Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (July) 

08/28/2018 | 02:07am CEST

2018/08/24

BANK of JAPAN

P.O. BOX 30 TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN

TEL. 03-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)

(Preliminary Figures for July 2018)

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Tuesday, August 28, 2018

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Notes:

  • 1. p : preliminary figures

  • 2. r : revised figures

Preliminary figures for Major sectors (July 2018)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Major sector

Input price indexOutput price index

Major sector

Input price indexOutput price index

Beverages and Foods

  • 0.8( 2.7)

    0.5( 1.3)

    Textile products

  • 0.7( 4.2)

    0.0( 0.9)

    Pulp, paper and wooden products

  • 0.7( 5.6)

    0.2( 2.5)

    Chemical products

  • 2.3( 12.7)

    0.8( 5.7)

    Petroleum and coal products

  • 0.8( 47.6)

    1.5( 27.5)

    Plastic and rubber products

  • 0.8( 4.4)

    0.4( 1.1)

    Ceramic, stone and clay products

  • 0.7( 4.4)

    0.8( 6.8)

    Iron and steel

  • -0.4( 5.3)

    0.0( 5.8)

    Non-ferrous metals

  • -0.9( 10.2)

    -2.5( 4.1)

    Production machinery

    Business oriented machinery

    Electronic components

    Electrical machinery

    Information and communication electronics equipment

    Transportation equipment

    Miscellaneous manufacturing products

    (Reference) General machinery

    (2005 IOPI Classification) (Reference) Electrical machinery

    (2000 IOPI Classification)

    2.1) (Reference) Precision instruments

    Metal products

  • 0.2( 3.7)

    0.1(

    General-purpose machinery

    (2005 IOPI Classification) (Reference) Miscellaneous

    • 0.2( 2.0)

      • 0.4( 1.1)

    • 0.0( 0.9)

      • 0.1( -0.6)

    • 0.2( 1.9)

      • -0.2( -2.2)

    • -0.1( 1.4)

      • 0.0( -0.6)

    • -0.2( 0.2)

      • 0.1( -1.5)

    • 0.0( 0.8)

      • 0.2( -0.6)

    • 0.5( 1.8)

      • 0.0( -0.5)

    • 0.1( 2.0)

      • 0.4( 0.9)

    • 0.0( 1.4)

      • 0.0( -1.3)

    • 0.0( 1.1)

      • 0.1( -1.2)

  • 0.1( 2.7)

0.3(

0.7)manufacturing products (2005 IOPI Classification)

  • 0.7( 3.4)

  • 0.3( 0.5)

The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:06:00 UTC
