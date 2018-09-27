Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (Aug.) 

2018/09/25
BANK of JAPAN
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Thursday, September 27, 2018
Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)
(Preliminary Figures for August 2018)
monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%
＜Preliminary figures for Major sectors (August 2018)＞
monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%
Major sector
Input price indexOutput price index
Major sector
Input price indexOutput price index
Beverages and Foods
-
-0.5( 2.8)
-0.1( 1.4)
Textile products
-
0.4( 4.8)
0.1( 0.8)
Pulp, paper and wooden products
-
0.2( 5.4)
0.1( 2.3)
Chemical products
-
0.4( 14.5)
0.4( 6.5)
Petroleum and coal products
-
-0.6( 46.6)
-0.5( 26.0)
Plastic and rubber products
-
0.2( 5.8)
0.0( 1.1)
Ceramic, stone and clay products
-
0.0( 4.7)
0.2( 7.1)
Iron and steel
-
-0.8( 3.3)
0.1( 4.7)
Non-ferrous metals
-
-4.5( 3.3)
-2.7( -0.5)
Production machinery
Business oriented machinery
Electronic components
Electrical machinery
Information and communication electronics equipment
Transportation equipment
Miscellaneous manufacturing products
(Reference) General machinery
(2005 IOPI Classification) (Reference) Electrical machinery
(2000 IOPI Classification)
2.5) (Reference) Precision instruments
Metal products
-
-0.3( 3.1)
0.1(
General-purpose machinery
(2005 IOPI Classification) (Reference) Miscellaneous
-
-0.2( 1.7)
-
-0.3( 0.9)
-
-0.4( 1.6)
-
-0.5( 1.0)
-
-0.2( 0.5)
-
-0.1( 0.7)
-
-0.2( 1.6)
-
-0.2( 1.8)
-
-0.4( 1.0)
-
-0.4( 1.0)
-
-0.3( 2.3)
-0.3(
0.7)manufacturing products (2005 IOPI Classification)
The next monthly report will be released on Monday, October 29, 2018.
