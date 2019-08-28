Log in
Bank of Japan : Flow of Funds - Overview of Japan, US, and the Euro area - (1st Quarter 2019) 

08/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

Flow of Funds

- Overview of Japan, the United States, and the Euro area -

August 29, 2019

Research and Statistics Department

Bank of Japan

*In this paper, major sectors are compared either among Japan, the United States, and the Euro area or between Japan and the United States.

  • . Overview: Japan, the United States, and the Euro area

- Data are as of end-March 2019.

Chart 1. Financial assets and liabilities of financial institutions

Japan

Assets ( 3,528trillion yen )

Liabilities ( 3,390trillion yen )

Depository corporations

Equity 1%

Currency and deposits 16%

Borrowings 8%

Equity 1%

( 1,981 trillion yen )

Debt

Others 6%

Loans

Currency and

securities

Others 2%

9%

23%

deposits 44%

Investment trusts

Currency and deposits 1%

Debt

2%

Equity 1%

Insurance, pension and

Loans

securities

Insurance and Pension funds

standardized guarantees

1%

1%

Insurance, pension

1%

Debt

( 651 trillion yen )

securities

and standardized guarantees

Others 5%

9%

16%

Equity 1%

Investment trusts

Deposits with

1%

Investment trusts

the Fiscal Loan Fund

Other financial institutions

Currency and deposits 2%

1%

6%

Others 4%

( 896 trillion yen )

Loans

Others 2%

14%

Equity 4%

Debt

Debt

Equity 2%

Borrowings

securities 1%

8%

securities

75

50

25

0

7%

25

50

75

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets or liabilities of the financial institutions

( 1,924 trillion yen )

( 580 trillion yen )

( 886 trillion yen )

United States

Depository corporations ( 19.3 trillion dollars )

Insurance and Pension funds ( 33.5 trillion dollars )

Other financial institutions ( 44.8 trillion dollars )

75

Euro area

Depository corporations ( 29.8 trillion euro)

Insurance and Pension funds ( 10.5 trillion euro)

Other financial institutions ( 33.6 trillion euro)

75

Assets ( 97.6 trillion dollars )

Liabilities ( 94.9 trillion dollars )

Currency and deposits 2%

Borrowings 1%

Others 1%

Others 1%

Loans

Currency and

12%

deposits 16%

Equity

3%

Debt

securities

Loans

4%

Others 4%

Equity 7%

1%

Others 4%

Debt

Insurance, pension

securities

and standardized guarantees

9%

30%

Insurance, pension and

Investment

trusts

standardized guarantees 7%

6%

Borrowings 3%

Others 2%

Debt

Investment trusts

Loans

Equity

securities

19%

14%

25%

15%

Debt

Equity 2%

securities

9%

50

25

0

25

50

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets or liabilities of the financial institutions

Assets ( 73.9 trillion euro)

Liabilities ( 72.2 trillion euro)

Equity 2%

Investment trusts

Currency and deposits 12%

Others 1%

Others 1%

2%

Currency and

Loans

deposits

18%

30%

Currency and deposits

Debt

Debt

Equity 2%

securities 6%

securities 6% Investment trusts 1%

Equity 1%

5%

Insurance, pension

Equity 1%

and standardized guarantees

12%

Debt

Loans

Borrowings 1%

securities 6%

1%

Debt

Others 2%

Currency and deposits 3%

securities 5%

Others 1%

Equity

Loans

Equity

21%

8%

15%

Investment trusts

Borrowings 8%

Investment trusts

Debt

4%

securities 8%

16%

50

0

50

25

25

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets or liabilities of the financial institutions

( 20.2 trillion dollars )

( 32.2 trillion dollars )

( 42.5 trillion dollars )

75

( 29.1 trillion euro)

( 10.5 trillion euro)

( 32.7 trillion euro)

75

  • "Other financial institutions" for Japan are the sum of "Securities investment trusts," "Other financial intermediaries," "Financial auxiliaries," and "Public captive financial institutions."
  • Starting with this issue, "Depository corporations" for the Euro area excludes "Central bank."
  • "Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Deposits with the Fiscal Loan Fund"(Japan only), "Loans/Borrowings," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Insurance, pension and standardized guarantees" from total financial assets/liabilities.
  • "Currency and deposits" held by "Depository corporations" for US includes "Vault cash" and "Reserves at Federal Reserve."

