment in securities
Others
( 225.4 trillion yen)
(43.4%)
(6.2%)
Equity
( 23.3 trillion dollars )
(59.9%)
Others (1.8%)
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets
"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Loans," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Outward investment in securities"(Japan only) from total financial assets.
Data for US include both outward and domestic investment in securities.
Chart 6. Financial assets held by pension funds
Currency and deposits (7.4%)
Debt securities
(26.0%)
Loans (3.7%)
Currency and deposits (0.3%)
Debt securities
Investment trusts
(18.6%)
(20.2%)
Loans (1.0%)
Claims of
Equity
pension funds on
Others
( 155.9 trillion yen)
(7.4%)
in securities (22.7%)
pension managers
(8.8%)
(15.3%)
Investment trusts
(8.7%)
Claims of
Others
( 23.1 trillion dollars )
Equity
pension funds on
(24.9%)
pension managers
(8.0%)
(27.0%)
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets
"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Loans," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," "Outward investment in securities"(Japan only), and "Claims of pension funds on pension managers" from total financial assets.
Data for US include both outward and domestic investment in securities.
Chart 7. Financial assets held by insurance
Currency and deposits (3.0%)
Equity (6.0%)
Outward investment
Debt securities
Loans
( 494.9 trillion yen)
Japan
in securities
(53.9%)
(8.1%)
(19.0%)
|
(3.3%)
(6.8%)
Currency and deposits (1.2%)
United States
Loans
|
Debt securities
|
Investment trusts
|
Equity
|
Others
|
( 10.4 trillion dollars )
(7.4%)
(46.3%)
(15.6%)
(9.6%)
(19.9%)
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
Percentage ratio to the total financial assets
"Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Loans," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Outward investment in securities"(Japan only) from total financial assets.
Data for US include both outward and domestic investment in securities.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:15:03 UTC
