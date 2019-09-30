Bank of Japan : Full-Scale Implementation of HTTPS on the Bank's Website (from February 2020)

October 1, 2019

Bank of Japan

From February 2020, the Bank of Japan will begin using TLS encryption and convert its website to 'HTTPS Only.' The use of HTTPS by default is intended to guarantee user security and privacy.

HTTPS by default will be used for the following domains:

www.boj.or.jp

www3.boj.or.jp

www4.boj.or.jp

www5.boj.or.jp

www.imes.boj.or.jp

www.stat-search.boj.or.jp

HTTPS connections are enabled through a network protocol called TLS. After the website's conversion to TLS-protected HTTPS, users' access to a page with a URL that starts with HTTP:// will automatically be redirected to another page whose URL starts with HTTPS://.

To ensure that the website is browsable, users are requested to make sure that their device settings support 'TLS1.2.'

We appreciate your kind understanding.