Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (July) 

0
08/28/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

BANK of JAPAN

P.O. BOX 30

TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN

TEL. 03-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)

(Preliminary Figures for July 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Input price index

Output price index

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

industry

Goods

Services

industry

Domestic goods

Imports

Domestic goods

Exports

Weight

1,000.000

924.842

718.760

206.082

75.158

1,000.000

829.751

170.249

2018/ June

0.8(

5.8)

0.9(

6.2)

0.2(

3.2)

3.3(

17.7)

0.2(

0.6)

0.2(

3.0)

0.2(

2.9)

0.0(

2.9)

July

0.4(

6.6)

0.4(

7.1)

0.2(

3.5)

1.3(

20.6)

0.2(

0.9)

0.2(

3.1)

0.1(

3.2)

0.5(

2.3)

Aug.

-0.3(

6.4)

-0.3(

6.9)

0.0(

3.4)

-1.5(

20.3)

-0.4(

0.9)

-0.1(

3.1)

0.0(

3.1)

-0.4(

2.6)

Sep.

0.0(

5.4)

0.0(

5.9)

0.0(

3.0)

0.0(

16.5)

0.4(

0.8)

0.1(

2.9)

0.1(

3.0)

0.2(

1.6)

Oct.

0.7(

4.9)

0.6(

5.1)

0.1(

2.6)

2.4(

13.9)

0.8(

1.3)

0.6(

2.5)

0.6(

2.9)

0.5(

0.5)

Nov.

0.3(

4.6)

0.4(

4.8)

0.0(

2.4)

1.5(

13.8)

0.5(

1.4)

-0.3(

1.8)

-0.4(

2.1)

0.2(

0.7)

Dec.

-1.7(

2.0)

-1.9(

2.0)

-0.1(

1.9)

-7.2(

2.4)

-0.1(

1.0)

-0.8(

0.7)

-0.7(

1.0)

-1.3(

-0.9)

2019/ Jan.

-2.2(

-0.4)

-2.2(

-0.5)

-0.8(

0.6)

-7.6(

-4.8)

-0.7(

1.3)

-1.0(

-0.6)

-0.6(

0.0)

-2.4(

-2.9)

Feb.

0.5(

-0.1)

0.5(

-0.1)

0.3(

0.9)

1.7(

-3.5)

-0.1(

0.9)

0.4(

0.1)

0.3(

0.3)

0.8(

-0.9)

Mar.

1.0(

1.5)

0.9(

1.5)

0.1(

1.1)

3.5(

3.0)

1.5(

1.1)

0.3(

0.7)

0.2(

0.7)

0.5(

0.6)

Apr.

0.5(

1.3)

0.6(

1.3)

0.3(

0.8)

1.8(

3.2)

-0.6(

1.1)

0.4(

0.7)

0.4(

0.7)

0.3(

0.4)

May

-0.1(

-0.1)

0.0(

-0.1)

-0.1(

0.2)

0.4(

-1.1)

-0.6(

1.1)

-0.2(

-0.2)

0.0(

0.2)

-1.1(

-2.3)

June

-0.7(

-1.6)

-0.8(

-1.8)

-0.3(

-0.3) r

-2.5( r

-6.6)

0.0(

0.9)

-0.6(

-1.0)

-0.4(

-0.4) r

-1.2( r

-3.4)

July(p)

-0.9(

-2.9)

-0.9(

-3.1)

-0.1(

-0.6)

-3.7(

-11.3)

-0.1(

0.6)

-0.2(

-1.4)

-0.2(

-0.7)

-0.3(

-4.2)

Contribution to

change of All

-0.84(

-2.8)

-0.84(

-2.9)

-0.08(

-0.4)

-0.76(

-2.5)

0.00(

0.0)

-0.20(

-1.4)

-0.16(

-0.6)

-0.04(

-0.8)

commodities

Index

98.3

98.0

98.8

95.2

102.8

99.6

98.1

106.8

(CY2011=100)

Notes:

  1. p : preliminary figures
  2. r : revised figures

Preliminary figures for Major sectors (July 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Beverages and Foods

-0.5(

-1.7)

-0.2(

-0.2)

Production machinery

0.2(

0.7)

0.0(

0.5)

Textile products

-0.1(

-0.3)

-0.5(

0.6)

Business oriented machinery

0.0(

-1.5)

-0.1(

-1.5)

Pulp, paper and wooden products

-0.4(

0.8)

-0.2(

3.2)

Electronic components

0.3(

-0.9)

0.0(

-2.5)

Chemical products

-1.5(

-7.3)

-0.6(

-5.6)

Electrical machinery

0.0(

-1.4)

-0.1(

-1.6)

Petroleum and coal products

-7.9(

-15.0)

-2.1(

-8.1)

Information and communication

-0.1(

-2.0)

-0.1(

-2.6)

electronics equipment

Plastic and rubber products

-0.3(

-2.7)

-0.1(

-0.4)

Transportation equipment

0.0(

-0.3)

0.0(

-1.2)

Ceramic, stone and clay products

-0.1(

0.5)

-0.4(

3.3)

Miscellaneous manufacturing

0.0(

1.9)

0.0(

1.0)

products

Iron and steel

-0.2(

0.3)

0.0(

0.1)

(Reference) General machinery

0.1(

0.3)

0.2(

0.5)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

Non-ferrous metals

-0.2(

-10.3)

0.6(

-3.5)

(Reference) Electrical machinery

0.0(

-1.4)

-0.1(

-2.2)

(2000 IOPI Classification)

Metal products

0.1(

0.0)

0.4(

1.7)

(Reference) Precision instruments

0.1(

-0.9)

-0.1(

-1.5)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

(Reference) Miscellaneous

General-purpose machinery

0.3(

0.6)

0.4(

0.9)

manufacturing products

-0.1(

-1.0)

-0.1(

0.1)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

The next monthly report will be released on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:05:04 UTC