1

Chart 2. Financial assets held by households

Debt securities

(1.3%)

Insurance, pension and

Equity

Japan

Currency and deposits

standardized guarantees

( 1,835 trillion yen )

(53.3%)

(10.0%)

(28.6%)

Investment trusts

Others (3.0%)

(12.0%)

Investment trusts

Debt securities

(3.9%)

(6.5%)

Insurance, pension and

Equity

United States

standardized guarantees

( 88.9 trillion dollars )

(34.3%)

(31.7%)

Others (2.7%)

Currency and deposits

(12.9%)

Insurance, pension and

Euro area

Currency and deposits

Equity

( 24.5 trillion euro)

standardized guarantees

(34.0%)

(18.8%)

(34.0%)

Debt securities

Investment trusts

Others (2.2%)

(2.3%)

(8.8%)

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets

  • "Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Insurance, pension and standardized guarantees" from total financial assets.

Chart 3. Financial liabilities owed by private nonfinancial corporations

Debt securities (4.5%)

Japan

Others

Borrowings (24.3%)

Equity (51.3%)

( 1,695 trillion yen )

(19.9%)

United States

Debt securities

Equity (59.7%)

Others

( 49.3 trillion dollars )

(13.0%)

(20.2%)

Borrowings

(7.1%)

Euro area

Others

( 37.5 trillion euro)

Borrowings (28.7%)

Equity (54.4%)

(13.1%)

Debt securities (3.7%)

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Percentage ratio to the total financial liabilities

  • "Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Borrowings," "Debt securities," and "Equity" from total financial liabilities.
  • Figures for the Euro area consist of nonfinancial corporations, which include both public and private nonfinancial corporations.

2

Chart 4. Financial surplus and deficit of major sectors (as a percentage of nominal GDP)

Japan

15

(%)

(Financial surplus)

Private nonfinancial corporations

10

General government

Households

Rest of the world

5

0

-5

-10

-15

(Financial deficit)

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Fiscal year

United States

15

(%)

(Financial surplus)

10

5

0

-5

-10

Private nonfinancial corporations

General government

Households

-15

(Financial deficit)

Rest of the world

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Fiscal year

Euro area

15

(%)

(Financial surplus)

10

5

0

-5

Nonfinancial corporations

-10

General government

Households

-15

(Financial deficit)

Rest of the world

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Fiscal year

* See notes on the last page for the definition of each sector.

3

  • . Overview: Japan and the United States

- Data are as of end-March 2019.

Chart 5. Financial assets held by investment trusts

Japan

United States

Currency and deposits (4.1%)

Debt

securitiesEquity

(11.9%)(23.7%)

Loans

Investment trusts

(5.8%)

(4.9%)

Currency and deposits (0.8%)

Debt

securities (32.3%)

Loans (5.3%)

Outward investment in securities

Others

( 225.4 trillion yen)

(43.4%)

(6.2%)

Equity

( 23.3 trillion dollars )

(59.9%)

Others (1.8%)

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets

  • "Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Loans," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Outward investment in securities"(Japan only) from total financial assets.
  • Data for US include both outward and domestic investment in securities.

Chart 6. Financial assets held by pension funds

Japan

United States

Currency and deposits (7.4%)

Debt securities

(26.0%)

Loans (3.7%)

Currency and deposits (0.3%)

Debt securities

Investment trusts

(18.6%)

(20.2%)

Loans (1.0%)

Claims of

Outward investment

Equity

pension funds on

Others

( 155.9 trillion yen)

(7.4%)

in securities (22.7%)

pension managers

(8.8%)

(15.3%)

Investment trusts

(8.7%)

Claims of

Others

( 23.1 trillion dollars )

Equity

pension funds on

(24.9%)

pension managers

(8.0%)

(27.0%)

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets

  • "Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Loans," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," "Outward investment in securities"(Japan only), and "Claims of pension funds on pension managers" from total financial assets.
  • Data for US include both outward and domestic investment in securities.

Chart 7. Financial assets held by insurance

Currency and deposits (3.0%)

Equity (6.0%)

Outward investment

Debt securities

Loans

( 494.9 trillion yen)

Japan

in securities

(53.9%)

(8.1%)

(19.0%)

Investment trusts

Others

(3.3%)

(6.8%)

Currency and deposits (1.2%)

United States

Loans

Debt securities

Investment trusts

Equity

Others

( 10.4 trillion dollars )

(7.4%)

(46.3%)

(15.6%)

(9.6%)

(19.9%)

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Percentage ratio to the total financial assets

  • "Others" is the residual which is the remaining after deducting "Currency and deposits," "Loans," "Debt securities," "Investment trusts," "Equity," and "Outward investment in securities"(Japan only) from total financial assets.
  • Data for US include both outward and domestic investment in securities.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:15:03 UTC
