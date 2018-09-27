Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (Aug.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:56am CEST

2018/09/25

BANK of JAPAN

P.O. BOX 30 TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN

TEL. 03-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Thursday, September 27, 2018

Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)

(Preliminary Figures for August 2018)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Notes:

  • 1. p : preliminary figures

  • 2. r : revised figures

Preliminary figures for Major sectors (August 2018)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Major sector

Input price indexOutput price index

Major sector

Input price indexOutput price index

Beverages and Foods

  • -0.5( 2.8)

    -0.1( 1.4)

    Textile products

  • 0.4( 4.8)

    0.1( 0.8)

    Pulp, paper and wooden products

  • 0.2( 5.4)

    0.1( 2.3)

    Chemical products

  • 0.4( 14.5)

    0.4( 6.5)

    Petroleum and coal products

  • -0.6( 46.6)

    -0.5( 26.0)

    Plastic and rubber products

  • 0.2( 5.8)

    0.0( 1.1)

    Ceramic, stone and clay products

  • 0.0( 4.7)

    0.2( 7.1)

    Iron and steel

  • -0.8( 3.3)

    0.1( 4.7)

    Non-ferrous metals

  • -4.5( 3.3)

    -2.7( -0.5)

    Production machinery

    Business oriented machinery

    Electronic components

    Electrical machinery

    Information and communication electronics equipment

    Transportation equipment

    Miscellaneous manufacturing products

    (Reference) General machinery

    (2005 IOPI Classification) (Reference) Electrical machinery

    (2000 IOPI Classification)

    2.5) (Reference) Precision instruments

    Metal products

  • -0.3( 3.1)

    0.1(

    General-purpose machinery

    (2005 IOPI Classification) (Reference) Miscellaneous

    • -0.2( 1.7)

      • 0.3( 0.6)

    • -0.3( 0.9)

      • -0.4( -0.6)

    • -0.4( 1.6)

      • -0.2( -1.5)

    • -0.5( 1.0)

      • -0.1( 0.1)

    • -0.2( 0.5)

      • -0.4( -1.5)

    • -0.1( 0.7)

      • -0.2( -0.6)

    • -0.2( 1.6)

      • 0.0( -0.3)

    • -0.2( 1.8)

      • 0.0( 0.7)

    • -0.4( 1.0)

      • -0.2( -0.8)

    • -0.4( 1.0)

      • -0.4( -1.1)

  • -0.3( 2.3)

-0.3(

0.7)manufacturing products (2005 IOPI Classification)

  • 0.1( 4.2)

  • 0.0( 0.4)

The next monthly report will be released on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11aAPPLE : Paytm said to be testing facial ID for mobile wallet
AQ
03:11aATMOS ENERGY : donates to East Lubbock career-training program
AQ
03:10aShare Registry Services Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2018 to 2025
AQ
03:06aFRASERS PROPERTY : Downsizer finds her new home at Tailor’s Walk
PU
03:06aFRASERS PROPERTY : Healthy lifestyle on offer at Tailor’s Walk
PU
03:06aFRASERS PROPERTY : Street-food lane retailers sought at Eastern Creek Quarter
PU
03:06aINPEX : Formulates INPEX Group Health Statement(PDF 81KB)
PU
03:06aYAMAHA : Launches the I'm a HERO Program in Colombia―A program to encourage children's musical aspirations and dreams
PU
03:06aARAMARK : Lebanon prison contractor not guilty of sexual battery with inmate
AQ
03:06aINTER PARTNER ASSISTANCE HONG KONG LTD. : Forms a Partnership With The CareVoice To Provide Fully Digital Health Journeys and Integrated Healthcare Solutions to the Hong Kong Health Insurance Market
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
2MSCI INC : MSCI : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : UK car output falls 13 percent in August
4'No-deal' Brexit could cost food retail industry 9.3 billion pounds - Barclays study
5CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.